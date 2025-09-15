Monday Morning Meme Madness
'Paying Tribute to My Friend': JD Vance Will Pick Up Charlie Kirk's Microphone...
'Even in Death, He's Helping Young People Figure Things Out': In Monday Morning...
The Hollywood Reporter Runs Fake Story Claiming MAGA Blames South Park for Charlie...
VIP
Howard Kurtz Implies Charlie Kirk Bore Some Responsibility for His Murder Due to...
Teaching Hate: Leftist Teacher Suspended After Forcing 10 Year Olds to Watch Charlie...
Brainwashed Kids Wish Death on Trump and a Mom Claims to Be BFF's...
Jodi Picoult Ditches Novel-Writing for TikTok Tantrums, Slanders Charlie Kirk, and Tanks H...
Hypocrisy Alert: Senator Chris Murphy's Dark Warning Ignores the Assassination His Side He...
Randi Weingarten: Wrecking Public Schools and Peddling Lies About the Kirk Shooter's Polit...
VIP
Charlie Kirk's Legacy: People Packing Churches With Hope and Faith
Massive Turnout for Charlie Kirk Vigil: Patriots Unite in Heartfelt Tribute at Kennedy...
Man Dressed as Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect Tyler Robinson Tramples Turning Point HQ...
RINO James Lankford Sees Left-Wing Assassination of Charlie Kirk as Opportunity to Invoke...

Unifying Moment: RFK, Jr. Says Charlie Kirk Was Responsible for Pulling Him Into MAGA and Endorsing Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:00 AM on September 15, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., paid tribute to Charlie Kirk during a vigil at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. He shared a tidbit that many did not know about the late conservative leader: it was Kirk who was responsible for RFK, Jr. and President Donald Trump joining forces in the 2024 presidential election.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

RFK Jr. just revealed that Charlie Kirk was the “primary architect” of his unification with President Trump.

Kirk even came up with the idea to light sparklers on stage when Kennedy shook Trump’s hand. 

“He made a big show of it,” Kennedy laughed. 

Everyone LOVED that moment — and Charlie was the one behind it all.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

It was pretty incredible.

Posters say it’s really a testament to Kirk’s ability to build bridges that he was able to secure RFK, Jr.’s endorsement for Trump.

Recommended

'Even in Death, He's Helping Young People Figure Things Out': In Monday Morning Memory of Charlie Kirk
Sam J.
Advertisement

Kirk was truly pivotal in Trump's election victory.

The Democrat Party rejected RFK, Jr. Now, voters are leaving the party in droves. Posters see it happening.

Advertisement

Good riddance to the Democrats!

Enough about them. MAGA owes a great deal to Charlie Kirk.

We continue to be amazed at how much reach Charlie Kirk had in life and continues to have in his passing. RIP, Charlie.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM DONALD TRUMP GOP REPUBLICAN PARTY ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Even in Death, He's Helping Young People Figure Things Out': In Monday Morning Memory of Charlie Kirk
Sam J.
'Paying Tribute to My Friend': JD Vance Will Pick Up Charlie Kirk's Microphone Today
Grateful Calvin
The Hollywood Reporter Runs Fake Story Claiming MAGA Blames South Park for Charlie Kirk Assassination
Warren Squire
Jodi Picoult Ditches Novel-Writing for TikTok Tantrums, Slanders Charlie Kirk, and Tanks Her Own Fanbase
justmindy
Teaching Hate: Leftist Teacher Suspended After Forcing 10 Year Olds to Watch Charlie Kirk Assassination
Eric V.
Brainwashed Kids Wish Death on Trump and a Mom Claims to Be BFF's with Taylor Swift: Peak Parenting Fail
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Even in Death, He's Helping Young People Figure Things Out': In Monday Morning Memory of Charlie Kirk Sam J.
Advertisement