Trump Not Worried James ‘Bad Cop’ Comey’s Indictment 'Leads' Dems to Go After Him (Like They Did Before)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:30 PM on September 26, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have settled on a narrative for the James Comey indictment. It requires some willful amnesia. It goes like this: If President Donald Trump goes after Comey and the Democrats who targeted him and his supporters, then Democrats will have carte blanche to do the same to him. If you think about that for a second, the absurdity shines through. 

Trump was asked that very question on Friday and shot it down with the truth.

Start here.

President Trump rips former FBI Director James Comey, says he is and has always been a dirty cop.

Reporter: Are you worried now that the next time there's a Democratic president, they will indict your administration?

Trump: They did it with me for four years. They went after me. They went after me for four years.

Here’s Trump’s answer. (WATCH)

Democrats and establishment Republicans targeting Trump started early in his first term, if you include the groundwork for the Russian collusion hoax.

The reporter’s question is ridiculous on its face since we already know the Democrats will employ lawfare on Trump. Why? They’ve already done it in the past.

Legacy media and their Democrats want to blame any possible future lawfare on Trump himself, while memory-holing that it was Democrats who went after him in his first term and during President Joe Biden's term. They’re just evil like that.

Posters say that, unlike all the Democrats’ Trump lawfare, Comey actually has non-manufactured evidence against him.

We agree, but justice is elusive for D.C. swamp creatures.

Commenters say without justice, Dems and their Republican conspirators will continue their corrupt ways.

Hopefully, if Comey is convicted and serves genuine time in prison, in that case, it will chill the thinking of others who wish to undermine duly elected presidents like Trump and those who follow.

