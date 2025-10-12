Dem Mark Kelly Says Kamala Harris Is an ‘Incredibly Strong’ Presidential Candidate for 2028

Democrat Mark Kelly did the Sunday morning ‘news’ circuit. It was the tired blaming of Republicans for the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government that we’ve heard hundreds of times over the past week and more. He did add that he thought a certain someone would be a great Democrat presidential candidate in 2028.

Here’s Kelly with Kristen Welker of NBC News. (WATCH)

Mark Kelly: Kamala would be an “incredibly strong” presidential candidate for Democrats in 2028.



Yes. Do it. Please. pic.twitter.com/bkHM7VEiRh — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 12, 2025

Did he mean that or just feel obligated to lie about her chances?

Posters decided to run with it and imagined what a debate between Kamala Harris and JD Vance would look like.

Could you imagine the debate between her & JD Vance? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2nO4u5vWsg — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 12, 2025

Vance is an excellent, seasoned debater and wouldn't allow an opportunity like this for that moron to capitalize on pic.twitter.com/3bcfdzOz68 — FiddypaN (@fiddy2nap) October 12, 2025

I’m imagining what that electoral college map would look like — Scott Akos 🇺🇸 (@AkosScott) October 12, 2025

I would pay to watch it if necessary — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 12, 2025

Same 😆 That PPV would set records — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 12, 2025

We’d open our wallets for that matchup any day.

Posters say there would have to be special rules to give the illusion of Harris having a chance.

He can't be serious, but I sure hope he is! I can't imagine the rules for the debate with JD that the democrats would invent. — MOMof DataRepublican (@data_republican) October 12, 2025

1. No math

2. No foreign policy

3. Beverages at the podium is ok

4. No pre or post drug testing

5. No multi syllable words — IndyVol46 (@IndyVol46) October 12, 2025

JD vs Kamala debate would be more lopsided than this was pic.twitter.com/MttrkcLpYX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 12, 2025

She could not win a debate with him even if he was not allowed to say anything — Ramone Wolfe (@WolfeRamone) October 12, 2025

She’d lose the debate even if he didn’t show up!

Posters don’t believe Kelly is being honest about Harris, but he does have an ulterior motive on his mind.

He doesn’t believe it. He keeps looking down. 🤣 — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) October 12, 2025

He wants to be VP on any ticket — Rocky Stone (@IAmRockyStone) October 12, 2025

He didn’t believe a word of this LOL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 12, 2025

In extended clips of the interview, he adds that a dozen or more people would be running against her in the primary. Kamala Harris has never won a presidential primary. It’s unlikely she would win one in the future unless the Democrat Party wants to be decimated in 2028. They’ll go with anyone but her if they’re smart.

