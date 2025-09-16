Jasmine Crockett Rants About 'Gun Culture' to Deflect from Dems’ Responsibility in Charlie Kirk Murder

Scott Jennings Brings the TRUTH as Montel Williams Insanely Insists Charlie Kirk’s Murder...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:04 PM on September 16, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Now that the suspected shooter in Charlie Kirk’s assassination has been identified as a deranged leftist, Democrats are trying to shift the blame away from their party’s years of violent rhetoric and instead pin the shooting on ‘gun culture.’ To this end, Democrats sent Jasmine Crockett to CNN on Tuesday to make the case. Of course, she knows nothing about guns or the rifle used in the killing, and she even admits she doesn't know if her party's proposed laws would have even prevented the shooting. She's just there to rant.

Here she is, shooting off her mouth, (WATCH

It's unintentional comedy at this point.

Posters say the Democrats have no message, and Crockett’s just throwing out anything that comes to her mind in hopes it’ll make sense and resonate.

Democrats know they own this tragedy and are hoping to distract from that fact by flailing around in front of cameras.

Posters say we are watching the Democrat Party die right in front of our eyes.

We have to agree. With Democrats online celebrating Kirk’s murder, we’re ready to add 'pro-assassination' to all the other unpopular 'pro' positions the Democrat Party is quickly becoming known for.

Editor's Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

