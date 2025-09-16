Joe Scarborough Tries to ‘Both Sides’ Charlie Kirk’s Assassination by Invoking Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on September 16, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File

Bad actors continue to try to ‘both sides’ Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Joe Scarborough did it on Tuesday, rolling out the bizarre Paul Pelosi (Nancy Pelosi’s husband) break-in by a hammer-wielding weirdo in 2022. Scarborough wants us to believe that the incident is on par with the public assassination of a rising star in national politics.

Here you go. (WATCH)

Amazing, isn’t it?

Commenters say Scarborough and the Democrats he rubs shoulders with don’t realize the scope of Kirk’s public murder.

Conservatives are done with false equivalencies that excuse the bloodlust of Democrats.

Posters point out that there was no messaging behind the Pelosi attack. No one was calling him Hitler, Nazi, fascist, etc for years on end.

The suspected killer shared the same views on Kirk that the Democrat Party does.

President Donald Trump condemned the attack on Pelosi when it happened. (WATCH)

The tired ‘both sides’ sermon is played out. Republicans are not taking the blame for Kirk’s assassination to appease the Democrats, who are applauding it. The pushover days are over; the pushback days are here.

