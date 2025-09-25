Talk Radio Host Reveals How to Hear the REAL Version of Kamala Harris’s...
The Show Must Go On: Megyn Kelly CRUSHES Unprepared Lefty Student at TPUSA...
VIP
Dem Deflection: Chuck Schumer Touts ‘Both Sides’ and Gun Control After Lefty Opens...
Greg Gutfeld Explodes at Jessica Tarlov for Rolling Out Tired ‘Both Sides’ Deflection...
Jake Tapper Struck by Sudden Convenient Amnesia That Memory-Holes Decade of Dem Lawfare...
Former ABC Journo Terry Moran Says 'It's an Administration of Trolls, Led by...
Left on Left ACTION! Kamala Harris' Book Tour Got Off to an AWKWARD...
VIP
UK Asylum-Seeker Gets Lighter Sentence for Sexual Assault Than for Posting Mean Tweet
Vance Torches Obama Bro Favreau in ICE Shooting Clash, Slaps Him with a...
MAZE: Jen Psaki Calls Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension 'A Pretty Watershed Moment' and a...
VIP
Unchallenged Lies: Why Ignoring Misinformation on Social Media Is a Dangerous Mistake
‘This Is Vile’: DHS Tells the AP to Stop With the Pro-Criminal Propaganda
John Brown Gun Club Recruits on Campus Saying It's the Only Group That...
Brian Stelter Claims Jimmy Kimmel ‘Is at the Peak of His Powers’ Right...

Had It Coming: MSNBC Appears to Blame Charlie Kirk and ICE for Deadly Lefty Violence by Being ‘Divisive’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on September 25, 2025
Journalism meme

It’s bad enough that leftists driven by Democrat Party lies and violent rhetoric are assassinating conservative leaders and shooting up ICE, but now MSNBC is implying the victims of their deadly actions had it coming. Why? MSNBC talking heads say they were ‘divisive.’

Advertisement

Hear it for yourself. (WATCH)

Simply amazing.

Of course, ‘divisive’ means practicing one’s free speech in the case of Charlie Kirk and enforcing our nation’s immigration laws if we’re talking about ICE. Posters get what MSNBC is doing.

They sure are.

One poster points to a Democrat candidate for governor in Virginia who’s pushing voters to act on rage, not reason. (WATCH)

Correct. It’s not just her doing it.

Posters note that if anyone on the right was gunning down leftists, the legacy media would never label the victims as ‘divisive.’

Recommended

The Show Must Go On: Megyn Kelly CRUSHES Unprepared Lefty Student at TPUSA College Campus Debate Event
Warren Squire
Advertisement

They would call the Democrat victim a ‘unifying force for good’ or similar untrue nonsense. But never ‘divisive’, no matter how abrasive and vitriolic they were.

Posters say it’s part of the legacy media’s plan to blame conservative victims for ‘provoking’ violent responses.

That’s exactly what the legacy media and their fellow Democrats are saying. ‘You brought this violence upon yourself for being divisive!’

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM FAKE NEWS FREE SPEECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Show Must Go On: Megyn Kelly CRUSHES Unprepared Lefty Student at TPUSA College Campus Debate Event
Warren Squire
Greg Gutfeld Explodes at Jessica Tarlov for Rolling Out Tired ‘Both Sides’ Deflection for ICE Shooter
Warren Squire
Talk Radio Host Reveals How to Hear the REAL Version of Kamala Harris’s New ‘107 Days’ Audiobook
Warren Squire
Joy Reid Explains How JD Vance Got Into Yale Through Affirmative Action; Vance Responds With Meme
Brett T.
Vance Torches Obama Bro Favreau in ICE Shooting Clash, Slaps Him with a Hilarious New Spicy Moniker
justmindy
Jonathan Turley Has Breaking News for Adam Schiff About the FBI's John Bolton Raid
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Show Must Go On: Megyn Kelly CRUSHES Unprepared Lefty Student at TPUSA College Campus Debate Event Warren Squire
Advertisement