Music Man: Fox News’ John Roberts Skips the ‘Foreplay’ to Reveal His ‘Long Time’ Boston-Based Talent

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:05 AM on September 16, 2025
Imgflip

Fox News anchor John Roberts is back on the air after a horrible bout of Malaria. He surprised followers on X with a skill many didn’t know he had - he’s really good on the electric guitar! Commenters were treated to an intro solo from the classic rock song ‘Long Time’ from Boston’s 1976 debut album.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

We had no idea Roberts played guitar.

Posters were impressed that he chose such an iconic solo from such a beloved band.

The song is a classic and is rarely heard without the preceding track, ‘Foreplay,’ which acts as an extended lead-in to ‘Long Time.’

Here are both songs in all their original 1970s glory. (WATCH)

There’s a reason the album is considered one of the best debut albums in rock. It’s perfect from beginning to end.

Here’s something we also didn’t know about Robert’s. He used to host a music show in Canada decades ago.

Roberts is just full of surprises.

Fox News viewers have a suggestion now that they know about Roberts’ music talents.

Ok, we have to admit that would be pretty awesome.

