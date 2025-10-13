Emotional Scott Adams Says Middle East Peace Has Made Supporting Trump and Losing Friendships Worth It

A very emotional Scott Adams spoke with his supporters online on Monday about the peace agreement President Donald Trump brokered between Israel and Hamas. He says that despite losing friendships and financial opportunities for supporting Trump over the years, it was all worth it.

Scott Adams: I sacrificed everything, and today it was worth it. @ScottAdamsSays “MAGA supporters, you all took a personal and professional risk for the benefit of the country, and you knew that it was going to cost you dearly. You lost family members, you lost friends, you lost jobs. It costs you money. And you were right in the end. You bet the right way.”

Adams has been battling stage 4 prostate cancer, but has recently responded well to various treatments.

Posters say that voting for Trump has also cost them lifelong friendships and family members.

Thank you, Scott. I have not one family member I can share my happiness and pride with today and like you have lost friends and job opportunities. I voted for him in 2016, almost in tears -- me, a lifelong Democrat. And I have never been sorry. Today is a wonderful day! — Patricia (@Pd1000Patricia) October 13, 2025

I can only share with a handful of family and friends. We can share our happiness with each other, Patricia! — Cookerann 👩🏻‍🍳🪴🍷🏖🇺🇸 (@cookerann) October 13, 2025

Cost me a daughter and a half. I say half, because one daughter has pretty much cut me off completely and has no plans to reconcile because of my "politics & religion" and the other one will still talk to me but hates MAGA. Absolutely heart-wrenching. — Kimberly Auer (@Kimberlyrja8) October 13, 2025

Sometimes being true to yourself is more important than family. They walked away, not you. — MH (@Michael88620462) October 14, 2025

MAGA voters normally want to stay close with family and friends who differ politically, but get blocked out by them entirely.

Despite this, MAGA voters say they wouldn’t change their decision to support Trump.

I know what side I’m on.



I picked the right side.



I chose the president that has kept his promises over and over and over again. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 13, 2025

So glad to have you, Matt.

People who come over from the left

are the most impactful, IMO.

Of course, that’d be excluding Scott😉 — sandy Cobb (@sandicandie) October 14, 2025

Idk if there has been a President or politician in HISTORY. Who's kept his promises the way Trump has! — Ultra Momma Lion grrrrrrrr 🦁 (@patriotdonuts) October 13, 2025

Trump's keeping of his promises has even angered some in the GOP who want problems to persist for political and financial reasons.

Posters say Adams represents how they feel, but they dread that the harshness of domestic politics will continue.

Scott, thank you for putting into words what so many of us have experienced. All our stories have different details, but in the main, they are identical. How jarring it was today to see the adulation and love expressed in the Middle East, where something of such consequence was being recognized, and then switch back to the deranged pettiness of our domestic politics. — Mark Gunn (@gunnshots) October 13, 2025

History will not be on the side of the left. On just about anything that’s occurred in the last 10 years, history will show how wrong the left got just about everything. — Gregg Spratto (@spratto9) October 13, 2025

With the left supporting almost every unpopular political position at the moment, historians will probably be shaking their heads at why they chose to destroy themselves like they have. Nothing they are doing makes any logical sense.

