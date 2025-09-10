Is Sleeping a Sport? Eric Swalwell Claims Feeble Joe Biden Is an Olympic Athlete Compared to Trump

Who knows what Democrat Eric Swalwell was yammering about on CNN on Wednesday? It doesn’t matter. We are too busy laughing at this pulled clip where Swalwell compares creaky Walking Dead zombie extra Joe Biden to our very active President Donald Trump. He says Biden is an Olympic athlete.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

Eric Swalwell, with a straight face: "Joe Biden looks like an Olympic athlete" compared to President Trump.



🤣 pic.twitter.com/EtN1WfRK8s — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 10, 2025

Hey @ericswalwell ... Step away from the crackpipe, dude. — 🩸ᑭᗝᗯᗴᖇ ᗪᗝᗯᑎ ᗰᗴᗪᎥᗩ© 🇺🇸 (@MediaZen_24) September 10, 2025

We’ve reached the point where politics sounds more like stand-up comedy. Olympic athlete? Come on. 🤣😂🤣😂 — Norie D. (@Iamnoried) September 10, 2025

Washington, D.C., is a three-ring circus, after all.

From three rings to the five rings of the Olympics, posters have some ideas for the ‘events’ Biden could beat Trump.

I didn't know that sleeping on the beach for 40% of your time in office was an olympic event @RepSwalwell @CNN What a clown show your party is. — William T (@thewildbill59) September 10, 2025

Is the Olympic event sleeping or falling? — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) September 10, 2025

Only if Biden's Olympic sport is "Tumbling". — Liberty Nerd (@Nerds4Liberty) September 10, 2025

If the Olympic event was cheating, I agree Joe Biden wins hands down. — MAGAMichelle (@MAGAMichelle45) September 10, 2025

Swalwell was right, just not in the way he thought he was.

Someone compiled a reel of Biden’s Olympic highlights. (WATCH)

Do you suffer from "Vertical Dysfunction"? pic.twitter.com/PpRKtdJBF8 — Charles R. Smith🔹 (@softwarnet) September 10, 2025

He was great in the Olympic bike road race. pic.twitter.com/bm1PQAER3R — Big Fun (@FunTimeChuck) September 10, 2025

Biden was the most 'down-to-earth' Olympic athlete we ever had in the White House, notably spending most of his time on the ground.

Commenters were wondering what Swalwell ‘looks like.’

Joe looks like a genius compared to Eric. pic.twitter.com/zEWPS6jMoo — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) September 10, 2025

The only bigger idiots than Eric Swalwell are the Californians who voted for him. — ℕ𝕚𝕔 (@NicholeNixon16) September 10, 2025

Eric Swalwell is a criminally insane delusional psychotic. What else would one expect from this psycho-political freak show? — Christopher Robert Pearson (@Christo21700560) September 10, 2025

Swalwell looks like he just slept with a Chinese spy. — Tex (@starjunkie12) September 10, 2025

Eric Swalwell looks like a POS because he is one... — harry lazard (@LazardHarry) September 10, 2025

Eric Swalwell looks like an alcoholic. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 10, 2025

In no one’s world. Nothing this guy says has any value whatsoever. — Dale (@DaleHeikes) September 10, 2025

He’s the gift that keeps on giving everytime he opens his mouth — Strength and Honor (@HonorStrength) September 10, 2025

The abrasive and socially awkward Swalwell does produce value - comedic value! But it’s always unintentional. We wouldn’t describe him as a ‘gift.’ Well, maybe a gag gift. Emphasis on ‘gag.’

