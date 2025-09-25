The Spat in the Hat: Kamala Harris Lost It When Biden Donned a MAGA Cap During Her Campaign Per Book

Kamala Harris’s new ‘107 Days’ book that chronicles her disastrous 2024 presidential campaign is an unintentional laugh fest. One excerpt has her losing her mind over former President Joe Biden donning a MAGA hat while she was trying to win the White House.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

New excerpt from Kamala's new book on Biden wearing a MAGA hat during the campaign:



"He took it, [I thought] 'don't put it on.' He put it on. Cameras clicked."



"Within hours, the picture was all over. Joe Biden in a MAGA hat, with the caption, 'Biden endorses Trump over… pic.twitter.com/izJQfvjJ6c — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 24, 2025

(post continues) ...Harris.'"

🚨 REAL: Joe Biden wears MAGA Hat, endorses TRUMP in Pennsylvania!?



Make America Great Again pic.twitter.com/yFDKJK9oPj — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 11, 2024

Biden hates ungrateful DEI hires — Elvis Knevil (@ElvisKnevil) September 24, 2025

Biden wearing the MAGA hat and later calling President Donald Trump’s supporters ‘garbage’ days before Election Day bear that out.

Posters say Harris’s book sounds like something a high schooler would scribble in her diary.

Kamala’s book sounds like something a teenage girl would write. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 24, 2025

You’re giving her too much credit. — Wisconsin Cowboy 🇺🇸🎸 (@Wisc_Cowboy) September 25, 2025

Dear Diary….. — WV Patriot (@Sciblife) September 24, 2025

It’s the mean girls burn book — let me be clear (@GiveHugs09) September 24, 2025

That’s what the consensus is. She goes after just about everyone in the tome.

Commenters still wonder if Biden was dementia-addled or out to wreck Harris when he put on the MAGA cap.

That is absolutely hilarious. The man didn’t know what he was doing.💯💯 — Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) September 24, 2025

This was my only enjoyable Biden moment. Not because we got the picture. But because it showed Biden was willing to be kind and playful with people who were clearly voting against his party. It was one of the few humanizing moments I’ve seen from him — Zero (@Floridazz) September 25, 2025

I thought the same thing when it happened. It had an air of silliness and humanity. Ironically, if he had been like that from the beginning he would have been more well received. — Josh Christiane (@Josh_Christiane) September 25, 2025

Youre forgetting history. Remember the climate at this time? This was sept 2024. Biden had just been ousted by his party and replaced by Kamala a few months before, and he had argued against it. He knew this was the end of his career, and was pissed at his party turned on him — Zero (@Floridazz) September 25, 2025

Advertisement

Biden comes across as a bitter, vengeful person.

How mad was he with Harris and the cabal who kicked him out of the race? Some maintain he voted for Trump out of spite.

I’m pretty sure he voted for Trump too 🇺🇸 — MindyT (@AUMindyT) September 24, 2025

Even Dr Jill wore red on Election Day. — Michael (@goflyers30) September 25, 2025

She is blaming every single person on Earth besides herself for her loss. — EddieJ 🇺🇸 (@EddieJ2016) September 24, 2025

So her whole book confirms she felt exactly how we hoped she did ? 🫦 — Damn Yankee 💯 🇺🇲 🦅 (@damnnyankee1776) September 25, 2025

They should have called this shameless money-grab ‘Kamala’s Book of Blame and Burns.’ But as the last poster wrote, it is satisfying learning that Biden’s MAGA stunt upset her like we all had hoped.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.