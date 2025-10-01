Joy Reid Says the Fascist Agenda Is Everything Sane Americans Live, Love, and Strive For

MSNBC castoff Joy Reid says the fascist agenda is no income tax, no onerous regulations, Americans keeping the money they earn, and then passing on that wealth to their children. Basically, fascism is freedom and all the benefits that come with it. Reid is yet another Democrat millionaire in love with communism.

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Joy Reid on the fascist agenda:



"They want to take us back to no income tax, no regulations, earn what you want, family inherits everything" pic.twitter.com/pb1574eEBh — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 30, 2025

Oh wow 😂😂😂 does she hear herself — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) September 30, 2025

Of course, she lives to hear herself talk. The dumber, the better.

Reid hates that Americans are acting responsibly, earning a living, and then sharing their earned wealth with their own children. Such monsters!

How dare we want to make money and leave it to our kids! — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) September 30, 2025

I never knew wanting to leave an inheritance to your family is fascist behavior. Thanks, Joy! — I’m Ron Burgundy? (@comfort_eagle56) September 30, 2025

By “less modern” she means self sufficient — Chris Jenkins (@ChrisJe40906141) September 30, 2025

Democrats hate those who are self-sufficient. Self-sufficiency is anathema to the Democrat Party.

Posters are confused because everything that Reid rattled off as bad is actually desirable for sane Americans.

…how is any of this a bad thing?



This is exactly what I want! — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 30, 2025

They think it's a bad thing because they believe they are entitled to our money. — Drew Baye High Intensity Training (@BayeDrew) September 30, 2025

It's not communism, so she doesn't like it. — INTJ68 (@intj68) September 30, 2025

Joy Reid is basically saying she wants communism. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 30, 2025

I guess I’m a fascist then pic.twitter.com/oCapd04iOE — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) September 30, 2025

Viva la fascism! Well, Reid’s backwards definition of it.

Posters say the Democrat Party needs to be inspired by Reid and joyfully run on her message.

Democrats, I beg you. Run on fighting this scary agenda. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 30, 2025

Lol. Yes, fight the normalcy. DEMS your new platform. — Rural Mind (@Rural_Mind) September 30, 2025

Yes! May Democrats continue being open about their real agenda.



Please put more Joy Reids and Jasmine Crocketts out there. Run more Zohran Mamdanis. — Stephen Spurling Is... @Drangula (@Drangula) September 30, 2025

We spoke too soon. There are already Democrats who have embraced Reid’s anti-American, anti-freedom platform and are running on it as we speak.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

