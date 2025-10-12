Senator Lindsey Graham Gets Tough Against Kristen Welker on Trump DOJ and We’re...
Mehdi Hasan's Hypocrisy Hits New Heights: Decries 'Gaza Genocide' While Ignoring Hamas' At...
VIP
Shattering the Lie: The American Dream Is Alive and Kicking for Those Who...
Scott Jennings Slams Dems: Backing Boys in Girls' Locker Rooms Proves You're Too...
Attack of the Theater Kids: Leftist Cosplayers 'Storm' Illinois ICE Facility ... and...
Billionaire's Backtrack: Benioff's Leftist Funding Fuels San Francisco Chaos, Begs Trump f...
Hello New Jersey: Another Democrat Wishing Death on a Republican Must Be a...
Left Caught Lying Again: Fake ICE Video Exposed as Year-Old Chicago Police Arrest
Senator Kennedy’s Wild Plan: Trap Thune & Schumer with Katie Porter’s Crazy to...
Political ‘Pastor’ John Pavlovitz Unveils Plan to Paint Targets on ICE Agents and...
@NRA Reasons Why 'Trust in the Media Has Collapsed to Single Digits Among...
Dem Kamala Harris Says the DOJ Can No Longer Be Trusted Since Justice...
'He Pretends Not to Understand': The Speaker of the House Blasts the Senate...
That's How It's Done: Pam Bondi Shows the RIGHT Way to Respond to...

Dem Mark Kelly Says Kamala Harris Is an ‘Incredibly Strong’ Presidential Candidate for 2028

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 PM on October 12, 2025
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

Democrat Mark Kelly did the Sunday morning ‘news’ circuit. It was the tired blaming of Republicans for the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government that we’ve heard hundreds of times over the past week and more. He did add that he thought a certain someone would be a great Democrat presidential candidate in 2028.

Advertisement

Here’s Kelly with Kristen Welker of NBC News. (WATCH)

Did he mean that or just feel obligated to lie about her chances?

Posters decided to run with it and imagined what a debate between Kamala Harris and JD Vance would look like.

We’d open our wallets for that matchup any day.

Posters say there would have to be special rules to give the illusion of Harris having a chance.

Recommended

Attack of the Theater Kids: Leftist Cosplayers 'Storm' Illinois ICE Facility ... and We Got Nothin'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

She’d lose the debate even if he didn’t show up!

Posters don’t believe Kelly is being honest about Harris, but he does have an ulterior motive on his mind.

In extended clips of the interview, he adds that a dozen or more people would be running against her in the primary. Kamala Harris has never won a presidential primary. It’s unlikely she would win one in the future unless the Democrat Party wants to be decimated in 2028. They’ll go with anyone but her if they’re smart.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JD VANCE KAMALA HARRIS MARK KELLY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Attack of the Theater Kids: Leftist Cosplayers 'Storm' Illinois ICE Facility ... and We Got Nothin'
Grateful Calvin
Senator Lindsey Graham Gets Tough Against Kristen Welker on Trump DOJ and We’re As Surprised As You Are!
Warren Squire
That's How It's Done: Pam Bondi Shows the RIGHT Way to Respond to Satire (Even Lame Satire from SNL)
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings Slams Dems: Backing Boys in Girls' Locker Rooms Proves You're Too Nutty to Lead
justmindy
James Woods Takes Abigail Spanberger and VA Democrats DOWN With 1 Pic As Only HE Can and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Mehdi Hasan's Hypocrisy Hits New Heights: Decries 'Gaza Genocide' While Ignoring Hamas' Atrocities
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Attack of the Theater Kids: Leftist Cosplayers 'Storm' Illinois ICE Facility ... and We Got Nothin' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement