Jake Tapper Struck by Sudden Convenient Amnesia That Memory-Holes Decade of Dem Lawfare Against Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:15 PM on September 24, 2025
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

CNN’s Jake Tapper is worried that President Donald Trump is taking a page out of his Democrat Party’s playbook and is going after his political enemies with fraudulent lawsuits. Nah, unlike Trump, there’s actually evidence that James Comey and others have committed crimes. It’s funny how Tapper suddenly develops amnesia that erases the last several years of Democrat Party lawfare against Trump. Convenient, don’t you think?

Here’s Tapper. (WATCH)

Maybe Tapper’s saving it up for a tell-all book in ten years.

Posters say the CNN anchor needs a new show called Gaslight with Jake Tapper.

Love the sarcasm.

Commenters can’t get over how ridiculous it is to accuse Trump of doing what Democrats have been openly doing to him for roughly a decade.

Yes, yes, they might gin up charges that no other person not named Donald J Trump would be charged with. He should be very very careful.....

These folks have to know how ridiculous they sound, right?  They tried to bankrupt Trump and put him in jail for the rest of his life.  GTFOH

— Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) September 24, 2025

The Democrats and their ‘Republican’ cohorts will only get a fraction of what they hit Trump with, and it will actually be deserved.

Who can forget Letitia James running for office on the promise of tying up Trump in lawsuits?

Looks like Trump’s enemies will be in court over real crimes instead of Trump over their manufactured ones. Hopefully, they’ll get the justice they deserve.

