Joy Reid Says the Fascist Agenda Is Everything Sane Americans Live, Love, and Strive For

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:05 AM on October 01, 2025
Twitter

MSNBC castoff Joy Reid says the fascist agenda is no income tax, no onerous regulations, Americans keeping the money they earn, and then passing on that wealth to their children. Basically, fascism is freedom and all the benefits that come with it. Reid is yet another Democrat millionaire in love with communism.

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Of course, she lives to hear herself talk. The dumber, the better.

Reid hates that Americans are acting responsibly, earning a living, and then sharing their earned wealth with their own children. Such monsters!

Democrats hate those who are self-sufficient. Self-sufficiency is anathema to the Democrat Party.

Posters are confused because everything that Reid rattled off as bad is actually desirable for sane Americans.

Viva la fascism! Well, Reid’s backwards definition of it.

Posters say the Democrat Party needs to be inspired by Reid and joyfully run on her message.

We spoke too soon. There are already Democrats who have embraced Reid’s anti-American, anti-freedom platform and are running on it as we speak.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

