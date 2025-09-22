Kamala Harris Discovers What a Woman Is
Scott Jennings Perfectly Describes Jimmy Kimmel’s Return to Late-Night Television
VIP
Transgender Men Are Preparing Go-Bags for When the Concentration Camps Are Built
Jamie Raskin Celebrates Jimmy Kimmel’s Late-Night Return Despite It Disproving 'Fascism' L...
Sinclair Announces That It Will Be Preempting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Across Its Affiliates
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Trolls Gov. Kathy Hochul
John Pavlovitz Rants About the Jesus-Less Church of White American Exceptionalism
DHS Says ICE Won't Be Complying With California's New Mask Ban
Variety Has Video of a Big Kimmel Fan Celebration Outside the Studio ('Notice...
Lib Asks What Kind of 'President' Gets Up and Says He HATES Half...
Forecast Fail: The Most Poorly-Aged Anti-Charlie Kirk TikTok Video Prediction You Will Eve...
USDA Atty. Ashley Jamieson Fired for Cheering Charlie Kirk's Death, Not Her Pity...
‘Whistleblower’ Rebekah Jones Says Creep Charlie Kirk Should Have Been in Jail
BREAKING: Scott Jennings Threatened On X by Unhinged Ex-ESPN Sports Anchor Keith Olbermann

Hakeem Jeffries Promises If Dems Regain Power They’ll Sic the DOJ on Trump’s Team Like They Did Before

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:20 PM on September 22, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Hakeem Jeffries is promising a repeat of the previous four years if Democrats regain power in Washington, D.C. He says a Democrat-led DOJ will go after those who worked with President Donald Trump just like the last time. Why is Jeffries saying this? It’s a given that Democrats will abuse their power and go after their political opponents. We’ve witnessed it before.

Advertisement

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

It’s the Democrat criminal consistency we’re so used to.

Is it really a threat if it’s what we’ve come to expect from the Democrat Party? They’re going to be who they are, no matter what Trump does or doesn’t do. Posters get it.

Republicans need to do everything possible to keep the Democrats from being voted back in and getting to be their usual selves.

Lawfare and unjust imprisonments will be back on the menu if they don’t.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Perfectly Describes Jimmy Kimmel’s Return to Late-Night Television
Warren Squire
Advertisement

They’ll be coming for Trump allies and other Republicans again.

Republicans need to buck precedent and make gains in the midterms.

Getting rid of RINOs is a must. Mobilizing young voters coming into the party in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination could be what makes the difference in the midterms. 

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Perfectly Describes Jimmy Kimmel’s Return to Late-Night Television
Warren Squire
USDA Atty. Ashley Jamieson Fired for Cheering Charlie Kirk's Death, Not Her Pity Party Excuses
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
BREAKING: Scott Jennings Threatened On X by Unhinged Ex-ESPN Sports Anchor Keith Olbermann
Warren Squire
‘Whistleblower’ Rebekah Jones Says Creep Charlie Kirk Should Have Been in Jail
Brett T.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Trolls Gov. Kathy Hochul
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Perfectly Describes Jimmy Kimmel’s Return to Late-Night Television Warren Squire
Advertisement