Keith Ellison Develops Antifa-Amnesia as Dems/Media Push Effort to Erase Terror Group From Existence

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:15 AM on October 12, 2025
Alex Kormann /Star Tribune via AP, File

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was bragging about Antifa back in 2018. He posted a picture online of himself holding an Antifa guidebook. Fast-forward to 2025, and he’s suddenly suffering from Antifa-amnesia. He's not the only one playing this silly game.

Check out Ellison on MSNBC. (WATCH)

Something’s definitely up. 

Democrats have always tried to downplay Antifa. But since President Donald Trump designated the organization as a domestic terrorist group, the Democrat Party and its ‘journalists’ are trying to convince the public that Antifa doesn’t even exist. (WATCH)

That’s not organic at all.

It’s even more ridiculous when Ellison’s own son says he’s a member of Antifa. Seriously, Keith?

This is why we’re going to ‘jog’ Ellison’s memory every chance we get.

To say this Antifa-amnesia is Orwellian is not hyperbole.

The Democrat Party and its legacy media want to keep Antifa doing their dirty work while distancing themselves and denying the terrorist group even exists. It’s our mission to ‘remind’ them and throw it in their faces every day.

