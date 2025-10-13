VIP
Emotional Scott Adams Says Middle East Peace Has Made Supporting Trump and Losing Friendships Worth It

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:32 PM on October 13, 2025
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

A very emotional Scott Adams spoke with his supporters online on Monday about the peace agreement President Donald Trump brokered between Israel and Hamas. He says that despite losing friendships and financial opportunities for supporting Trump over the years, it was all worth it.

Start here. (READ)

Scott Adams: I sacrificed everything, and today it was worth it. 

@ScottAdamsSays “MAGA supporters, you all took a personal and professional risk for the benefit of the country, and you knew that it was going to cost you dearly. 

You lost family members, you lost friends, you lost jobs. 

It costs you money. And you were right in the end. You bet the right way.”

Here’s the full segment. (WATCH)

Adams has been battling stage 4 prostate cancer, but has recently responded well to various treatments.

Posters say that voting for Trump has also cost them lifelong friendships and family members.

MAGA voters normally want to stay close with family and friends who differ politically, but get blocked out by them entirely.

Despite this, MAGA voters say they wouldn’t change their decision to support Trump.

Trump's keeping of his promises has even angered some in the GOP who want problems to persist for political and financial reasons.

Posters say Adams represents how they feel, but they dread that the harshness of domestic politics will continue.

Scott, thank you for putting into words what so many of us have experienced. All our stories have different details, but in the main, they are identical. How jarring it was today to see the adulation and love expressed in the Middle East, where something of such consequence was being recognized, and then switch back to the deranged pettiness of our domestic politics.

— Mark Gunn (@gunnshots) October 13, 2025

With the left supporting almost every unpopular political position at the moment, historians will probably be shaking their heads at why they chose to destroy themselves like they have. Nothing they are doing makes any logical sense. 

