Dem Gavin Newsom Sees Something in Trump He Never Saw in Biden - Physical and Cognitive Decline

California Governor Gavin Newsom suffers from the widespread Democrat blindness that prevented him and the rest of his party from seeing former President Joe Biden’s obvious physical and cognitive decline. Amazingly, he now says President Donald Trump is in the grip of, you guessed it, physical and cognitive decline. Apparently, only Democrats can see this. Funny how that works.

Advertisement

Check out Newsom then and now. (WATCH)

Gavin Newsom says that he never saw any sign at all of cognitive decline in Joe Biden. Newsom is also now saying that Trump is in cognitive and physical decline.



It's astonishing how easily this man lies. Really evil stuff. pic.twitter.com/ZPpnOw7C0O — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 17, 2025

“Dare I say”, Gavin Newsom is totally and completely full of it. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) October 17, 2025

The more they do this, the more the American people see how hypocritical they really are. — Kim (@Texasgirlkiwi) October 17, 2025

Democrats never care if the public sees their lies; they just stick to their message.

One poster lists every bad thing about Newsom, none of which has kept him from being elected or considered a frontrunner for the next Democrat Party presidential nomination.

Gavin is the single biggest political opportunist, narcissist, and generally all around terrible person in the country.



He’s also a pathological liar, and very effective at it. If you watch his mannerisms closely you can literally see him forming his lies as he talks. — The Hegemony™ (@OneHegemony) October 17, 2025

The problem with Gavin Newsom is he's Gavin Newsom. A political construct NPC just like Obama.



There's no there there. Empty suit actors mouthing the scripts their creators/handlers provide them.



Newsom is a ridiculous human being. A whisper of a shadow of a soul. — LegioInvictus (@LegioInvictus24) October 16, 2025

I believe Gavin needs to look in the mirror! All the lying is starting to show... pic.twitter.com/CNXSxCkw5I — Clay Brown 🇺🇸 (@ClayBrown320) October 17, 2025

All that lying and evil does affect one’s appearance and health.

Posters remind us that Newsom was also recently claiming that world leaders thought Trump was a joke. (WATCH)

About a month ago Gavin Newsom was claiming that world leaders were laughing behind Trump's back and that he was being played everywhere.



It's "universal."



Time to go back to the drawing board Gavin. pic.twitter.com/NPZyGWyKSy — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 16, 2025

I guarantee you they were laughing at Joe Biden as he wandered off like a mental patient — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) October 16, 2025

Dude wants to be Trump so bad — That's .What .She .Said. (@ThatsWutISaid_) October 16, 2025

He is SO DESPERATE to be President. It's wild. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 17, 2025

After the Israel-Hamas peace agreement, world leaders were lining up to be photographed with Trump. Trump's no joke. Newsom pines for that kind of recognition. Posters are correct. Despite what he says, he wants to be Trump so badly.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.