Trump Not Worried James ‘Bad Cop’ Comey’s Indictment 'Leads' Dems to Go After Him (Like They Did Before)

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have settled on a narrative for the James Comey indictment. It requires some willful amnesia. It goes like this: If President Donald Trump goes after Comey and the Democrats who targeted him and his supporters, then Democrats will have carte blanche to do the same to him. If you think about that for a second, the absurdity shines through.

Trump was asked that very question on Friday and shot it down with the truth.

Start here.

President Trump rips former FBI Director James Comey, says he is and has always been a dirty cop. Reporter: Are you worried now that the next time there's a Democratic president, they will indict your administration? Trump: They did it with me for four years. They went after me. They went after me for four years.

Here’s Trump’s answer. (WATCH)

Trump: They did it with me for four years. They went… pic.twitter.com/vbb1jZY4lI — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 26, 2025

They went after him for a little more than 8 years, actually. — Visisyd and the Void (@visisyd) September 26, 2025

Democrats and establishment Republicans targeting Trump started early in his first term, if you include the groundwork for the Russian collusion hoax.

The reporter’s question is ridiculous on its face since we already know the Democrats will employ lawfare on Trump. Why? They’ve already done it in the past.

Aren’t you worried they’ll do what they’ve already done!? — OnTheBrightSide (@tod201504) September 26, 2025

I don’t get this whole “well what about when the democrats have power again” argument. They’ve already proved they will do it without precedent. Which they’ve set themselves. — Mitchell (@MitchtacularMe) September 26, 2025

Ugh. This is the exact question/answer the media wants to goad POTUS into...so they can turn around and say "Look he's using DOJ for personal revenge!"

Dirty bastards, they know they did it to him and they know Comey is guilty as hell. — Burrito Queen (@Burrito_Queen7) September 26, 2025

Legacy media and their Democrats want to blame any possible future lawfare on Trump himself, while memory-holing that it was Democrats who went after him in his first term and during President Joe Biden's term. They’re just evil like that.

Posters say that, unlike all the Democrats’ Trump lawfare, Comey actually has non-manufactured evidence against him.

The difference is that there is actually a case against Comey and has been for years but the Biden administration refused to pursue it for political reasons.



There is a new sheriff in town and the untouchable are no longer protected by their former status. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) September 26, 2025

President Trump is right. Comey is a bad seed. He deserves to be in prison. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 26, 2025

We agree, but justice is elusive for D.C. swamp creatures.

Commenters say without justice, Dems and their Republican conspirators will continue their corrupt ways.

Comey lectured America about “integrity” while running political hit jobs. Projection much? How many times do these guys have to get exposed before Dems stop pretending? — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) September 26, 2025

They won't stop until there's consequences. — Miranda Veracruz de la Jolla Cardinal 🍎🍏 (@MVdlJCardinal) September 26, 2025

Exactly. Corruption thrives on no accountability. Until the people in power actually face justice, they’ll just keep doubling down. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) September 26, 2025

Hopefully, if Comey is convicted and serves genuine time in prison, in that case, it will chill the thinking of others who wish to undermine duly elected presidents like Trump and those who follow.

