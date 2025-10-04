Dan Goldman Celebrated Biden’s ‘Sharpness’ In 2024 But Is Now Laughably Questioning Trump’s Mental Acuity

The Democrat Party is out of ideas to help Americans and apparently also out of ideas to attack President Donald Trump. It looks like they are recycling the tired 25th Amendment argument by again questioning Trump’s mental acuity. Ironically, the party chose Democrat Dan Goldman to push this again; he praised former President Joe Biden’s mental sharpness just last year.

Advertisement

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Dan Goldman, Feb 2024: Joe Biden is sharper than anyone I've spoken to.



Dan Goldman, Oct 2025: Trump is getting old and not fully aware of what’s going on. This is senility rearing its ugly head. pic.twitter.com/gVaGFbm6l0 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 4, 2025

Yes, they are trying this again. pic.twitter.com/8m8tTIXcgk — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 4, 2025

Absolutely shameless.

No surprise. You need a conscience to feel shame. — Cicero (@mthjwbgs) October 4, 2025

That's how democrats like them — not important enough to injunct (@MarkMazman) October 4, 2025

You can’t be a Democrat without shamelessness.

Goldman is a pro at lying. Here he is laughably building up Biden. (WATCH)

Dan Goldman: Biden will be “one of the most consequential presidents” and Trump is going to try take credit for all the great things he did. pic.twitter.com/q4kwVIxOye — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 9, 2025

I think he got to use the autopen 👆 — Gypsy (@Gypsy_4_) October 4, 2025

There were apparently lots of Democrats operating that device while Biden was conveniently comatose.

One poster wishes he could convert Goldman’s lies into fuel.

This guy’s gaslighting could power one of Elon’s spaceships. Unreal. — Jason Jones (@jonesville) October 4, 2025

He’s one of the Designated Liars — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 4, 2025

He cornered that market like a boss — Jason Jones (@jonesville) October 4, 2025

One of the dumbest congressmen alive — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) October 4, 2025

And that is a really tough competition. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 4, 2025

Definitely in the double digits.

Commenters say the memo went out to Democrats.

They’re reverting to a previous failed talking point - questioning Trump’s mental health.



Goldman, like Raskin and Schiff, will say anything and are not to be taken seriously. Losers focus on winners. — JJ Murray (@TrueJJMurray) October 4, 2025

Yes. The last few days it’s been everywhere. Giving it a shot one more time. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 4, 2025

You can tell when the memo goes out 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



Gaslighting doesn’t work. — SCHUMERS_SHUTDOWN (@Maga25_Trump) October 4, 2025

The Democrats never learn. They are going to continue using the same failed scripts against Trump from the last ten years. What do you expect? They have nothing new to offer at any level, just the same recycled lies.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership