Dem Kamala Harris Says the DOJ Can No Longer Be Trusted Since Justice Is Coming for Her Teammates

Kamala Harris took a break from her book tour for ‘107 Days’ to visit her fellow Democrats at MSNBC. She’s really worried that President Donald Trump is stealing a page from her and former President Joe Biden’s ‘sic the DOJ on your political opponents’ playbook. Now that she’s thankfully no longer in office, she’s saying we (meaning her fellow Democrats) can no longer trust the DOJ.

Kamala: We can’t trust the DOJ right now, because justice is supposed to be blind and not target individuals just because of who they are.



They’ll sit there and describe in detail exactly what they did while pretending none of it ever happened. pic.twitter.com/dHYTiRoks7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 12, 2025

And they will ONLY talk to 'friendly' faces when doing so, because they know anyone else with an ounce of objectivity would be like "Bish please!" — Colorado Conservatarian (@coloskier1984) October 12, 2025

Harris definitely has a friend in fellow Democrat Eugene Daniels. Plus, in her normal drunken state, she probably thinks she’s talking to an actual life-size Chia Pet.

Of course, Harris is decrying Trump seeking justice against those who used lawfare against him. All the talk about Trump setting a ‘dangerous precedent’ is bunk. (WATCH)

Let’s all not remember that this happened 🤪pic.twitter.com/cWOjffc1de — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) October 12, 2025

They ain’t laughing now — ULTRA MAGA ! (@Kingofcool310) October 12, 2025

Pretty sure Harris cries into her vodka each night, at least that makes it taste sweeter before she gulps it down.

“we gotta lock Trump up” pic.twitter.com/UB8BGTMZ5Q — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 12, 2025

Worked out great didn’t it Joe — TheJustin (@JustinCParker3) October 12, 2025

Precisely, they knew the American people wanted Trump over them and tried to prevent democracy from happening — Ryder23 (@RRyder231) October 12, 2025

Biden and other bad actors did everything they could to prevent the American people from electing the president they wanted. Now comes the Karma.

Posters say Democrats will never apologize for what they did to Trump and our nation.

The Left will never admit to the shameless lawfare they committed towards President Trump — Brad Lathrop (@BradLathrop) October 12, 2025

Get Trump was based on “facts and the law” but now this is “weaponized justice"



- Democrats — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 12, 2025

This is rich coming from her and her administration that did this for four years to our own citizens! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) October 12, 2025

The gaslighting levels on all of this plus the Antifa doesn’t exist stuff are stratospheric — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 12, 2025

We’re pretty sick of the Antifa-amnesia and memory-holing of the last ten years of Democrats relentlessly going after Trump. Hopefully, justice will put those responsible behind bars or at least make these evil-doers sweat and go bankrupt. Drink up, Kamala.

