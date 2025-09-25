Had It Coming: MSNBC Appears to Blame Charlie Kirk and ICE for Deadly Lefty Violence by Being ‘Divisive’

It’s bad enough that leftists driven by Democrat Party lies and violent rhetoric are assassinating conservative leaders and shooting up ICE, but now MSNBC is implying the victims of their deadly actions had it coming. Why? MSNBC talking heads say they were ‘divisive.’

Advertisement

Hear it for yourself. (WATCH)

MSNBC:



ICE facility shot up by leftist: ICE is divisive.



Charlie Kirk assassinated by leftist: Charlie was divisive.



Same script. Every time. pic.twitter.com/ekOgMLrrgi — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 24, 2025

Simply amazing.

Of course, ‘divisive’ means practicing one’s free speech in the case of Charlie Kirk and enforcing our nation’s immigration laws if we’re talking about ICE. Posters get what MSNBC is doing.

They will not stop. They do not care.



They cannot allow the narrative that the left are the violent ones to take hold. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) September 24, 2025

Nope. Because they are complicit. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 24, 2025

They sure are.

One poster points to a Democrat candidate for governor in Virginia who’s pushing voters to act on rage, not reason. (WATCH)

They promote it.



Openly.



The current Democrat candidate for Virginia, Spanberger, is driving around the state telling her supporters to “let the rage fuel them.”pic.twitter.com/om7KxaZqYN — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) September 24, 2025

Every one of them. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 24, 2025

Correct. It’s not just her doing it.

Posters note that if anyone on the right was gunning down leftists, the legacy media would never label the victims as ‘divisive.’

Fake News keeps repeating the same lies — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 24, 2025

If leftists were being targeted, we can guarantee with 100% accuracy that they would not be labeled “divisive" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 24, 2025

Now it would be 24/7 news coverage — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 24, 2025

They would call the Democrat victim a ‘unifying force for good’ or similar untrue nonsense. But never ‘divisive’, no matter how abrasive and vitriolic they were.

Posters say it’s part of the legacy media’s plan to blame conservative victims for ‘provoking’ violent responses.

What the deranged Left is really saying is, "If you disagree with us, we WILL shoot you and we are okay with doing so."



The Founders would be stacking bodies by now. — Mustang '72-'92⚓️USN (ret.) (@Paul_at_PSG) September 24, 2025

It's the "blame the victim" mentality.



But ONLY when the victim is conservative. — Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) September 24, 2025

In other words: they got what they deserved, right? — Spartan88 (@ChrisWest41563) September 24, 2025

That’s exactly what the legacy media and their fellow Democrats are saying. ‘You brought this violence upon yourself for being divisive!’

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.