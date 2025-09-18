VIP
Don Lemon and Tara Setmayer Upset Some NFL Teams Honored ‘Person Nobody Knows’...
Karmic Relief: Jimmy Kimmel Celebrated Tucker Carlson’s Firing but Now He’s Getting the...
VIP
CNN Tries to Interview 'Splorn' Farmer Whose Satire Video Was Reposted by Occupy...
J.K. Rowling Explains That Words Are Not ‘Violence’
LEGEND! Brian Stelter Says the FCC Chair Sent Him This Gif In Response...
ABC Chicago: Kristi Noem ‘Apparently’ Chose Mexican Independence Day to Send a Message
'A Tragic and Devastating Day' 3 Police Officers are Dead and 2 in...
Randi Weingarten Writes Book on Why Fascists Hate Critical Thinking
Oberlin Student ‘Comrade Julia’ Says Prof Agreed on the Need for More Political...
Report: Disney's ABC Pulling Jimmy Kimmel Indefinitely After Charlie Kirk Rant
Woman Who Trashed Charlie Kirk Memorial Fired and Evicted, Starts Fundraising Campaign
VIP
On Equipping Young Defenders with Essential Books to Carry On His Charlie Kirk's...
Glenn Beck Hosted The Charlie Kirk Show and Left Something Behind (It Got...
Even Piers Morgan Calls Out 'Massive' Anti-Trump Protest Outside Windsor Castle

Scott Jennings Schools ‘Journalism Professor’ on How Jimmy Kimmel's Free Speech Works on Network TV

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:46 AM on September 18, 2025
Twitchy

Alleged comedian and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is out at ABC. The network indefinitely suspended his show after pressure from ABC affiliate station owners Sinclair and Nexstar. The two dropped his program due to Kimmel lying that the suspected assassin of Charlie Kirk was MAGA when he is a leftist. As expected, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are trying to make this a free speech issue (it’s not) and blame President Donald Trump. Republican commentator Scott Jennings took on ‘journalism professor’ Jeff Jarvis, who clearly doesn’t understand how free speech works in an employment situation.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Scott Jennings just DUSTED Democrat “journalism professor” Jeff Jarvis after he accused Trump of trying to turn media networks into “propaganda organs” in wake of Jimmy Kimmel ouster. 

The fireworks came at the end...when @ScottJenningsKY finally lost it on him.

“You use the phrase propaganda, professor, and I just have to ask you, what do you consider what Jimmy Kimmel was doing every night?”

“Or what Stephen Colbert was doing by having on only Democratic guests?”

“Jimmy Kimmel, Monday night, flat lied about the shooter.”

“Back in the spring, he egged his audience on in cheering on the violence against and wanting kind of wishing, I think, the downfall of a publicly traded company, Tesla.”

“Do you consider that to be propaganda? Is it good for a business?”

Jarvis didn’t answer his question. Instead, he tried to pivot...asking Jennings if he’d defend Kimmel’s right to free speech.

That’s when Jennings dropped the hammer:“He has a right to do so, but he does not have a right to have a television show where he LIES his ASS OFF to the American people and attacks half this country on a nightly basis!”

Jennings finally said what millions are thinking.

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

Recommended

Karmic Relief: Jimmy Kimmel Celebrated Tucker Carlson’s Firing but Now He’s Getting the Last Laugh
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Apparently, Jarvis holds the belief that Kimmel can say whatever he wants on ABC’s dime and they can’t do anything about it. That’s not how the real world works, professor.

Posters noticed that Jarvis is sketchy as an authority on journalism and freedom of speech. He was there to push his false ‘free speech’ narrative.

Abby Phillip is always quick to rescue her fellow Democrats when they’re getting dragged by Jennings.

Phillip also tried to push the fake narrative that Kimmel’s free speech rights were violated and that Trump was to blame. Scott pushed back. (WATCH)

Advertisement

It appears ABC responded to station owners Sinclair and Nexstar, who were under pressure from viewers and local advertisers. The two dropped Kimmel’s show. ABC’s been losing money on the show as well. Even if ABC hoped to keep Kimmel, this was the perfect time to kick him out the door. He won't be missed.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABBY PHILLIP ABC NEWS CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FREE SPEECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Karmic Relief: Jimmy Kimmel Celebrated Tucker Carlson’s Firing but Now He’s Getting the Last Laugh
Warren Squire
LEGEND! Brian Stelter Says the FCC Chair Sent Him This Gif In Response to ABC Pulling the Kimmel Show
Doug P.
Woman Who Trashed Charlie Kirk Memorial Fired and Evicted, Starts Fundraising Campaign
Brett T.
J.K. Rowling Explains That Words Are Not ‘Violence’
Brett T.
Oberlin Student ‘Comrade Julia’ Says Prof Agreed on the Need for More Political Assassinations
Brett T.
CNN Tries to Interview 'Splorn' Farmer Whose Satire Video Was Reposted by Occupy Democrats
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Karmic Relief: Jimmy Kimmel Celebrated Tucker Carlson’s Firing but Now He’s Getting the Last Laugh Warren Squire
Advertisement