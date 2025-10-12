'He Pretends Not to Understand': The Speaker of the House Blasts the Senate...
World War II Soldiers Never Called Themselves Antifa, So Stop Calling Them That

Dem Kamala Harris Says the DOJ Can No Longer Be Trusted Since Justice Is Coming for Her Teammates

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:30 PM on October 12, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Marton

Kamala Harris took a break from her book tour for ‘107 Days’ to visit her fellow Democrats at MSNBC. She’s really worried that President Donald Trump is stealing a page from her and former President Joe Biden’s ‘sic the DOJ on your political opponents’ playbook. Now that she’s thankfully no longer in office, she’s saying we (meaning her fellow Democrats) can no longer trust the DOJ.

Here she is. (WATCH) 

Harris definitely has a friend in fellow Democrat Eugene Daniels. Plus, in her normal drunken state, she probably thinks she’s talking to an actual life-size Chia Pet.

Of course, Harris is decrying Trump seeking justice against those who used lawfare against him. All the talk about Trump setting a ‘dangerous precedent’ is bunk. (WATCH)

Pretty sure Harris cries into her vodka each night, at least that makes it taste sweeter before she gulps it down.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Biden and other bad actors did everything they could to prevent the American people from electing the president they wanted. Now comes the Karma.

Posters say Democrats will never apologize for what they did to Trump and our nation.

We’re pretty sick of the Antifa-amnesia and memory-holing of the last ten years of Democrats relentlessly going after Trump. Hopefully, justice will put those responsible behind bars or at least make these evil-doers sweat and go bankrupt. Drink up, Kamala.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

ANTIFA DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS

