Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Seeks to Punish Businesses for Hiring Employees by Reviving ‘Head Tax’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on October 17, 2025
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson wants to punish businesses for daring to prosper and expand in the Windy City. He’s exploring adding a ‘head tax’ that will charge businesses that have more than 100 employees $21 per head each month. It’s anti-business, anti-growth, anti-employment, and anti-common sense, of course. Which is why Johnson wants it so bad.

Here’s more. (READ)

(post continues) ...part of a new budget plan to address a significant budget deficit.

It’s a sure sign of leadership failure on Johnson’s part.

One poster lays out the punishment one receives if trying to make an honest living in Chicago, and who ultimately gets the money.

Democrats love terrorizing the law-abiding to fund their illegal aliens and reward criminality.

One poster sarcastically responds to Johnson’s economic idiocy; then others list the many ways businesses could respond.

For entrenched businesses, that last option seems most likely. With businesses of 100 employees seeing at least a $25,200 yearly tax increase for merely daring to provide jobs, they have to cover that punitive tax somehow. It's easiest to just raise prices and pass that tax on to consumers.

