Hakeem Jeffries Promises If Dems Regain Power They’ll Sic the DOJ on Trump’s Team Like They Did Before

Hakeem Jeffries is promising a repeat of the previous four years if Democrats regain power in Washington, D.C. He says a Democrat-led DOJ will go after those who worked with President Donald Trump just like the last time. Why is Jeffries saying this? It’s a given that Democrats will abuse their power and go after their political opponents. We’ve witnessed it before.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Hakeem Jeffries threatens that a Democrat-led DOJ will to go after people working with Trump if Democrats regain power.



Then, in the same breath, says that Trump is destroying the credibility of the DOJ. pic.twitter.com/ekVYSC5Pz3 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 22, 2025

“an independent department of justice in democratic hands” Did he really just say this? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — BRD57 (@BrianDr82889935) September 22, 2025

So in other words they’ll continue to do the same thing they’ve been doing for 10 years. — elephants are cool 🇺🇸🐶🐊🐢🐞🦅🐘🍺🙃🇺🇸 (@FakeNewsExists) September 22, 2025

It’s the Democrat criminal consistency we’re so used to.

Is it really a threat if it’s what we’ve come to expect from the Democrat Party? They’re going to be who they are, no matter what Trump does or doesn’t do. Posters get it.

“It’s only fair if we’re in charge.” pic.twitter.com/ThExLstNeu — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) September 22, 2025

You missed public assassination — long_beard_patriot (@USAisback76) September 22, 2025

“don’t do to us what we do to you or we might do what we always do again"



LOL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 22, 2025

Republicans need to do everything possible to keep the Democrats from being voted back in and getting to be their usual selves.

Lawfare and unjust imprisonments will be back on the menu if they don’t.

Of course they will weaponize and attack when back in power. How else would they “protect democracy”? — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 22, 2025

They already went after anyone associated with Trump and put them in prison! Flipping evil!! — PatriotGal480 (@PatriotGal480) September 22, 2025

under Biden/ Garland it was 4 years of constant lawfare against a former president...it's who they are/what they do — Breaking Brad (@gr8_timze) September 22, 2025

This is exactly why the 'slippery slope’ stuff is absurd.



MAD is the only way. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 22, 2025

They’ll be coming for Trump allies and other Republicans again.

Republicans need to buck precedent and make gains in the midterms.

We HAVE to get R’s out for mid terms. No Trump on ballot = challenge. Charlie factor huge. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 22, 2025

We have to get Conservatives out for mid-terms. Get the career RINOs off the ballot, so we can elect people who will do the right thing for the country. — Donald Gross (@oldgrossdude) September 22, 2025

Getting rid of RINOs is a must. Mobilizing young voters coming into the party in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination could be what makes the difference in the midterms.

