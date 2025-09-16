Joe Scarborough Tries to ‘Both Sides’ Charlie Kirk’s Assassination by Invoking Paul Pelosi Hammer Attack

Bad actors continue to try to ‘both sides’ Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Joe Scarborough did it on Tuesday, rolling out the bizarre Paul Pelosi (Nancy Pelosi’s husband) break-in by a hammer-wielding weirdo in 2022. Scarborough wants us to believe that the incident is on par with the public assassination of a rising star in national politics.

Here you go. (WATCH)

Joe Scarborough attempts to equate Trump's response to Paul Pelosi to the left’s response to Charlie Kirk. pic.twitter.com/Fd9TOsy3FD — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 16, 2025

Fake News really is the enemy of the American voters. Complete trash — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 16, 2025

Amazing, isn’t it?

Commenters say Scarborough and the Democrats he rubs shoulders with don’t realize the scope of Kirk’s public murder.

They still have no idea the magnitude of what happened with Charlie Kirk and how much damage they’re doing to themselves with the pathetic attempts to “both sides” this.@Gutfeldfox spoke for millions yesterday when he nuked @JessicaTarlov to outer space when she tried this. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 16, 2025

They think they’re going to “both sides” their way out of this.



Gutfeld issued the appropriate response to that misguided idea:



Not happening. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 16, 2025

Conservatives are done with false equivalencies that excuse the bloodlust of Democrats.

Posters point out that there was no messaging behind the Pelosi attack. No one was calling him Hitler, Nazi, fascist, etc for years on end.

Paul Pelosi was beaten by a hammer?



Is that kind of like when some random SUV just mows down a crowd of people?



Yeah, we know why Scarborough won't talk about WHO was holding the hammer. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) September 16, 2025

Exactly.



They tried (and failed) to paint that guy as a right-winger also. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 16, 2025

I had a good friend, who's a liberal, use this same argument with me yesterday. I wasn't having it then either. Trump did not call Paul Pelosi a fascist or a Nazi and never mentioned him as "evil" or a "extremist". The 2 situations are absolutely not the same. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) September 16, 2025

The suspected killer shared the same views on Kirk that the Democrat Party does.

President Donald Trump condemned the attack on Pelosi when it happened. (WATCH)

Exactly like what we’ve seen from the left for the last week, right @Morning_Joe — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 16, 2025

Joe is mental. I can’t believe the clown is still on the air. — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) September 16, 2025

He did an entire sermon “both sidesing” this. Of course. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 16, 2025

The tired ‘both sides’ sermon is played out. Republicans are not taking the blame for Kirk’s assassination to appease the Democrats, who are applauding it. The pushover days are over; the pushback days are here.

