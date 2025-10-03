CNN & MSNBC Cut Off Speaker Mike Johnson As He’s Explaining Dems Want Taxpayer Money for Illegal Aliens

Both CNN and MSNBC feared that the truth would get out on Thursday. Both cable ‘news’ outlets cut off Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson as he was telling their scant audiences about Democrats wanting taxpayers to pay for illegal alien healthcare.

Check out both networks jumping in to protect their Democrat Party. (WATCH)

Both MSNBC and CNN cut off Mike Johnson’s remarks today when he was discussing how Democrats want taxpayer-subsidized healthcare for illegals so they could run Democrat talking points under the guise of “fact checks."



The propaganda press machine in hyperdrive: pic.twitter.com/GUJmBDabdl — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 3, 2025

if you can't beat them, silence them. — Russell (@__Russellm) October 3, 2025

Yep, can’t have Republicans exposing Democrats on live TV.

Posters want to get the FCC involved. But there's a problem with that.

Seems like this intentional attempt to mislead the American public about a matter of national importance should be investigated by the @FCC . — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 3, 2025

That’s the cartel at work — Mike Johnson starts calling out Democrats for shoving healthcare handouts to illegals into their shutdown ransom note, and CNN/MSNBC slam the emergency brakes so they can spoon-feed viewers “fact checks.” Translation: don’t let the peasants hear the raw accusation, filter it through our narrative lens first. That’s not journalism, that’s information laundering. The press isn’t in hyperdrive fact-checking, they’re in hyperdrive damage control — because the second Americans hear “your tax dollars are paying for illegals’ healthcare,” they get p*****, and p***** voters don’t vote blue. — Dan Brisbois (@Dan_Brisbois) October 3, 2025

They’ve adapted their “pre-empt Trump to spread lies” technique to other Republicans now. Can’t have the facts be known. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 3, 2025

Sadly, the FCC has very little authority over cable ‘news.’ There’s not much it could do in this situation.

The Democrat Party's stance is to have Americans foot the bill for illegal alien healthcare. That’s been the position of every Democrat candidate for president since at least 2019.

Moderator: “Raise your hand if your government plan would provide health insurance for undocumented immigrants.”



This is the Democrat Party position. pic.twitter.com/fAjtTwznQc — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) October 2, 2025

Anyone who watches MSNBC and CNN are not doing so to "hear the facts."

Those folks have a leftist ideology and love to hear talking heads reaffirm those beliefs. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) October 3, 2025

MSNBC and CNN are there to lie.

They actively resist spreading the truth. — Retired Roger (@Dean_of_Numbers) October 3, 2025

They won’t be around much longer. pic.twitter.com/SxqUeBJ7IO — Sheila (@SheilaL315) October 3, 2025

Thankfully, we won’t have to worry about CNN and MSNBC spreading lies much longer. Neither is long for this world due to plummeting ratings, Gallup also shows trust in media is at an all-time low. Neither are trusted nor being watched.

