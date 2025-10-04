John Fugelsang: Americans Don’t Know Hakeem ‘Sombrero’ Jeffries, Will Blame Trump for Schumer Shutdown

Zohran Mamdani Laments Greta Thunberg's Flotilla of 'Live-Saving Aid’ Being Intercepted
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:00 PM on October 04, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

John Fugelsang (who?) was recently on MSNBC arguing that most Americans don’t know who Democrat Hakeem Jeffries is. Therefore, they’re not able to deduce that he played a huge role in the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. Fugelsang contends they’ll blame President Donald Trump instead. We think more Americans are familiar with the sombrero-wearing Democrat than Fugelsang gives them credit for.

Check this out. (WATCH)

The legacy media have been so upset over Trump’s sombrero posts that they’ve put Jeffries front and center on many of their programs. 

More people know who he is than ever before. Thanks to a well-placed sombrero. Posters understand this.

Girl, you know it’s true that he’s easily recognizable now.

Again, we can thank legacy media outlets for lots of exposure to Dollar Store Obama (or Tienda de un Dólar Obama as he is known to his party's illegal aliens).

The hat makes the man.

Commenters say the media being upset over Trump’s videos and memes is bringing attention to the message that Democrats are looking out for illegal aliens at the expense of Americans.

It’s definitely the Schumer Shutdown, but we shouldn’t forget Jeffries. Actually, no one will ever forget Jeffries since he’s forever linked with sombreros because of Trump.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

