Unifying Moment: RFK, Jr. Says Charlie Kirk Was Responsible for Pulling Him Into MAGA and Endorsing Trump

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., paid tribute to Charlie Kirk during a vigil at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. He shared a tidbit that many did not know about the late conservative leader: it was Kirk who was responsible for RFK, Jr. and President Donald Trump joining forces in the 2024 presidential election.

Here’s more. (READ)

RFK Jr. just revealed that Charlie Kirk was the “primary architect” of his unification with President Trump. Kirk even came up with the idea to light sparklers on stage when Kennedy shook Trump’s hand. “He made a big show of it,” Kennedy laughed. Everyone LOVED that moment — and Charlie was the one behind it all.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

It was pretty incredible.

Posters say it’s really a testament to Kirk’s ability to build bridges that he was able to secure RFK, Jr.’s endorsement for Trump.

Kirk was truly pivotal in Trump's election victory.

The Democrat Party rejected RFK, Jr. Now, voters are leaving the party in droves. Posters see it happening.

Good riddance to the Democrats!

Enough about them. MAGA owes a great deal to Charlie Kirk.

Yet another way Charlie Kirk helped win 2024.

We continue to be amazed at how much reach Charlie Kirk had in life and continues to have in his passing. RIP, Charlie.

