Chris Murphy: Schumer Shutdown Is to Make Dems Look Tough and Push Midterm Election Fearmongering

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:00 PM on October 03, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

On Friday, Senator Chris Murphy ran to fellow Democrat Jim Acosta’s leftist therapy podcast to share the real reason his party forced the Schumer Shutdown. It’s to look tough to their base and to spread the Democrats’ conspiracy theory that there will be no elections in 2026 because of Trump.

Start here. (READ)

Dem Sen. Chris Murphy tells Jim Acosta *ULTERIOR MOTIVE* behind Gov't Shutdown"People want to see us fighting!"

"When we don't fight hard ... then we don't seem sincere when we tell people that there might not be a free and fair election in 2026."

"So what we're doing here is protecting our constituents — but we're also signaling to people how urgent the moment is."

Here’s the clip. We promise that’s Jim Acosta and not Rosie O’Donnell. (WATCH)

It’s hard to feign excitement for the Democrat Party right now, even for lifetime loyalists like Acosta.

Posters say all they are seeing is Democrats ‘looking tough’ for illegal aliens, not Americans.

That will never happen. Illegal aliens will always be prioritized over Americans by the Democrat Party.

This whole Schumer Shutdown stunt is about hurting Americans for the benefit of illegal aliens. That’s what posters are saying.

Democrats are as stupid as they are dishonest. They have nothing to offer Americans except fear, lies, and pain. We’re getting all three thanks to their Schumer Shutdown.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

2026 ELECTIONS CHRIS MURPHY DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

