CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Shocked Trump Is Doubling Down on Sombrero Memes as Dems’ Power to Shame Evaporates

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:20 PM on October 01, 2025
CNN

We wonder if CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, her fellow ‘journalists’ and the Democrats they speak for are finally getting it. Irrelevancy has arrived. Nothing Democrats say matters to President Donald Trump. Cries of ‘Nazi!’ Don’t care. Eruptions of ‘You’re a fascist!’ Doesn’t even register. ‘This sombrero video is racist!’ Put it on every available screen and turn it up!

Advertisement

Collins can’t believe what she’s seeing and hearing. WATCH)

Trump’s going to do whatever he wants and laugh while 'journalists' and their fellow Democrats lose their minds over it.

The ten-year barrage of legacy media lies, Democrat lawsuits, and insults has made Trump immune to criticism. What more can they say when they’ve said it all?

Once you’ve been called Hitler 10,000 times, the insults lose their sting. It’s like chemo: your pain receptors get fried, and suddenly a reporter shrieking “racist!” feels like a mosquito bite.

And that’s what really drives the propaganda press insane: their scolding doesn’t work anymore. Their big scary words are now background noise.

— Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) October 2, 2025

Advertisement

Correct. When every decision is met with derision, one stops caring about those speakers after a while. Trump’s clearly at that point.

If anything, it's super-charging his resolve. There will be no backing down, just amping up. Posters see it.

When Democrats have said every insult, pushed every lie, and made every threat, there’s nothing left - the Democrat Party's power is gone. Irrelevancy is here for Hakeem Jeffries. He's weakness personified. Trump can destroy him or anyone in his party with a meme, even one featuring a sombrero and mariachi music.

