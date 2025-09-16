Jasmine Crockett Rants About 'Gun Culture' to Deflect from Dems’ Responsibility in Charlie Kirk Murder

Now that the suspected shooter in Charlie Kirk’s assassination has been identified as a deranged leftist, Democrats are trying to shift the blame away from their party’s years of violent rhetoric and instead pin the shooting on ‘gun culture.’ To this end, Democrats sent Jasmine Crockett to CNN on Tuesday to make the case. Of course, she knows nothing about guns or the rifle used in the killing, and she even admits she doesn't know if her party's proposed laws would have even prevented the shooting. She's just there to rant.

Advertisement

Here she is, shooting off her mouth, (WATCH

Jasmine Crockett goes on deranged rant blaming gun culture for CK's death, how a Democrat couldn’t hit a shot "from 200 yards" and demanding gun control...



…then admits she has no idea if gun control laws would actually stop the shooter.



This is the Democrat party. pic.twitter.com/Fdz6NTgWnf )— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 16, 2025

How about an IQ test for our representatives? — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) September 16, 2025

Start with her. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 16, 2025

Remarkable amount of stupidity from Jasmine Crockett. No wonder fake news has zero influence left — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 16, 2025

It's unintentional comedy at this point.

Posters say the Democrats have no message, and Crockett’s just throwing out anything that comes to her mind in hopes it’ll make sense and resonate.

Crockett is such a desperate mess. She’s just throwing nonsense at the wall to distract.



The bottom line is Democrat violent rhetoric incited Charlie Kirk’s gunman and that gunman was a blatant leftist.



Lunatic leftists are the problem. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 16, 2025

She’s throwing anything at all on the wall to see what sticks! — Snow65snow (@Snow65Snow) September 16, 2025

Each statement is becoming more unhinged than the last.

Unfit for public office. — Hal 9000 🍎 (@RoyalwCheese68) September 16, 2025

The entire appearance was a litany of any possible reason for the killing other than what it actually is.



Of course. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 16, 2025

Democrats know they own this tragedy and are hoping to distract from that fact by flailing around in front of cameras.

Posters say we are watching the Democrat Party die right in front of our eyes.

Each day brings out more of their lunacy. It’s the end of the road for these horrible crooks who’ve stolen our money and ruined our cities. And they know it. You can smell the desperation. — GoHeelsNC1979 (@NotGarbage79) September 16, 2025

I’m so glad Trump picked Jasmine to lead the Democrat Party.

Under her leadership they will be thrashing helplessly in the ditch forever. — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) September 16, 2025

I think what we’re witnessing, is the collapse of the Democrat party. I don’t know how you can draw any other conclusion after what we’ve seen today. Widespread deranged gaslighting and literally throwing it all in the wind to find a way to shift the message. It has to be over. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) September 16, 2025

Advertisement

We have to agree. With Democrats online celebrating Kirk’s murder, we’re ready to add 'pro-assassination' to all the other unpopular 'pro' positions the Democrat Party is quickly becoming known for.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.