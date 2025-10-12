Keith Ellison Develops Antifa-Amnesia as Dems/Media Push Effort to Erase Terror Group From Existence

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was bragging about Antifa back in 2018. He posted a picture online of himself holding an Antifa guidebook. Fast-forward to 2025, and he’s suddenly suffering from Antifa-amnesia. He's not the only one playing this silly game.
Check out Ellison on MSNBC. (WATCH)
Keith Ellison, Today: Nobody even knows what Antifa is.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 11, 2025
Keith Ellison, 2018: Tweets photo of himself holding Antifa handbook. pic.twitter.com/LJfZgsSNiz
Well, well, well. He knows exactly what Antifa is.— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 11, 2025
This is a "Don't believe your lying eyes" moment.
“Antifa doesn’t exist” op in full swing— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 11, 2025
Something’s definitely up.
Democrats have always tried to downplay Antifa. But since President Donald Trump designated the organization as a domestic terrorist group, the Democrat Party and its ‘journalists’ are trying to convince the public that Antifa doesn’t even exist. (WATCH)
::: New Directive Issued :::— Culture War Intel (@CultureWar2020) October 11, 2025
Antifa Does Not Exist
Antifa is Imaginary
Antifa is not a Group
Antifa Violence is rare
Antifa is Mythology
Antifa has No Leadership
Antifa is NOT Unified pic.twitter.com/f9sTcptW6e
That’s not organic at all.
It’s even more ridiculous when Ellison’s own son says he’s a member of Antifa. Seriously, Keith?
@keithellison son support antifa pic.twitter.com/QBCM0V139Z— Brian Combs (@JoannCombs4720) October 11, 2025
I hereby declare, officially, my support for ANTIFA— Jeremiah Ellison (@jeremiah4north) May 31, 2020
Unless someone can prove to me ANTIFA is behind the burning of black and immigrant owned businesses in my ward, I’ll keep focusing on stopping the white power terrorist THE ARE ACTUALLY ATTACKING US! https://t.co/m6jxtDYmTi
Recommended
When political convenience demands it, yesterday’s proud affiliations become today’s forgotten footnotes. Keith Ellison’s Antifa amnesia is a masterclass in selective memory.— Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) October 11, 2025
This is why we’re going to ‘jog’ Ellison’s memory every chance we get.
To say this Antifa-amnesia is Orwellian is not hyperbole.
Lmao. Can't even make this up.— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) October 11, 2025
Straight 1984— Old Soul (@noapologyUSA) October 11, 2025
They act as if the internet doesn’t exist— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 11, 2025
Yes. If you repeat a lie often enough, and have enough people repeat it, and can convince 50%+ of people to go along with the lie, it becomes reality. This is the power of brainwashing. The power of the lie.— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) October 11, 2025
The Democrat Party and its legacy media want to keep Antifa doing their dirty work while distancing themselves and denying the terrorist group even exists. It’s our mission to ‘remind’ them and throw it in their faces every day.
Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member