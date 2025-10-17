Dem Jay Jones Deflects From His Text Scandal By Repeating Trump’s Name 40+ Times During VA AG Debate

The Democrat Party’s Virginia AG nominee Jay Jones can not defend his recently unearthed violent text messages. In those texts, he fantasized about a Republican being shot twice in the head while also relishing watching that man’s children die in their mother’s arms. How does one defend the indefensible? By ignoring it and shifting to attack mode. During the Virginia Attorney General debate on Thursday night, Jones decided to attack President Donald Trump instead of his actual opponent, Republican Jason Miyares. When it was over, Jones had said Trump’s name more than 40 times.

Here’s a sampling. (WATCH)

🚨 BREAKING: In a pathetic development, pro-political violence Virginia AG candidate Jay Jones (D) reportedly mentioned President Donald Trump's name 30 to 40 times across tonight's 60-minute debate pic.twitter.com/xlOePtlD6D — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 16, 2025

Because his platform sucks. They have nothing to run on besides Orange Man Bad. So pathetic at this point. — Vic Jaro (@77Eldo) October 17, 2025

Is the President running for Virginia Attorney General? — Linda (@LonghornLinda1) October 16, 2025

No, of course not, but that didn’t stop Jones.

Those on the Jay Jones team think he had the winning strategy.

Jay Jones' (who wants Republican children dead) cheerleaders are literally posting his "debate wins" and it's all "Donald Trump"



"OMG he absolutely demolished Jason Miyares"



The "slaying": "Donald Trump is bad!" 🙄 pic.twitter.com/TOrTWFpfH5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 16, 2025

Orange Man Bad and Abortion without restrictions is all Democrats have. They are on the wrong side of every issue. Hard to do but they managed. — BigJimHit (@BigJimHit) October 16, 2025

Jay Jones is delusional and should drop out of the race for Virginia's Attorney General. — American Association of Retired Republicans ℠ (@aarr_org) October 16, 2025

He should, but no Democrats support him doing so.

Some posters counted how many times they heard ‘Trump’ over the course of the night's debate.

I guess he forgot who he was running against even though AG Miyares was standing right next to him. — Steffani McGurn (@SteffaniMcGurn) October 17, 2025

45 to be exact — NTS 👑🐝 (@silvernt) October 16, 2025

I counted 47. The irony! — Scout 🇺🇸 (@ThJefferson1819) October 17, 2025

Obsessed. Democrats do nothing but talk about Trump. — Kate (@kate_p45) October 16, 2025

They just can’t help it. They have to say his name. Hating Trump is their entire platform. — The Patriot Platform (@PatriotPltfm) October 16, 2025

Jay Jones spent 60 minutes debating Trump, without Trump even being there. That’s not strategy, that’s desperation. 🔥 — Johnathon Corcoran 👑 🇮🇪 | Mr. Intelligent (@TheKingCorcoran) October 16, 2025

Why don't Democrats denounce his calls for violence? — RubyTubee (@rubytubee) October 16, 2025

Their refusal to force Jones from the race tells us they condone the murder of Republicans and the death of their children. What other conclusion is there? It also shows they value political power over doing the right thing.

