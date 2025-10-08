COVID Cringe: Gov Tim Walz Posts Bizarre-Looking Photo of Himself Getting the Jab
VIP
New Tactic to Make ICE Look Stupid: Protest in an Inflatable Unicorn Costume
Benjamin Netanyahu Says He'll Convene the Government Thursday to Bring All the Hostages...
Dem Cory Booker Decries Trump and Comey’s Indictment While in Grip of Debilitating...
Andy Ngo at the White House to Talk to the President and His...
Racing Trumps Race: Don Lemon Interviews Black Man Who Wrecks His Hateful ‘White...
Katie Porter’s Epic F-Bomb Freakout: Cusses Out Staffer, Cries Over Biden Snub Like...
President Trump Announces Israel and Hamas Have Signed Off on First Phase of...
Waukegan Mayor Plays Valet for Terrorist: Democrat Caught Shielding Anti-ICE Agitator from...
After October 7 Rally, Gov. Ron DeSantis Laments the 'Suicide of the West...
Chicago Mayor Pulls Race Card Like a Debit Card Amid Trump’s Arrest Call-Out
Marco Rubio Hands Note to President Trump Regarding Peace Deal in Middle East
DHS Sets Record Straight: Senator Murphy's Lies Distort Truth of Border Patrol Pepper...
Illinois Gov. Pritzker Says He's Defending People In the Country Illegally Who Haven't...

Son of a Glitch! Mike Lawler Makes Hakeem Jeffries Malfunction and Mutter Same Phrase Over and Over

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on October 08, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

The Democrat Party continues to hold the nation hostage with its Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. Senate Democrats refuse to sign the clean CR but instead try to force American taxpayers to cover healthcare for millions of illegal aliens. It all came to a boil when Democrat Hakeem Jeffries ran into Republican Mike Lawler in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Hakeem Jeffries loses it during an argument with Rep. Mike Lawler, can't stop saying "you're embarrassing yourself"

Lawler: "I voted for a tax cut bill that gave the largest tax cut to Americans in history, including the average New Yorker getting a $4k tax cut."

Jeffries: "You're embarrassing yourself."

The only person who should be embarrassed after this is Jeffries.

Here’s the full exchange. Check out Jeffries glitching out since he has no answers for Lawler. (WATCH)

The sombrero was there in spirit since his love for illegal aliens will never die.

Recommended

Katie Porter’s Epic F-Bomb Freakout: Cusses Out Staffer, Cries Over Biden Snub Like a Rage-Fueled Toddler
justmindy
Advertisement

One poster says there is a telltale sign that Jeffries does not know how to debate.

When a politician starts repeating the same line — he’s not debating, he’s deflecting.

Jeffries didn’t “lose it.” He ran out of script.

The DNC’s new media training manual literally instructs members to use emotional repetition when cornered with *economic data*.

Secret note: It’s called the “Echo Shield” — a psychological technique tested by Obama’s comms team in 2012.  It’s not an argument... it’s *conditioning.* 

— Dr. Lucien Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@LucienWolfe111) October 8, 2025

It was funny that Jeffries kept calling Lawler an embarrassment when the only thing in the video that was embarrassing was him.

Posters say Jeffries was trying to intimidate Lawler, but he wasn’t having any of it.

Advertisement

Jeffries is horrible as a debater because all he has are dull, scripted talking points, and he can not think on his feet. He doesn’t stand a chance with someone at Lawler’s level or even below. He’s totally outclassed in almost all debate situations.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HAKEEM JEFFRIES HEALTHCARE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Katie Porter’s Epic F-Bomb Freakout: Cusses Out Staffer, Cries Over Biden Snub Like a Rage-Fueled Toddler
justmindy
COVID Cringe: Gov Tim Walz Posts Bizarre-Looking Photo of Himself Getting the Jab
Warren Squire
Racing Trumps Race: Don Lemon Interviews Black Man Who Wrecks His Hateful ‘White Man Bad’ Worldview
Warren Squire
Andy Ngo at the White House to Talk to the President and His Cabinet About Antifa
Brett T.
Iowahawk Roasts Slate Writer Who Said CBS News Has Fallen From ‘Dan Rather to Bari Weiss’ (and a Fisking)
Aaron Walker
Benjamin Netanyahu Says He'll Convene the Government Thursday to Bring All the Hostages Home
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Katie Porter’s Epic F-Bomb Freakout: Cusses Out Staffer, Cries Over Biden Snub Like a Rage-Fueled Toddler justmindy
Advertisement