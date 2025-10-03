Chris Murphy: Schumer Shutdown Is to Make Dems Look Tough and Push Midterm Election Fearmongering

On Friday, Senator Chris Murphy ran to fellow Democrat Jim Acosta’s leftist therapy podcast to share the real reason his party forced the Schumer Shutdown. It’s to look tough to their base and to spread the Democrats’ conspiracy theory that there will be no elections in 2026 because of Trump.

Dem Sen. Chris Murphy tells Jim Acosta *ULTERIOR MOTIVE* behind Gov't Shutdown"People want to see us fighting!" "When we don't fight hard ... then we don't seem sincere when we tell people that there might not be a free and fair election in 2026." "So what we're doing here is protecting our constituents — but we're also signaling to people how urgent the moment is."

Here’s the clip. We promise that’s Jim Acosta and not Rosie O’Donnell. (WATCH)

Captain Combover @ChrisMurphyCT must be having trouble getting the attention he so desperately seeks, or else he wouldn't relegated to participating in Jim Acosta's Living Room Extravaganza.🤣 — Jerry Shaw (@jerryshaw0426) October 3, 2025

Even Acosta could barely muster a “yeah”’at the end of that propaganda speech — scott (@ScottDoher89434) October 3, 2025

It’s hard to feign excitement for the Democrat Party right now, even for lifetime loyalists like Acosta.

Posters say all they are seeing is Democrats ‘looking tough’ for illegal aliens, not Americans.

Protecting ILLEGAL ALIENS is what they want to do. In other words, trying to buy new voters. — Janet (@JanKay5977) October 3, 2025

What a dumba** time and reason to draw a line in the sand. It’s just plain stupidity. They are crushing the American people so they can “look tough” fighting for illegal aliens. Wow 😂😂😂 — tPimpbot5000 (@t_Pimpbot) October 3, 2025

Incredible to see a political party fight for illegal immigrants over citizens — The Hopeful Indian (Family of Modi Ji 🕉️) (@IllyChakrabarty) October 3, 2025

Be nice if they’d fight for AMERICANS once in a while, wouldn’t it? — Job Security (@Verb8im2) October 3, 2025

That will never happen. Illegal aliens will always be prioritized over Americans by the Democrat Party.

This whole Schumer Shutdown stunt is about hurting Americans for the benefit of illegal aliens. That’s what posters are saying.

@ChrisMurphyCT so you’re saying out loud that you’re willing to make Americans suffer, so you look good next election? What a disgusting piece of human garbage. May God have mercy on your souls, because We the People sure as hell won’t — Meli (@Melissa1895238) October 3, 2025

All the Dems have at this point is "threat to democracy." So they'll play it up, incite their followers to violence, and hope the image of ICE agents clashing violently with Democrat voters will sway the general public to vote them in. It's sick. — Lakota Patriot (@n8ivpatriot) October 3, 2025

Well, there you have it. Admitting to putting on a "stunt" to embolden their constituency by showing them how ruthless than can be. I'm sure that will be very comforting to those that see their benefits disappear and their jobs eliminated. — Dave Mucci (@Dmucci121) October 3, 2025

Who is controlling this messaging? Such a horrible take. Dems have total disconnect from society right now. — TBOF (@Birdmeister17) October 3, 2025

Guess they are just going to keep up the temperature — Amanda Daily (@daily_amanda1) October 3, 2025

Their approval rating is at historic lows and the communist-democrat’s solution is to do it harder. — Frank (@Mountaing0at11) October 3, 2025

Democrats are as stupid as they are dishonest. They have nothing to offer Americans except fear, lies, and pain. We’re getting all three thanks to their Schumer Shutdown.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



