Kamala Harris: Jimmy Kimmel Lying That a MAGA Shooter Assassinated Charlie Kirk Was a **JOKE**

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:15 PM on September 27, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Colossal presidential election failure Kamala Harris appeared at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation gala on Saturday night to present the ‘You Blew It!’ award created in her honor. We’re kidding. She got a pointless award, but it’s simply not worth anyone’s time looking it up. More important is what she said at the event. She claimed that Jimmy Kimmel's lie to the American people that Charlie Kirk was assassinated by a MAGA shooter was all a joke. Huh? She also lied that President Donald Trump forced Kimmel off the air because he has ‘a fragile ego.’ The truth is, ABC took Kimmel off the air of their own accord and then reinstated him days later.

Advertisement

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

It’s scary how evil the Democrat Party has become in its desperation.

One poster says some Democrats are considering embracing democracy instead of just talking about it. Kamala was selected (not elected) as the party’s 2024 presidential candidate. She has never won a Democrat Party primary. Check this out.

I listened to a NYT podcast today, and they have written Kamala off.  As a new strategy, they actually said — I kid you not—“in order to save democracy, maybe we should do democracy.”  This was in relation to the suggestion that perhaps they should have a “frothy” primary next time.

— Sue Ellena (@Sue_ellena) September 28, 2025

Advertisement

The most shocking part was listening to three lefties who literally just realized the benefit to having a legitimate primary — like competition and the airing of issues that citizens care about.  It appears that the left knows it has no vision for the future but they hope a primary will get them there.  So what do they do in the meantime?  I guess navel gaze.

— Sue Ellena (@Sue_ellena) September 28, 2025

Nothing screams ‘standing up for democracy’ like kicking a presidential primary to the curb. The blatant hypocrisy of Democrats is astounding to behold.

Posters still can’t believe the lies that poured out of Harris’s face at the gala.

Advertisement

They have ideas and positions: pro-illegal alien, pro-crime, pro-men in women’s spaces, pro-celebrating the assassination of political opponents, and more. It’s just none of it appeals to sane Americans.

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JIMMY KIMMEL KAMALA HARRIS

