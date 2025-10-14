'Swear Her In!' Dems March to Mike Johnson’s Empty Office for Recently Elected Adelita Grijalva

Democrats on Capitol Hill decided to march to Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s office on Tuesday night. Their pointless trek to get Democrat Representative-Elect Adelita Grijalva sworn in ended in disappointment. They should have called ahead; Johnson was at a special White House ceremony honoring the late Charlie Kirk.

Check out their silly march. (WATCH BOTH)

Congressional Democrats marched to Mike Johnson’s office demanding that he swear in Democrat Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva, who would become the crucial 218th signature on the discharge petition to release the Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/nCuAVjxdHc — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 15, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: House Democrats angrily storm to Speaker Johnson’s office to demand to his face he swears in Democrat Rep.-elect Grijalva



They’re shouting:

“What is he afraid of?”

“Epstein!”



Johnson is not there. He was at the Kirk White House ceremony.



pic.twitter.com/1yqe3nnDg9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 14, 2025

Every day, I count my blessings that I left this party. My God! — Michelle (@michellesouth1) October 14, 2025

What a bunch of dorks — Bill (@Tastywaves77) October 14, 2025

Crude, but entirely true.

Posters say Democrats never miss a chance to make themselves look crazy and ridiculous.

The Democrats prove every day why this nation chose the sanity of President Trump and the GOP. — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) October 14, 2025

These people need help. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 14, 2025

The Democrats are making fools of themselves. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 14, 2025

Like they do every day. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 14, 2025

Daily and hourly at this point. They’ve got a lot of crazy to cram into each day.

For some reason, all the theater kids from high school and college gravitate to the Democrat Party.

The theater kids are at it again. — SECGal (@Bucs06) October 14, 2025

Theater kids trapped in their loser past from high school. We have a country to run, what are these demented freaks doing. Literally nobody gives a f*** about these antics in 2025. Tone deaf democrats after their historic 2024 loss is just remarkable at this point. — Ṁ (@mbs_ctt) October 14, 2025

This is what they call a spectacle. Dems love their drama. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) October 14, 2025

D’oh is right.

Posters wonder if they knew in advance that Johnson was going to be a no-show, but went anyway.

They rehearsed the drama and the main actor skipped set🫣 — Poetry. (@2lastvibes) October 14, 2025

They intentionally did it while he was not there, I bet. — Ian Shepherd (@Sigtryggr911) October 14, 2025

And you know they all know he’s not there. So performative — Abigail.jackson3 (@Jackson32988) October 14, 2025

They really don’t know what they’re doing👀👀 — Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) October 14, 2025

They’re just making this stuff as they go along. These performative videos don’t move the needle in their favor, but at least generate a few unintentional giggles at how sad they are.

