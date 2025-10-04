John Fugelsang: Americans Don’t Know Hakeem ‘Sombrero’ Jeffries, Will Blame Trump for Schumer Shutdown

John Fugelsang (who?) was recently on MSNBC arguing that most Americans don’t know who Democrat Hakeem Jeffries is. Therefore, they’re not able to deduce that he played a huge role in the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. Fugelsang contends they’ll blame President Donald Trump instead. We think more Americans are familiar with the sombrero-wearing Democrat than Fugelsang gives them credit for.

Libs on MSNBC make the argument that Americans will blame Trump for the govt shutdown because the average American doesn’t know who Hakeem Jeffries is.



This is clearly not true.



Everyone knows he’s that guy in the sombrero. pic.twitter.com/0glzZsU3OJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 4, 2025

Just a couple of more experts that don't know what day it is, once again super duper unimpressive. — Jeffrey P Jordan (@jeffpjordan) October 4, 2025

MSNBC thinks Americans are too clueless to know who Hakeem Jeffries is. That’s the same elitist contempt they show for voters every single day. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) October 4, 2025

The legacy media have been so upset over Trump’s sombrero posts that they’ve put Jeffries front and center on many of their programs.

More people know who he is than ever before. Thanks to a well-placed sombrero. Posters understand this.

Everyone knows this guy. C’mon. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 4, 2025

They should recognize him from the capital steps duo. pic.twitter.com/ef3JFhKxVK — Just Chris (@CBoutell) October 4, 2025

Girl, you know it’s true that he’s easily recognizable now.

Again, we can thank legacy media outlets for lots of exposure to Dollar Store Obama (or Tienda de un Dólar Obama as he is known to his party's illegal aliens).

Trump turned him into a household name….just not the way Hakeem wanted 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 4, 2025

The sombrero guy, Hakeem Jeffries — Mike (@tradesoftoday) October 4, 2025

The sombrero meme made him more recognizable than ever. Trump knows what he's doing. The left has never been able to resist the streisand effect — Tim (@timgreen37) October 4, 2025

The hat makes the man.

Commenters say the media being upset over Trump’s videos and memes is bringing attention to the message that Democrats are looking out for illegal aliens at the expense of Americans.

I wholeheartedly endorse this stance from the left of choosing illegals over Americans and then blaming Trump. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 4, 2025

Exactly.



Never interrupt your enemy when… — J C (@jofjltn4) October 4, 2025

Wait! Not blame Jefferies? What about Scummer? MSM disinformation worse than I thought. — MADr0591 (@MADr0591) October 4, 2025

It’s definitely the Schumer Shutdown, but we shouldn’t forget Jeffries. Actually, no one will ever forget Jeffries since he’s forever linked with sombreros because of Trump.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



