Dem Deflection: Abigail Spanberger Refuses to Answer Boys in Girls’ Restrooms Question - but It’s a ‘YES’

On Thursday, we finally got to see Democrat Abigail Spanberger face off against Republican Winsome Earle-Sears in Virginia’s gubernatorial debate. One of the big questions of the night centered on whether boys should be allowed in girls’ spaces like restrooms and locker rooms. Spanberger was asked a yes or no question and, unsurprisingly, refused to give a straight answer.

Abigail Spanberger, running for Virginia governor, REFUSES to rule out letting boys back into girls' bathrooms MODERATOR: "Will you rescind the Youngkin administration policy requiring boys and girls to use bathrooms aligning with their biological sex?" SPANBERGER: "My priority would be to ensure that local communities, importantly parents and teachers and educators..." SEARS: "That's a YES or NO! The girls need PRIVACY." SPANBERGER: "The way that we keep our children safe is by ensuring they are safe in schools, which includes funding law enforcement..." MODERATOR: "But Ms. Spanberger, the question was, would you rescind the Youngkin administration policy requiring boys and girls to use bathrooms aligning with their biological sex? You have 15 seconds to clarify that question." SPANBERGER: "And my answer is that in each local community, decisions should be made between parents and educators and teachers in each community. It shouldn't be dictated by those politicians." NO actual answer. She is bad news. VOTE RED.

It’s even more painful watching her dodge the simple question. (WATCH)

Basically a yes. — Kimmy Love (@PurcellKimmy) October 10, 2025

Yep, Democrats will always favor the wants of boys who pretend to be girls over the privacy of our young daughters.

Posters realize that Spanberger and her fellow Democrats are more concerned with the emotions of boys who think they’re girls than with the genuine fear and violation real girls experience when exposed to them.

She thinks the feelings of boys pretending to be girls take precedent over the rights and safety of girls. It's disgusting and anti women and girls. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 10, 2025

Mama bear will defend her cubs. This is the democrats heaviest anchor on the 80/20 issues. They did not realize how far they overplayed their hand. Millions left the democrats over this issue and are now seeing how they handled Charlie RIP. Million more are coming as world peace becomes realized. — The Grumpy Anciano 🇺🇸 (@guillermo98976) October 10, 2025

It's such a strange hill they've chosen to die on. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 10, 2025

The Democrats have chosen several unpopular hills to die on.

Spanberger didn't verbalize it, but everyone knows if she becomes Governor, she will open the gates wide to boys who want to be in girls’ spaces.

Translation: “I can’t wait to rescind that sh*t and will be moving men into women’s locker rooms asap. I don’t want to tell you now as it might impact my ability to get elected.” — The Hegemony™ (@OneHegemony) October 10, 2025

If you can’t say ‘boys in boys’ rooms,’ you shouldn’t be anywhere near a governor’s office — Crazy Moments (@echoFlam) October 10, 2025

Dems can't break their fealty to the trans cult under any circumstances.



The word salad non-answer tells you exactly what she'll do. Overturn every protection the GOP put into place to let perverted crackpots prey on underage girls. — NorthStarRight (@NorthStarRight) October 10, 2025

It’s a clear answer, she supports boys in women’s sports and bathrooms.



Virginia you decide, should be pretty simple. — Prognostikater (@prognostikater) October 10, 2025

Spanberger clumsily deflected, but we know she’s a resounding 'YES' to allowing boys in girls’ restrooms.

