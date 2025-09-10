No Surprise, He Stans Soccer: Zohran Mamdani’s FIFA Ticket Price Fumble
Is Sleeping a Sport? Eric Swalwell Claims Feeble Joe Biden Is an Olympic Athlete Compared to Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:22 PM on September 10, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Who knows what Democrat Eric Swalwell was yammering about on CNN on Wednesday? It doesn’t matter. We are too busy laughing at this pulled clip where Swalwell compares creaky Walking Dead zombie extra Joe Biden to our very active President Donald Trump. He says Biden is an Olympic athlete.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

Washington, D.C., is a three-ring circus, after all.

From three rings to the five rings of the Olympics, posters have some ideas for the ‘events’ Biden could beat Trump. 

Swalwell was right, just not in the way he thought he was.

Someone compiled a reel of Biden’s Olympic highlights. (WATCH)

Biden was the most 'down-to-earth' Olympic athlete we ever had in the White House, notably spending most of his time on the ground.

Commenters were wondering what Swalwell ‘looks like.’

The abrasive and socially awkward Swalwell does produce value - comedic value! But it’s always unintentional. We wouldn’t describe him as a ‘gift.’ Well, maybe a gag gift. Emphasis on ‘gag.’

