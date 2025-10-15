Health Nut: Dem Jasmine Crockett Says ‘Doctors’ Are Telling Her Trump Suffered a Debilitating Stroke

The Democrat Party appears to have put Jasmine Crockett on conspiracy theory duty. She’s out spreading lies that President Donald Trump suffered a stroke and is in deteriorating mental and physical health. Of course, this all flies in the face of reality and his recent glowing report from Walter Reed, but when has the truth ever stopped Democrats from pushing a fake narrative?

Here’s Crockett. (WATCH)

LEFT: Jasmine Crockett engages in unhinged conspiracy theories about Trump having a stroke and being physically and mentally unfit for president.



RIGHT: 24 hours of Trump’s schedule after brokering historic peace deal. pic.twitter.com/MwBh6bx795 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 15, 2025

She defended Biden’s mental state, she needs to just shut the hell up — Tom (aka TP) (@773tom79) October 15, 2025

She sure did.

Crockett somehow missed all signs of President Joe Biden’s obvious mental and physical decline. (WATCH BOTH)

This is the same person who “never questioned Biden’s mental acuity” pic.twitter.com/QnLvXC24uX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 15, 2025

Over and over again. pic.twitter.com/d3BtveyUEE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 15, 2025

She didn't question Biden's mental acuity bc hers is equivalent. — Lady Lisa ♥️🇺🇸♥️ (@SumSol44) October 15, 2025

Nah, she just lied like the rest of the Democrat Party and the ‘journalists’ who voted for him.

Posters seem confused by Democrats recycling tired, failed strategies to get Trump.

Wth is she even talking about — Jackie LeBeouf (@jaxlebeouf) October 15, 2025

“Medical professionals" have assured Jasmine of stuff — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 15, 2025

No medical professionals told her anything. I’ll take “Things That Never Happened for $500” Alex. — Sheila (@SheilaL315) October 15, 2025

I think she's truly out of touch with reality. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 15, 2025

Crockett lives in a world of pure imagination. We’re surprised she’s not seeing Oompa-Loompas around every corner. Wait, is she an Oompa-Loompa?

Democrats can’t attack Trump on anything real, so they have to dream up fake stuff.

This is what they resort to when they can't go after actual policy. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) October 15, 2025

This line of attack, at this particular time, is just pure comedy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 15, 2025

What planet is this woman currently visiting? Has she not seen all the public appearances and diplomatic miracles pulled off by Trump in the last 3 days? Someone get her a straight jacket and some psychiatric help! — D Ward (@DWard396999) October 15, 2025

Absolutely 😂 He is a machine & never stops. When the hell did this "stroke" supposedly happen cuz he has been non stop working pic.twitter.com/5m4ND0YmHq — StaciMichelle (@StaciMiche68496) October 15, 2025

It’s another hoax. Crockett and the Democrats know they never have to present proof, just go on cable ‘news’ and get loud and flail their arms around. This’ll go on until it fails and they recycle their next doomed fake attack.

