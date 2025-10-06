Strum & Dumber: Dem Maxine Dexter Enlists Elderly Gran-Tifa Singers to Get ICE the Folk Outta Portland

Portland, Oregon, was having a sing-along senior moment on Monday, and Democrat Maxine Dexter was there to warble off tune with the creaky bunch. They were singing ‘This Land Is Your Land’ by Woody Guthrie in an attempt to make sane people ignore the destruction that Antifa engages in nightly in the city.

Advertisement

Listen if you dare. (WATCH)

This land belongs to all of us. It's not a war zone—it’s home. Trump can't take that from us. pic.twitter.com/8VmyKfMqRF — Congresswoman Maxine Dexter (@RepDexterOR) October 6, 2025

🎶🎵This land was made for *antifa🎶🎵 — s🎸W👀T (@SpaceWoot) October 7, 2025

We love the Antique-Fa moniker but prefer Gran-Tifa.

Commenters noticed something hugely important to leftists was missing from the song session.

Wait, I thought it was stolen land? — PassiveAggressive 🇺🇸 🎗️ (@DFWJJW) October 6, 2025

Shouldn't they be singing a land acknowledgment instead of that? — Michael J South (@renegademormon) October 7, 2025

bro where’s the land acknowledgment? smh — DCP (@azurebaptist) October 7, 2025

Yesterday you said it belonged to Indians. — Kenneth Neil (@KennethNeil19) October 6, 2025

Nope, it clearly belongs to white, octogenarian seniors in Portland.

While aging boomers are reliving the 1960s in the daylight, Portland is a war zone after dark in 2025. (WATCH BOTH)

Do this at 9pm in front of the ICE facility. They won't 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LpzYCYTR8V — Ghost in the machine (@NobodiesSide) October 6, 2025

The real Portland 👇



pic.twitter.com/WNOzgmYisO — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) October 7, 2025

Showing a bunch of elders strumming chords doesn't really express the nature of things when the sun sets. — Ry Rousseau (@RyRousseau) October 6, 2025

It’s merely to distract from the Democrat Party’s Antifa foot soldiers attacking DHS headquarters at night.

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

After videos like this, I can’t understand why anyone wouldn’t want to be a leftist. — Flint Ironstag 🇺🇸 (@here_garbage) October 7, 2025

Appropriate choice given Woody Guthrie was a commie — Internet News Agency (@InternetNewsAg2) October 7, 2025

Which Portlandia episode is this from? — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) October 7, 2025

LOL! My first thought. This has to be some sort of skit! — William Spencer Martin (@spencmar) October 7, 2025

All I see are full Depends, empty prune juice bottles and PoliGrip boxes.



Did you think this video was landing, you 5 watt bulb? — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) October 7, 2025

Portland Nursing Home field trip! 😂 — ISawTheLightMAGA🇺🇸 (@JettPlain9) October 6, 2025

I can smell this video. — WayneMustang (@BourbonWayne) October 7, 2025

Yep, we can, too. It’s a pungent combination of adult diapers, cat urine, and Ben-Gay.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.