Jake Tapper Struck by Sudden Convenient Amnesia That Memory-Holes Decade of Dem Lawfare Against Trump

CNN’s Jake Tapper is worried that President Donald Trump is taking a page out of his Democrat Party’s playbook and is going after his political enemies with fraudulent lawsuits. Nah, unlike Trump, there’s actually evidence that James Comey and others have committed crimes. It’s funny how Tapper suddenly develops amnesia that erases the last several years of Democrat Party lawfare against Trump. Convenient, don’t you think?

Here’s Tapper. (WATCH)

Jake Tapper: "Does it matter what the charge is, or does Trump just want his political enemies charged with something?"



Yeah, Jake. Trump better be careful. A Democrat administration might try to do something like that to him someday. pic.twitter.com/BidhImUGQF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 24, 2025

Where have these guys been the last decade? The Democrats have already gone after Trump and conservatives endlessly, with the media’s assistance. — James (@SarcasticNomad1) September 24, 2025

Maybe Tapper's saving it up for a tell-all book in ten years.

Posters say the CNN anchor needs a new show called Gaslight with Jake Tapper.

That’s some serious gaslighting. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 24, 2025

“What would happen if an admin manufactured charges against their political enemies??" pic.twitter.com/VmIyUv8OHx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 24, 2025

Imagine a President just charging his political enemies with something they made up. — 𝓐𝓶𝓔𝓻𝓲𝓴𝓪𝓷 𝓖𝓲𝓻𝓵!! 🇺🇸 ❤️🤍💙🙏 (@Ms_Erika74) September 24, 2025

Just imagine it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 24, 2025

Love the sarcasm.

Commenters can’t get over how ridiculous it is to accuse Trump of doing what Democrats have been openly doing to him for roughly a decade.

Yes, yes, they might gin up charges that no other person not named Donald J Trump would be charged with. He should be very very careful..... These folks have to know how ridiculous they sound, right? They tried to bankrupt Trump and put him in jail for the rest of his life. GTFOH — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) September 24, 2025

They don’t care. It’s lying, hoaxing and gaslighting 24/7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 24, 2025

What goes around comes around, comes around. Tapper seems to have forgotten that. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) September 24, 2025

The Democrats and their ‘Republican’ cohorts will only get a fraction of what they hit Trump with, and it will actually be deserved.

Who can forget Letitia James running for office on the promise of tying up Trump in lawsuits?

I need to hear her say unlike the AG of NY, did to Trump. Is that too much to ask? — NateSk8s (@natesk8s87) September 24, 2025

The one who ran her entire campaign on prosecuting her political enemy? Why would they mention that? Very inconvenient. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 24, 2025

Actually, unlike the democrat's witch hunt Comey is a real criminal. — 🅿️atrioT Steve 🇺🇸 ✝️ 🦅 (@GideonSbre) September 24, 2025

Of course. But they won’t ever admit that. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 24, 2025

Looks like Trump’s enemies will be in court over real crimes instead of Trump over their manufactured ones. Hopefully, they’ll get the justice they deserve.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

