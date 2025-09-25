Pro-Life Advocate Who Was Assaulted on Camera in NYC Says DA Dropped Felony...
The Spat in the Hat: Kamala Harris Lost It When Biden Donned a MAGA Cap During Her Campaign Per Book

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on September 25, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Kamala Harris’s new ‘107 Days’ book that chronicles her disastrous 2024 presidential campaign is an unintentional laugh fest. One excerpt has her losing her mind over former President Joe Biden donning a MAGA hat while she was trying to win the White House.

Here’s more. (READ)

(post continues) ...Harris.'" 

Biden wearing the MAGA hat and later calling President Donald Trump’s supporters ‘garbage’ days before Election Day bear that out.

Posters say Harris’s book sounds like something a high schooler would scribble in her diary.

That’s what the consensus is. She goes after just about everyone in the tome.

Commenters still wonder if Biden was dementia-addled or out to wreck Harris when he put on the MAGA cap.

Biden comes across as a bitter, vengeful person.

How mad was he with Harris and the cabal who kicked him out of the race? Some maintain he voted for Trump out of spite.

They should have called this shameless money-grab ‘Kamala’s Book of Blame and Burns.’ But as the last poster wrote, it is satisfying learning that Biden’s MAGA stunt upset her like we all had hoped.

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS

