Music Man: Fox News’ John Roberts Skips the ‘Foreplay’ to Reveal His ‘Long Time’ Boston-Based Talent

Fox News anchor John Roberts is back on the air after a horrible bout of Malaria. He surprised followers on X with a skill many didn’t know he had - he’s really good on the electric guitar! Commenters were treated to an intro solo from the classic rock song ‘Long Time’ from Boston’s 1976 debut album.

Advertisement

Have a listen. (WATCH)

It’s been such a hellacious couple of weeks….needed a bit of a release. An intro solo I have wanted to learn since the 70s, but only just now got around to. pic.twitter.com/cU0Y6ZPOnR — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) September 15, 2025

Well done JD! 🎶 — Kevin Corke (@kevincorke) September 16, 2025

We had no idea Roberts played guitar.

Posters were impressed that he chose such an iconic solo from such a beloved band.

Boston is such an underrated band 🎸

Great to see you back and jamming. — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) September 15, 2025

That is amazing. Tom Scholz’s guitar style/sound doesn’t get nearly enough recognition today. — Rex Crum (@rexcrum) September 15, 2025

Boston was my favorite band WAY back in the day.

Nicely done.

And welcome back. Here's to good, strong health! — RC (@Pedlar7) September 16, 2025

Sounds like the record! Well done to my favorite reporter! Glad you have recovered from malaria. Yikes. — Anne S. (@AnneS41837849) September 15, 2025

So glad you kicked it! (The malaria and Boston) — Morgan Murphy (@MorganwwMurphy) September 15, 2025

I could have listened to you so the whole song! Thank for posting this! — Maura (@imnetrook) September 15, 2025

The song is a classic and is rarely heard without the preceding track, ‘Foreplay,’ which acts as an extended lead-in to ‘Long Time.’

Here are both songs in all their original 1970s glory. (WATCH)

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Now let me know when you master "Smokin" — Anne S. (@AnneS41837849) September 15, 2025

Or Party — John Lundin (@JohnLundin20) September 15, 2025

There’s a reason the album is considered one of the best debut albums in rock. It’s perfect from beginning to end.

Here’s something we also didn’t know about Robert’s. He used to host a music show in Canada decades ago.

This week, on The New Music pic.twitter.com/jpL8RZPl64 — MBrant75 (@MBrant75) September 15, 2025

That’s the John Roberts, Much Music VJ, my wife always tells me she grew up watching in Canada. Rock on! https://t.co/azzq9yB3Sz pic.twitter.com/6sFjrfM136 — Dean Karayanis (@HistoryDean) September 16, 2025

Roberts is just full of surprises.

Fox News viewers have a suggestion now that they know about Roberts’ music talents.

That's badass, John.



This should be the opening theme to America Reports! — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) September 15, 2025

Ok, we have to admit that would be pretty awesome.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!