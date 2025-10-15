Call a Doctor! Cheryl Hines Smacks Down Whoopi Goldberg for Questioning RFK Jr.’s...
Hamas Killing Palestinians, Nothing But Silence From The Ceasefire Crowd
Congressman Demands Accountability After ICE Violently Detain a Child, 'Apparently'
YouTuber Claims Trump and Netanyahu Signed ‘The Exact Deal Biden Brokered’
Illegal Aliens Not Able to Renew CDLs After Trump Closed Loopholes CA Was...
Rep. Steny Hoyer, 86, Taunts 'The Grim Reaper', but This Fossil’s Been Fleecing...
Trump Posthumously Awards Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom in Rose Garden...
Gavin Newsom Says Trump Is a Wartime President: War Against Women, Latinos, History,...
'They Regret Nothing, the End': The White House Channels Parks & Rec to...
Letitia James's Mortgage Fraud Empire: Allegedly Housing Fugitive Felon Nieces While Prose...
'The Tables Will Turn': Gov. JB Pritzker Warns ICE Agents They May Be...

Health Nut: Dem Jasmine Crockett Says ‘Doctors’ Are Telling Her Trump Suffered a Debilitating Stroke

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:13 AM on October 15, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Democrat Party appears to have put Jasmine Crockett on conspiracy theory duty. She’s out spreading lies that President Donald Trump suffered a stroke and is in deteriorating mental and physical health. Of course, this all flies in the face of reality and his recent glowing report from Walter Reed, but when has the truth ever stopped Democrats from pushing a fake narrative?

Here’s Crockett. (WATCH)

She sure did.

Crockett somehow missed all signs of President Joe Biden’s obvious mental and physical decline. (WATCH BOTH)

Nah, she just lied like the rest of the Democrat Party and the ‘journalists’ who voted for him.

Posters seem confused by Democrats recycling tired, failed strategies to get Trump.

Crockett lives in a world of pure imagination. We’re surprised she’s not seeing Oompa-Loompas around every corner. Wait, is she an Oompa-Loompa?

Call a Doctor! Cheryl Hines Smacks Down Whoopi Goldberg for Questioning RFK Jr.'s HHS Qualifications
Warren Squire
Democrats can’t attack Trump on anything real, so they have to dream up fake stuff.

It’s another hoax. Crockett and the Democrats know they never have to present proof, just go on cable ‘news’ and get loud and flail their arms around. This’ll go on until it fails and they recycle their next doomed fake attack.

Call a Doctor! Cheryl Hines Smacks Down Whoopi Goldberg for Questioning RFK Jr.’s HHS Qualifications
Warren Squire
