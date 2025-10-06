VIP
People Celebrate Killer Karmelo Anthony Taking Online Courses on Criminal Justice From Hou...
Give’em Yell: Kamala Harris Unveils ‘No Mandate!’ Scream Therapy To Cope With 2024...
Brian Krassenstein Attempts to Connect Charlie Kirk to Killing of Two Teen Girls
VIP
Look at That: Pritzker and Duckworth’s Lies Crumble Quicker Than Their Credibility in...
To the Left's Dismay South Carolina Investigators Found No Evidence of Arson at...
Rolling Stone Looks Inside Trump’s War on Dissent After Charlie Kirk Assassination
Here Are the Reactions of Several GOP Senators That 'Biden's Stasi' Reportedly Spied...
Sen. Wyden's Truth-Trouble: Labeling Hard-Working Journalists 'Influencers' Because He Can...
Former Fox News, CNBC Contributor Asks Us to ‘Pray for 60 Minutes’
VIP
For Starters, EVERYTHING! Brian Stelter Wants CBS Journos to Ask Bari Weiss 'What...
Top Virginia Prosecutor Plans to Decline to Seek Charges Against Letitia James
Iowahawkblog Mocks CBS Newsroom's Bari Weiss Panic and Jay Jones’ Vicious Texts with...
'It's Official': Bari Weiss Assumes the Mantle at CBS News
Taylor Swift's Wedding Plans Spark Femi-Nazi Leftist Meltdowns Over Her 'Trad Wife' Dreams

Strum & Dumber: Dem Maxine Dexter Enlists Elderly Gran-Tifa Singers to Get ICE the Folk Outta Portland

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:10 PM on October 06, 2025
Imgflip

Portland, Oregon, was having a sing-along senior moment on Monday, and Democrat Maxine Dexter was there to warble off tune with the creaky bunch. They were singing ‘This Land Is Your Land’ by Woody Guthrie in an attempt to make sane people ignore the destruction that Antifa engages in nightly in the city.

Advertisement

Listen if you dare. (WATCH)

We love the Antique-Fa moniker but prefer Gran-Tifa.

Commenters noticed something hugely important to leftists was missing from the song session.

Nope, it clearly belongs to white, octogenarian seniors in Portland.

While aging boomers are reliving the 1960s in the daylight, Portland is a war zone after dark in 2025. (WATCH BOTH)

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It’s merely to distract from the Democrat Party’s Antifa foot soldiers attacking DHS headquarters at night.

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

Yep, we can, too. It’s a pungent combination of adult diapers, cat urine, and Ben-Gay.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

ANTIFA DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN VIOLENCE MUSIC OREGON RIOTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
To the Left's Dismay South Carolina Investigators Found No Evidence of Arson at Judge's Beach House
Eric V.
Taylor Swift's Wedding Plans Spark Femi-Nazi Leftist Meltdowns Over Her 'Trad Wife' Dreams
justmindy
Give’em Yell: Kamala Harris Unveils ‘No Mandate!’ Scream Therapy To Cope With 2024 Election Loss to Trump
Warren Squire
Here Are the Reactions of Several GOP Senators That 'Biden's Stasi' Reportedly Spied On
Doug P.
Brian Krassenstein Attempts to Connect Charlie Kirk to Killing of Two Teen Girls
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement