What’s Art Got to Do With It? Tina Turner Statue in the Singer’s Tennessee Birthplace is Simply the Worst

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:30 AM on September 30, 2025
AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz, file

A statue of the legendary Tina Turner was just unveiled in the late singer’s birthplace of Brownsville, Tennessee. Many are saying it’s simply the worst way to honor the ‘Simply the Best’ rocker. They say it’s an abomination that doesn’t look like Turner at all.

Take a look. (READ)

It’s enough to make ‘Proud Mary’ sink in shame.

One poster says it’s time to stop making sculptures of famous people. He reminds us of all the recent similar ‘artistic’ atrocities. (WATCH)

That’s from the infamous ending of Lionel Richie’s ‘Hello’ music video. That bust looks nothing like him.

The Turner statue reminded many people of McDonald’s and some Claymation raisins.

A realistic statue of Turner as Aunty Entity from ‘Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome’ would rock. Can we please get that instead?

ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC TENNESSEE

