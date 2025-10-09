VIP
DeSantis and Uthmeier Deliver Swift Justice: Child Killer Caught in Florida, Sent Back...
CNN's Kasie Hunt Says US Homeowners Can ALL Relate to Letitia James (Guess...
VIP
Gavin Newsom Press Office Counters White House Post With Pastor Being Hit by...
Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger In the Virginia Gubernatorial Deba...
White House Trolls Schumer Shutdown With Hilarious Furlough Photo Dump
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Talks About RFK’s ‘Strange Kind of Obsession’ With Autism
Florida Law Would Ban Sharia Law Enforcement in the State
Mehdi Hasan Amused That None of the Conservatives Invited to White House Are...
Jon Favreau's Hot Take Misses the Mark: Fake Pastor's Collar Isn't Some Law-Dodging...
NC State Rep Who Opposed Parents' Bill of Rights Charged With Kiddie-Diddling
ABC News: Emergency Medicaid for Illegals Counts for Less Than 1 Percent of...
Sean Davis Shares Some Letitia James Projection About Trump That's Aging Worse by...
Vox Correspondent Says More Hostages Would Come Home Alive If Israel Had Made...
BREAKING: Karma's Checkmate: Trump Nemesis Letitia James Indicted for the Bank Fraud

Dem Deflection: Abigail Spanberger Refuses to Answer Boys in Girls’ Restrooms Question - but It’s a ‘YES’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:40 PM on October 09, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File

On Thursday, we finally got to see Democrat Abigail Spanberger face off against Republican Winsome Earle-Sears in Virginia’s gubernatorial debate. One of the big questions of the night centered on whether boys should be allowed in girls’ spaces like restrooms and locker rooms. Spanberger was asked a yes or no question and, unsurprisingly, refused to give a straight answer.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Abigail Spanberger, running for Virginia governor, REFUSES to rule out letting boys back into girls' bathrooms

MODERATOR: "Will you rescind the Youngkin administration policy requiring boys and girls to use bathrooms aligning with their biological sex?"

SPANBERGER: "My priority would be to ensure that local communities, importantly parents and teachers and educators..."

SEARS: "That's a YES or NO! The girls need PRIVACY."

SPANBERGER: "The way that we keep our children safe is by ensuring they are safe in schools, which includes funding law enforcement..."

MODERATOR: "But Ms. Spanberger, the question was, would you rescind the Youngkin administration policy requiring boys and girls to use bathrooms aligning with their biological sex? You have 15 seconds to clarify that question."

SPANBERGER: "And my answer is that in each local community, decisions should be made between parents and educators and teachers in each community. It shouldn't be dictated by those politicians."

NO actual answer. She is bad news. VOTE RED.

It’s even more painful watching her dodge the simple question. (WATCH)

Recommended

Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger In the Virginia Gubernatorial Debate
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Yep, Democrats will always favor the wants of boys who pretend to be girls over the privacy of our young daughters.

Posters realize that Spanberger and her fellow Democrats are more concerned with the emotions of boys who think they’re girls than with the genuine fear and violation real girls experience when exposed to them.

Mama bear will defend her cubs. This is the democrats heaviest anchor on the 80/20 issues. They did not realize how far they overplayed their hand. Millions left the democrats over this issue and are now seeing how they handled Charlie RIP. Million more are coming as world peace becomes realized.

— The Grumpy Anciano 🇺🇸 (@guillermo98976) October 10, 2025

The Democrats have chosen several unpopular hills to die on.

Spanberger didn't verbalize it, but everyone knows if she becomes Governor, she will open the gates wide to boys who want to be in girls’ spaces.

Advertisement

Spanberger clumsily deflected, but we know she’s a resounding 'YES' to allowing boys in girls’ restrooms.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ABIGAIL SPANBERGER REPUBLICAN PARTY TRANSGENDER VIRGINIA WINSOME SEARS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger In the Virginia Gubernatorial Debate
Grateful Calvin
White House Trolls Schumer Shutdown With Hilarious Furlough Photo Dump
Amy
CNN's Kasie Hunt Says US Homeowners Can ALL Relate to Letitia James (Guess Why)
Doug P.
Mehdi Hasan Amused That None of the Conservatives Invited to White House Are 'Real' Journalists
Brett T.
BRO, Take the L! Governor 'Fat Bastard' Learns the Hard Way NEVER Pick a Push-Up Fight With Pete Hegseth
Sam J.
Sean Davis Shares Some Letitia James Projection About Trump That's Aging Worse by the Minute
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Straight FIRE: Winsome Sears Just BODIED Abi Spanberger In the Virginia Gubernatorial Debate Grateful Calvin
Advertisement