Gallup Finds Americans' Trust In Media Has Hit a Record Low (This Graph -- YIKES!)

Doug P. | 11:33 AM on October 02, 2025
Meme screenshot

When it comes to credibility, the legacy media has been working on sawing off the same branch they're sitting on for decades now, and that limb finally has snapped off and is plunging toward the ground with the MSM still clinging to it. 

Along the way, the public trust in media has been dropping right along with them. Here's the latest: 

Look out below!

It certainly doesn't help that so many in media serve as propagandists for one political part. 

That number still seems a little high considering the dishonesty level we've seen from the legacy media over these last few years. 

There's a distinct trend over the last few years and not a subtle one. This graph speaks volumes:

The "old guard" media is being replaced, as Catherine Herridge noted: 

The usual suspects in the media have blown any remaining credibility and they're not getting it back. 

Yeah, that does still seems a tad too high.

