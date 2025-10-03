SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
CNN & MSNBC Cut Off Speaker Mike Johnson As He’s Explaining Dems Want Taxpayer Money for Illegal Aliens

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:06 AM on October 03, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Both CNN and MSNBC feared that the truth would get out on Thursday. Both cable ‘news’ outlets cut off Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson as he was telling their scant audiences about Democrats wanting taxpayers to pay for illegal alien healthcare.

Check out both networks jumping in to protect their Democrat Party. (WATCH)

Yep, can’t have Republicans exposing Democrats on live TV.

Posters want to get the FCC involved. But there's a problem with that.

That’s the cartel at work — Mike Johnson starts calling out Democrats for shoving healthcare handouts to illegals into their shutdown ransom note, and CNN/MSNBC slam the emergency brakes so they can spoon-feed viewers “fact checks.” Translation: don’t let the peasants hear the raw accusation, filter it through our narrative lens first. That’s not journalism, that’s information laundering. The press isn’t in hyperdrive fact-checking, they’re in hyperdrive damage control — because the second Americans hear “your tax dollars are paying for illegals’ healthcare,” they get p*****, and p***** voters don’t vote blue.

— Dan Brisbois (@Dan_Brisbois) October 3, 2025

Sadly, the FCC has very little authority over cable ‘news.’ There’s not much it could do in this situation.

The Democrat Party's stance is to have Americans foot the bill for illegal alien healthcare. That’s been the position of every Democrat candidate for president since at least 2019.

Thankfully, we won’t have to worry about CNN and MSNBC spreading lies much longer. Neither is long for this world due to plummeting ratings, Gallup also shows trust in media is at an all-time low. Neither are trusted nor being watched.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

