Dem Jay Jones Deflects From His Text Scandal By Repeating Trump’s Name 40+ Times During VA AG Debate

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:40 AM on October 17, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

The Democrat Party’s Virginia AG nominee Jay Jones can not defend his recently unearthed violent text messages. In those texts, he fantasized about a Republican being shot twice in the head while also relishing watching that man’s children die in their mother’s arms. How does one defend the indefensible? By ignoring it and shifting to attack mode. During the Virginia Attorney General debate on Thursday night, Jones decided to attack President Donald Trump instead of his actual opponent, Republican Jason Miyares. When it was over, Jones had said Trump’s name more than 40 times.

Here’s a sampling. (WATCH)

No, of course not, but that didn’t stop Jones.

Those on the Jay Jones team think he had the winning strategy.

He should, but no Democrats support him doing so.

Some posters counted how many times they heard ‘Trump’ over the course of the night's debate.

Their refusal to force Jones from the race tells us they condone the murder of Republicans and the death of their children. What other conclusion is there? It also shows they value political power over doing the right thing.

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GUN VIOLENCE VIRGINIA JAY JONES

