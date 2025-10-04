John Pavlovitz Calls Out Gutless Coward JD Vance Over Murder of Girls for...
Look Who's Very Concerned That Trump's DOJ Is Being Politicized (and Try Not...

Dan Goldman Celebrated Biden’s ‘Sharpness’ In 2024 But Is Now Laughably Questioning Trump’s Mental Acuity

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on October 04, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

The Democrat Party is out of ideas to help Americans and apparently also out of ideas to attack President Donald Trump. It looks like they are recycling the tired 25th Amendment argument by again questioning Trump’s mental acuity. Ironically, the party chose Democrat Dan Goldman to push this again; he praised former President Joe Biden’s mental sharpness just last year.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

You can’t be a Democrat without shamelessness.

Goldman is a pro at lying. Here he is laughably building up Biden. (WATCH)

There were apparently lots of Democrats operating that device while Biden was conveniently comatose.

One poster wishes he could convert Goldman’s lies into fuel.

Definitely in the double digits.

Commenters say the memo went out to Democrats.

The Democrats never learn. They are going to continue using the same failed scripts against Trump from the last ten years. What do you expect? They have nothing new to offer at any level, just the same recycled lies.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DAN GOLDMAN DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC DONALD TRUMP

