CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Shocked Trump Is Doubling Down on Sombrero Memes as Dems’ Power to Shame Evaporates

We wonder if CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, her fellow ‘journalists’ and the Democrats they speak for are finally getting it. Irrelevancy has arrived. Nothing Democrats say matters to President Donald Trump. Cries of ‘Nazi!’ Don’t care. Eruptions of ‘You’re a fascist!’ Doesn’t even register. ‘This sombrero video is racist!’ Put it on every available screen and turn it up!

Collins can’t believe what she’s seeing and hearing. WATCH)

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins can’t believe the Trump admin is doubling down with memes and mariachi music in the WH briefing room:



“They simply don’t care about the criticism."



Correct — and that's exactly what’s driving the propaganda press insane. They're powerless. pic.twitter.com/hduEvgFT3q — I Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 2, 2025

Exactly what’s happening and it’s glorious — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 2, 2025

Loving every minute of it — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) October 2, 2025

Trump’s going to do whatever he wants and laugh while 'journalists' and their fellow Democrats lose their minds over it.

The ten-year barrage of legacy media lies, Democrat lawsuits, and insults has made Trump immune to criticism. What more can they say when they’ve said it all?

Once you’ve been called Hitler 10,000 times, the insults lose their sting. It’s like chemo: your pain receptors get fried, and suddenly a reporter shrieking “racist!” feels like a mosquito bite. And that’s what really drives the propaganda press insane: their scolding doesn’t work anymore. Their big scary words are now background noise. — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) October 2, 2025

I have yet to hear a single person even try to articulate what is racist about it. Don’t even understand why they are trying to play the oppression Olympics here over a meme that’s objectively hilarious 😂 — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) October 2, 2025

🎯🎯🎯🎯



Their power to shame is finished. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 2, 2025

Correct. When every decision is met with derision, one stops caring about those speakers after a while. Trump’s clearly at that point.

If anything, it's super-charging his resolve. There will be no backing down, just amping up. Posters see it.

In fact, the more they criticize Trump over it, the more Trump will double down.

They've learned nothing. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 2, 2025

Exactly. Hakeem is learning this the hard way. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 2, 2025

Imagine your entire life was spent saying lies in a serious tone...Only to be beat by a sombrero video🤣 — Isaac (@IcedViews) October 2, 2025

This is Hakeem’s signature career moment and there’s nothing he can do about it — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 2, 2025

When Democrats have said every insult, pushed every lie, and made every threat, there’s nothing left - the Democrat Party's power is gone. Irrelevancy is here for Hakeem Jeffries. He's weakness personified. Trump can destroy him or anyone in his party with a meme, even one featuring a sombrero and mariachi music.

