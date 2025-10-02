Gallup Finds Americans' Trust In Media Has Hit a Record Low (This Graph -- YIKES!)

When it comes to credibility, the legacy media has been working on sawing off the same branch they're sitting on for decades now, and that limb finally has snapped off and is plunging toward the ground with the MSM still clinging to it.

Along the way, the public trust in media has been dropping right along with them. Here's the latest:

A record-low 28% of Americans trust the media a great deal or fair amount to report the news fully, accurately and fairly. pic.twitter.com/bwOyygz9JS — Gallup (@Gallup) October 2, 2025

Look out below!

It certainly doesn't help that so many in media serve as propagandists for one political part.

🚨 Brand new @Gallup poll. This must be fixed to have a more robust democracy. And the only one who can fix this absolute collapse in media trust is...wait for it...the media. By the way, Democrat trust is also tied for the all-time low. Lack of confidence is bipartisan. pic.twitter.com/MMcJoJX22e — John Stoll (@JohnStoll1977) October 2, 2025

That number still seems a little high considering the dishonesty level we've seen from the legacy media over these last few years.

There's a distinct trend over the last few years and not a subtle one. This graph speaks volumes:

The "old guard" media is being replaced, as Catherine Herridge noted:

Platforms like @X can help rebuild trust.



Because of @elonmusk it’s where the news is. https://t.co/zhFvlOVaXo — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) October 2, 2025

The usual suspects in the media have blown any remaining credibility and they're not getting it back.

I am surprised it is this high. — Russell (@__Russellm) October 2, 2025

Yeah, that does still seems a tad too high.

