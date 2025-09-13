Jemele Hill Refuses to Engage with Real Charlie Kirk, Instead Chooses to Bash the Fake 'Kirk' In Her Head

The Hate Hour: Don Lemon Munches on Popcorn as He Watches His Podcast...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:42 PM on September 13, 2025
Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP

Professional race-baiter Jemele Hill decided to join the ever-growing list of deranged Democrats who clearly don’t know a single thing about the late Charlie Kirk. For over five excruciating minutes, she created a fantasy version of Kirk who only dwells in her ignorant imagination (a very terrifying place, for sure) to use as a proxy to attack the real version of Kirk, who simply engaged people from all walks of life in open debate.

Start here. (READ)

The Atlantic contributing writer Jemele Hill calls Charlie Kirk "white supremacist" — says his "ENTIRE PURPOSE" in life was to discriminate against "people who were not straight white Christian men" during *DISTURBING* rant

"I'm tired of white supremacist beliefs being considered a difference of opinion. I'm really sick of that!"

"As I'm paying attention to how people are talking about and memorializing Charlie Kirk, I'm insulted by the fact that they think his beliefs are just about a difference of opinion. I can live with a difference of opinion."

"'Oh, I think because you're black that you don't deserve the same treatment.' Uh-uh! Uh-uh! Got to stop you right there."

Let the expected racist droning commence! (WATCH)

Less than worthless, she’s not even good for an unintentional laugh like others of her miserable ilk.

Here’s a good example of the kind of honest debate Kirk engaged in with black people or anyone else he spoke with. (WATCH)

How dare he want black children to know and be loved by responsible fathers! He's a white supremacist monster, I tell you!

Kirk was known for inviting others to share a stage with him in hopes of fixing societal issues that spanned political and racial divides. You can listen to Hill in her bizarre shoe closet (go back and look at her video) or listen to someone who genuinely knew Kirk. (WATCH)

Hill and her fellow progressive (actually regressive) Democrats hated Kirk and his willingness to engage and debate. He was bad for her tired, played-out ‘white supremacy’ schtick and her failing business model, which depends on it.

