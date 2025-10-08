Son of a Glitch! Mike Lawler Makes Hakeem Jeffries Malfunction and Mutter Same Phrase Over and Over

The Democrat Party continues to hold the nation hostage with its Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. Senate Democrats refuse to sign the clean CR but instead try to force American taxpayers to cover healthcare for millions of illegal aliens. It all came to a boil when Democrat Hakeem Jeffries ran into Republican Mike Lawler in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Here’s more. (READ)

Hakeem Jeffries loses it during an argument with Rep. Mike Lawler, can't stop saying "you're embarrassing yourself" Lawler: "I voted for a tax cut bill that gave the largest tax cut to Americans in history, including the average New Yorker getting a $4k tax cut." Jeffries: "You're embarrassing yourself." The only person who should be embarrassed after this is Jeffries.

Here’s the full exchange. Check out Jeffries glitching out since he has no answers for Lawler. (WATCH)

Hakeem Jeffries melted down after I confronted him about shutting down the government and refusing to sign on to a clean extension of the ACA subsidies for one year. Oh, and he wouldn’t condemn @ZohranKMamdani blaming the Jews for October 7th! https://t.co/pzClHxG3Ne — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) October 8, 2025

Dollar Store Obama is a CLOWN. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 8, 2025

I almost didn't recognize Hakeem without the sombrero 🤣 pic.twitter.com/URFcd9aDhY — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 8, 2025

The sombrero was there in spirit since his love for illegal aliens will never die.

One poster says there is a telltale sign that Jeffries does not know how to debate.

When a politician starts repeating the same line — he’s not debating, he’s deflecting. Jeffries didn’t “lose it.” He ran out of script. The DNC’s new media training manual literally instructs members to use emotional repetition when cornered with *economic data*. Secret note: It’s called the “Echo Shield” — a psychological technique tested by Obama’s comms team in 2012. It’s not an argument... it’s *conditioning.* — Dr. Lucien Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@LucienWolfe111) October 8, 2025

Hakeem Jeffries couldn’t articulate the most basic points, and instead was jabbing his finger at Mike and repeating the same language over and over again. His programming malfunctioned he got exposed. Hakeem has always been a fraud. — The Hegemony™ (@OneHegemony) October 8, 2025

💯 truth is the best disinfectant and defense against narratives. — M (@M2972259742285M) October 8, 2025

It was funny that Jeffries kept calling Lawler an embarrassment when the only thing in the video that was embarrassing was him.

Posters say Jeffries was trying to intimidate Lawler, but he wasn’t having any of it.

Notice Hakeem keeps saying “Let me ask you a question…” yet when Mike asked him a question…Hakeem says he doesn’t have to answer to him LOL…🙄 — Sariyah (@TruthPrevail777) October 8, 2025

Let me ask you a question sounds a lot more like finger chest jabbing and not letting him answer any questions.



And…why hasn’t Hakeem endorsed Mamdani? Isn’t he the savior for NYC?? — Relaxing News (@RelaxingNews) October 8, 2025

Endorsing anybody in the DSA will give them the green light to start getting more of their people in. Once the socialists take over, the regular Democrats are done for. They will never allow them to take leadership roles. — Kaiser-Machead 🇺🇸🦈 (@KaiserMachead) October 8, 2025

That was an absolute thrashing — Jose Garcia (@JoseGarcia_jefe) October 8, 2025

Democrats….. having Jeffries as your mouthpiece is not a wise move. You’re stuck. — QuietCoyote99 (@quietcoyote99) October 8, 2025

Jeffries is horrible as a debater because all he has are dull, scripted talking points, and he can not think on his feet. He doesn’t stand a chance with someone at Lawler’s level or even below. He’s totally outclassed in almost all debate situations.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



