D.C. Crime Crackdown: Joe Scarborough Surprisingly Pushes Back on Anti-Police Professor Eddie Glaude

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:00 PM on September 09, 2025
Townhall Media

In a very surprising move, Joe Scarborough pushed back on progressive professor Eddie Glaude. The well-to-do Princeton is very vocally against President Donald Trump’s law enforcement efforts in Washington, D.C., which have significantly decreased crime and made the city safer. Glaude contended that police don’t make the streets safer, and Scarborough went on the offensive.

Start here. (READ)

WHOA: Joe Scarborough just went toe-to-toe with a Princeton elitist professor trashing Trump’s crime crackdown…and walked away with the win.

There’s still a Republican in there somewhere...however deep down it may be.

Eddie Glaude used his airtime to attack Trump’s decision to flood D.C. and other cities with cops and troops, scoffing that “cops on the streets won’t make a difference.”But Scarborough wasn’t playing defense.

He came loaded with receipts...and Glaude got STOMPED.

Here’s the contentious exchange. (WATCH)

Glaude is used to MSNBC hosts nodding along to every inanity he utters.

Posters had opinions on Glaude’s useless magical thinking regarding law enforcement.

Posters know that ‘policing differently’ means coddling criminals and making cities unsafe for everyone.

Commenters say Glaude is approaching the issue of crime from his pampered perch, not like a person who is genuinely affected daily by it.

He grew up in a small town in coastal Mississippi and now lives in wealthy Princeton, New Jersey.

Some commenters applaud Scarborough for pushing back on Glaude’s ignorance, but others say he’s merely trying to steer the flailing Democrat Party back to reality.

If Scarborough is trying to save the Democrat Party from itself, he certainly has his work cut out for him. Getting them to side with Trump and turn away from being pro-crime, pro-illegal alien, and pro-narco-terrorist couldn’t be accomplished with even a million Joe Scarboroughs.

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is returning Washington, D.C. to the American people by locking up violent criminals and restoring order. 

We've covered D.C.'s decay for years.

