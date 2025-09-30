What’s Art Got to Do With It? Tina Turner Statue in the Singer’s Tennessee Birthplace is Simply the Worst

A statue of the legendary Tina Turner was just unveiled in the late singer’s birthplace of Brownsville, Tennessee. Many are saying it’s simply the worst way to honor the ‘Simply the Best’ rocker. They say it’s an abomination that doesn’t look like Turner at all.

Take a look. (READ)

New Tina Turner statue unveiled over the weekend here in Tennessee. Words fail. Great art does that, leaves you speechless. So does an abomination like this.



Might have to stop and see it next time I'm near Memphis. Pictures can't possibly do it justice. pic.twitter.com/TNzSzqM3cP — slimzim (@jameszimmermann) September 29, 2025

I'm not sure that the person who created this newly unveiled statue of Tina Turner was ......"Simply the Best" person for the job! pic.twitter.com/mRi0I9LHj1 — Matt (@Matt_2607) September 29, 2025

Tina Turner was an icon deserving of better than that. — Jeff Flinn (@JeffFlinn_) September 30, 2025

It’s enough to make ‘Proud Mary’ sink in shame.

One poster says it’s time to stop making sculptures of famous people. He reminds us of all the recent similar ‘artistic’ atrocities. (WATCH)

I know that ain’t supposed to be no TINA TURNER!! pic.twitter.com/rxfnHhhJLv — Kevín (@KevOnStage) September 29, 2025

“Just make pictures and posters of people and laminate them” lmaooooo — pablo escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscoburner) September 29, 2025

That’s from the infamous ending of Lionel Richie’s ‘Hello’ music video. That bust looks nothing like him.

The Turner statue reminded many people of McDonald’s and some Claymation raisins.

we shouldn't be commemorating the Fry Guys' shameful attack on Tina Turner pic.twitter.com/tOC7VKz5AI — Moog Rogue (@MoogRogue) September 29, 2025

My first thought was they made a statue of Ronald McDonald’s wife — What’s my name again? (@YesIgotanewname) September 30, 2025

This is what the statue should have been based on: pic.twitter.com/nbfQPphZ6G — RedChief (@Redchief000) September 29, 2025

Came here hoping someone said/posted this. — The name's Plissken (@Galt1138) September 30, 2025

A realistic statue of Turner as Aunty Entity from ‘Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome’ would rock. Can we please get that instead?

