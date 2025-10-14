Hamas Killing Palestinians, Nothing But Silence From The Ceasefire Crowd
VIP
Congressman Demands Accountability After ICE Violently Detain a Child, 'Apparently'
YouTuber Claims Trump and Netanyahu Signed ‘The Exact Deal Biden Brokered’
Illegal Aliens Not Able to Renew CDLs After Trump Closed Loopholes CA Was...
Rep. Steny Hoyer, 86, Taunts 'The Grim Reaper', but This Fossil’s Been Fleecing...
Trump Posthumously Awards Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom in Rose Garden...
Gavin Newsom Says Trump Is a Wartime President: War Against Women, Latinos, History,...
'They Regret Nothing, the End': The White House Channels Parks & Rec to...
Letitia James's Mortgage Fraud Empire: Allegedly Housing Fugitive Felon Nieces While Prose...
'The Tables Will Turn': Gov. JB Pritzker Warns ICE Agents They May Be...
DHS Car Crash in Chicago Leads to Chaos as Protesters Surround the Area
Defiant Letitia James Raises Fist at Zohran Mamdani Rally as Mortgage Fraud Case...
Gaza's 'Respectable' Citizens: Teacher, Professor and a Doc Starve Hostages While Snacking...
Facebook Removes Large Group Page Doxxing ICE Agents in Chicago After DOJ Outreach

'Swear Her In!' Dems March to Mike Johnson’s Empty Office for Recently Elected Adelita Grijalva

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:40 PM on October 14, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats on Capitol Hill decided to march to Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s office on Tuesday night. Their pointless trek to get Democrat Representative-Elect Adelita Grijalva sworn in ended in disappointment. They should have called ahead; Johnson was at a special White House ceremony honoring the late Charlie Kirk.

Advertisement

Check out their silly march. (WATCH BOTH)

Crude, but entirely true.

Posters say Democrats never miss a chance to make themselves look crazy and ridiculous.

Daily and hourly at this point. They’ve got a lot of crazy to cram into each day.

For some reason, all the theater kids from high school and college gravitate to the Democrat Party.

Recommended

Illegal Aliens Not Able to Renew CDLs After Trump Closed Loopholes CA Was Exploiting
Brett T.
Advertisement

Theater kids trapped in their loser past from high school. We have a country to run, what are these demented freaks doing. Literally nobody gives a f*** about these antics in 2025. Tone deaf democrats after their historic 2024 loss is just remarkable at this point.

— Ṁ (@mbs_ctt) October 14, 2025

D’oh is right.

Posters wonder if they knew in advance that Johnson was going to be a no-show, but went anyway.

They’re just making this stuff as they go along. These performative videos don’t move the needle in their favor, but at least generate a few unintentional giggles at how sad they are.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MIKE JOHNSON REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Illegal Aliens Not Able to Renew CDLs After Trump Closed Loopholes CA Was Exploiting
Brett T.
Hamas Killing Palestinians, Nothing But Silence From The Ceasefire Crowd
Gordon K
'At Least She Didn't CRAP Her Pants': Greg Gutfeld Hilariously ANNIHILATES Abigail Spanberger (WATCH)
Sam J.
YouTuber Claims Trump and Netanyahu Signed ‘The Exact Deal Biden Brokered’
Brett T.
'They Regret Nothing, the End': The White House Channels Parks & Rec to Troll Dems' Love For Illegals
Grateful Calvin
Oh Honey, NO! Scott Wiener Thought He'd Pick and Win a Fight with JD Vance and YEAH, NO (Ted Cruz Assist)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Illegal Aliens Not Able to Renew CDLs After Trump Closed Loopholes CA Was Exploiting Brett T.
Advertisement