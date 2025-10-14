Middle East ‘Expert’ Harry Sisson Says Trump’s Israel-Hamas Peace Plan Is Doomed to Fail

Democrat social media influencer Harry Sisson doubts President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan will hold for very long. We’re fairly certain no one sees the 23-year-old as an expert on anything, much less global politics.

Anyway, he lays out his reasons here. (WATCH)

I think Trump’s Middle East peace plan will collapse very soon. Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/v0VBqFZpL6 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 14, 2025

Awesome that means it will hold — Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) October 14, 2025

Sisson is so often wrong, we’re taking his prediction as good news, too.

Posters see through this Democrat’s doomposting for what it is.

“I don’t want peace so I can use it as a talking point against Trump.” — Art (@mister8one8) October 14, 2025

Because you’re paid to think that

Congratulations you did the meme pic.twitter.com/8jPuGJby57 — Matt (@ImMattjustMatt) October 14, 2025

Imagine being so evil you hope a peace treaty fails and more innocent women and children d*e.



Imagine being a Democrat. — Austin Rogers (@MrAustinRogers) October 14, 2025

Imagine trusting anything these people say. What is wrong with the world? — Matt (@ImMattjustMatt) October 14, 2025

Democrats can’t let Trump win, so they have to side with the return of death and war. It’s how they approach everything involving Trump.

While sane people are celebrating, Democrats are wishing the worst because it’ll be politically advantageous for them.

Oh, it's crystal clear now. Even in the streets of Gaza and Israel, people are out there praising Trump like the legend he is—because let's face it, this man just pulled off the impossible: peace in the Middle East, ending a war that's dragged on forever. The whole world is rightfully celebrating Trump as the ultimate peacemaker, the guy who got it done when no one else could. And what are the liberals doing in the midst of this historic triumph? Holding their pathetic "No Kings" protests, whining about the very man who just saved lives and brought stability. How ridiculously ridiculous can you get? Protesting peace? If they don't hand Trump that Nobel Peace Prize after this masterpiece of diplomacy, it'll expose the whole organization as a total joke—worthless and irrelevant. — EST. 2019 (@5555Staker) October 14, 2025

The vast majority of Democrats can’t admit it.

Posters are asking if there is anything Trump could ever do that Sisson would support.

Real question. Is there anything Trump could do that you would be OK with? — Ross Pickle (@pickle755) October 14, 2025

Nope, he a democrat. — ANARCHY Horror Fan (@BluRay_ANARCHY) October 14, 2025

He has to always be against Trump. It's the only way he gets views, clicks and any sorts of revenue.



The day he would agree with anything is the day he loses revenue. — Nina (@Ninapartyoftwo) October 14, 2025

Trump has to fail, and the world has to suffer so Democrats can claim victory. Sisson has to keep the clicks and reposts coming. If Trump continues to do well and America and the planet benefit, he’ll eventually have to get a real job. Peace is bad for Sisson and the Democrat Party.

