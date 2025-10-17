AWKWARD: Randi Weingarten Confirms BIG News That Will Only Hurt Jay Jones (and...
Dem Gavin Newsom Sees Something in Trump He Never Saw in Biden - Physical and Cognitive Decline

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on October 17, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

California Governor Gavin Newsom suffers from the widespread Democrat blindness that prevented him and the rest of his party from seeing former President Joe Biden’s obvious physical and cognitive decline. Amazingly, he now says President Donald Trump is in the grip of, you guessed it, physical and cognitive decline. Apparently, only Democrats can see this. Funny how that works.

Check out Newsom then and now. (WATCH)

Democrats never care if the public sees their lies; they just stick to their message.

One poster lists every bad thing about Newsom, none of which has kept him from being elected or considered a frontrunner for the next Democrat Party presidential nomination.

Got Our Hands on Some Chants the Mouth-Breathers Will be Using on 'No Kings Day' and Talk About HILARIOUS
Sam J.
All that lying and evil does affect one’s appearance and health.

Posters remind us that Newsom was also recently claiming that world leaders thought Trump was a joke. (WATCH)

After the Israel-Hamas peace agreement, world leaders were lining up to be photographed with Trump. Trump's no joke. Newsom pines for that kind of recognition. Posters are correct. Despite what he says, he wants to be Trump so badly.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM JOE BIDEN

