Scott Jennings Schools ‘Journalism Professor’ on How Jimmy Kimmel's Free Speech Works on Network TV

Alleged comedian and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is out at ABC. The network indefinitely suspended his show after pressure from ABC affiliate station owners Sinclair and Nexstar. The two dropped his program due to Kimmel lying that the suspected assassin of Charlie Kirk was MAGA when he is a leftist. As expected, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are trying to make this a free speech issue (it’s not) and blame President Donald Trump. Republican commentator Scott Jennings took on ‘journalism professor’ Jeff Jarvis, who clearly doesn’t understand how free speech works in an employment situation.

Start here. (READ)

Scott Jennings just DUSTED Democrat “journalism professor” Jeff Jarvis after he accused Trump of trying to turn media networks into “propaganda organs” in wake of Jimmy Kimmel ouster. The fireworks came at the end...when @ScottJenningsKY finally lost it on him. “You use the phrase propaganda, professor, and I just have to ask you, what do you consider what Jimmy Kimmel was doing every night?” “Or what Stephen Colbert was doing by having on only Democratic guests?” “Jimmy Kimmel, Monday night, flat lied about the shooter.” “Back in the spring, he egged his audience on in cheering on the violence against and wanting kind of wishing, I think, the downfall of a publicly traded company, Tesla.” “Do you consider that to be propaganda? Is it good for a business?” Jarvis didn’t answer his question. Instead, he tried to pivot...asking Jennings if he’d defend Kimmel’s right to free speech. That’s when Jennings dropped the hammer:“He has a right to do so, but he does not have a right to have a television show where he LIES his ASS OFF to the American people and attacks half this country on a nightly basis!” Jennings finally said what millions are thinking.

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

“You use the… pic.twitter.com/bfn2Mx97vX — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 18, 2025

Apparently, Jarvis holds the belief that Kimmel can say whatever he wants on ABC’s dime and they can’t do anything about it. That’s not how the real world works, professor.

Posters noticed that Jarvis is sketchy as an authority on journalism and freedom of speech. He was there to push his false ‘free speech’ narrative.

The irony of a journalism professor accusing others of propaganda while clearly pushing his own narrative is not lost on me. — Niveditha Hariharan | നിവേദിത ഹരിഹരൻ (@hariniv2505) September 18, 2025

Notice how the old bag of rocks doesn’t answer… and little ole Abby has to come in to change the subject. Just great journalism here. Real riveting stuff. — dewey weber (@d3w3yw3b3r) September 18, 2025

Abby Phillips “woah, woah, woah, woah” can’t have Scott tellin’ too many truths now. — Savannah (@Savannahhappy2) September 18, 2025

Abby Phillip is always quick to rescue her fellow Democrats when they’re getting dragged by Jennings.

Phillip also tried to push the fake narrative that Kimmel’s free speech rights were violated and that Trump was to blame. Scott pushed back. (WATCH)

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Wr5L4gUovx — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 18, 2025

The government didn't fire Jimmy Kimmel - his network did!



Why? Look: pic.twitter.com/tLetwGgClq — Tesselator (@RealTesselator) September 18, 2025

More importantly, CBS/Disney fired him over the public and affiliate outcry.



Multiple companies that are no friends of MAGA fired his ass and they pretend the sky has fallen.



It wasn't for a joke. — Nonya business (@SweetReleased) September 18, 2025

It appears ABC responded to station owners Sinclair and Nexstar, who were under pressure from viewers and local advertisers. The two dropped Kimmel’s show. ABC’s been losing money on the show as well. Even if ABC hoped to keep Kimmel, this was the perfect time to kick him out the door. He won't be missed.

