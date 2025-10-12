Keith Ellison Develops Antifa-Amnesia as Dems/Media Push Effort to Erase Terror Group From Existence

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was bragging about Antifa back in 2018. He posted a picture online of himself holding an Antifa guidebook. Fast-forward to 2025, and he’s suddenly suffering from Antifa-amnesia. He's not the only one playing this silly game.

Check out Ellison on MSNBC. (WATCH)

Keith Ellison, Today: Nobody even knows what Antifa is.



Keith Ellison, 2018: Tweets photo of himself holding Antifa handbook. pic.twitter.com/LJfZgsSNiz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 11, 2025

Well, well, well. He knows exactly what Antifa is.

This is a "Don't believe your lying eyes" moment. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 11, 2025

“Antifa doesn’t exist” op in full swing — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 11, 2025

Something’s definitely up.

Democrats have always tried to downplay Antifa. But since President Donald Trump designated the organization as a domestic terrorist group, the Democrat Party and its ‘journalists’ are trying to convince the public that Antifa doesn’t even exist. (WATCH)

::: New Directive Issued :::



Antifa Does Not Exist

Antifa is Imaginary

Antifa is not a Group

Antifa Violence is rare

Antifa is Mythology

Antifa has No Leadership

Antifa is NOT Unified pic.twitter.com/f9sTcptW6e — Culture War Intel (@CultureWar2020) October 11, 2025

That’s not organic at all.

It’s even more ridiculous when Ellison’s own son says he’s a member of Antifa. Seriously, Keith?

I hereby declare, officially, my support for ANTIFA



Unless someone can prove to me ANTIFA is behind the burning of black and immigrant owned businesses in my ward, I’ll keep focusing on stopping the white power terrorist THE ARE ACTUALLY ATTACKING US! https://t.co/m6jxtDYmTi — Jeremiah Ellison (@jeremiah4north) May 31, 2020

When political convenience demands it, yesterday’s proud affiliations become today’s forgotten footnotes. Keith Ellison’s Antifa amnesia is a masterclass in selective memory. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) October 11, 2025

This is why we’re going to ‘jog’ Ellison’s memory every chance we get.

To say this Antifa-amnesia is Orwellian is not hyperbole.

Lmao. Can't even make this up. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) October 11, 2025

Straight 1984 — Old Soul (@noapologyUSA) October 11, 2025

They act as if the internet doesn’t exist — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 11, 2025

Yes. If you repeat a lie often enough, and have enough people repeat it, and can convince 50%+ of people to go along with the lie, it becomes reality. This is the power of brainwashing. The power of the lie. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) October 11, 2025

The Democrat Party and its legacy media want to keep Antifa doing their dirty work while distancing themselves and denying the terrorist group even exists. It’s our mission to ‘remind’ them and throw it in their faces every day.

