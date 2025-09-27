Kamala Harris: Jimmy Kimmel Lying That a MAGA Shooter Assassinated Charlie Kirk Was a **JOKE**

Colossal presidential election failure Kamala Harris appeared at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation gala on Saturday night to present the ‘You Blew It!’ award created in her honor. We’re kidding. She got a pointless award, but it’s simply not worth anyone’s time looking it up. More important is what she said at the event. She claimed that Jimmy Kimmel's lie to the American people that Charlie Kirk was assassinated by a MAGA shooter was all a joke. Huh? She also lied that President Donald Trump forced Kimmel off the air because he has ‘a fragile ego.’ The truth is, ABC took Kimmel off the air of their own accord and then reinstated him days later.

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Kamala: Kimmel was taken off the air because Trump is a man “with a fragile ego who couldn’t take a joke."



So a blatant lie about Charlie Kirk's m*rder is a “joke” to the latest Democrat candidate for president.



Of course it is. pic.twitter.com/86sq2iArEV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 28, 2025

They all have to make light of it. It’s abhorrent & normal Americans will not respond kindly to it — Raphael™️ (@RaphTMNTtm) September 28, 2025

That’s how they've framed this. “It was just a joke."



This is who they are. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 28, 2025

It’s scary how evil the Democrat Party has become in its desperation.

One poster says some Democrats are considering embracing democracy instead of just talking about it. Kamala was selected (not elected) as the party’s 2024 presidential candidate. She has never won a Democrat Party primary. Check this out.

I listened to a NYT podcast today, and they have written Kamala off. As a new strategy, they actually said — I kid you not—“in order to save democracy, maybe we should do democracy.” This was in relation to the suggestion that perhaps they should have a “frothy” primary next time. — Sue Ellena (@Sue_ellena) September 28, 2025

Not surprising. She’s toxic, stupid and attacked the entire party apparatus with her book. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 28, 2025

The most shocking part was listening to three lefties who literally just realized the benefit to having a legitimate primary — like competition and the airing of issues that citizens care about. It appears that the left knows it has no vision for the future but they hope a primary will get them there. So what do they do in the meantime? I guess navel gaze. — Sue Ellena (@Sue_ellena) September 28, 2025

They argued at the time that it was a legit primary process 🤣 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 28, 2025

Nothing screams ‘standing up for democracy’ like kicking a presidential primary to the curb. The blatant hypocrisy of Democrats is astounding to behold.

Posters still can’t believe the lies that poured out of Harris’s face at the gala.

A joke about Charlie Kirk being assassinated?



Seriously? — Jammles (@jammles9) September 28, 2025

The Left and the Democrats are defending the indefensible. — Skater Operator 🦅🌎⚓️🇺🇸 (@SkaterOperator) September 28, 2025

Kimmel was off the air for less than a week. How long are dems going to beat this drum? — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) September 28, 2025

And yet, she’s mystified why she is not president right now…😂😂 — Horace Harvey Oswald (@TheHairyOyster) September 28, 2025

She keeps providing one example after another showing why she was not elected and never was qualified. — GPell (@pell_g) September 28, 2025

You have to conclude that they have abandoned the notion of selling ideas to the electorate. — CoJack 3🇺🇸🇬🇧🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@Houjoumond) September 28, 2025

They have ideas and positions: pro-illegal alien, pro-crime, pro-men in women’s spaces, pro-celebrating the assassination of political opponents, and more. It’s just none of it appeals to sane Americans.

