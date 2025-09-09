D.C. Crime Crackdown: Joe Scarborough Surprisingly Pushes Back on Anti-Police Professor Eddie Glaude

In a very surprising move, Joe Scarborough pushed back on progressive professor Eddie Glaude. The well-to-do Princeton is very vocally against President Donald Trump’s law enforcement efforts in Washington, D.C., which have significantly decreased crime and made the city safer. Glaude contended that police don’t make the streets safer, and Scarborough went on the offensive.

WHOA: Joe Scarborough just went toe-to-toe with a Princeton elitist professor trashing Trump’s crime crackdown…and walked away with the win. There’s still a Republican in there somewhere...however deep down it may be. Eddie Glaude used his airtime to attack Trump’s decision to flood D.C. and other cities with cops and troops, scoffing that “cops on the streets won’t make a difference.”But Scarborough wasn’t playing defense. He came loaded with receipts...and Glaude got STOMPED.

Here’s the contentious exchange. (WATCH)

Eddie Glaude used his airtime to attack Trump’s decision to… pic.twitter.com/SkvSXQ79mJ — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 9, 2025

Did you see his posture change when he got challenged? 😂 — American Brushfire 🔥 (@AmBrushfire) September 9, 2025

Glaude is used to MSNBC hosts nodding along to every inanity he utters.

Posters had opinions on Glaude’s useless magical thinking regarding law enforcement.

“Let’s think about policing differently…”



All they have are empty slogans and terrible policies. — David Dean (@DavidFrankDean) September 9, 2025

Precisely 💪✌️. Talking vs doing . — StaysCrunchyInMilk (@andante0051) September 9, 2025

You can’t re imagine crime away — Stock Comm Group (@stockcommgroup) September 9, 2025

Glaude thinks these platitudes make him look enlightened. Meanwhile, “policing differently” (defund police, less police presence) has resulted in higher crime rates. Even when presented with polls and data, Glaude rejects the best interest of crime fatigued residents. — Firebirdz2025 (@OsageFirebird) September 9, 2025

Posters know that ‘policing differently’ means coddling criminals and making cities unsafe for everyone.

Commenters say Glaude is approaching the issue of crime from his pampered perch, not like a person who is genuinely affected daily by it.

Eddie Glaude has absolutely nothing in common with black Americans stuck living in hellholes in this country. He has prestige solely because of the color of his skin. He speaks for no one besides Eddie Glaude and other pampered DEI hires like himself — Danirlla (@d_shawstein) September 9, 2025

It’s usually people who don’t live in these crime-ridden communities who have something to say; this guy lives in the suburbs. — HJB (@HJB218) September 9, 2025

He’s never lived in the hood one day in his life — Danirlla (@d_shawstein) September 9, 2025

He grew up in a small town in coastal Mississippi and now lives in wealthy Princeton, New Jersey.

Some commenters applaud Scarborough for pushing back on Glaude’s ignorance, but others say he’s merely trying to steer the flailing Democrat Party back to reality.

When Joe Scarborough even gets it, really shows the Democrats have completely lost the plot. — J (@JayTC53) September 9, 2025

He doesn’t “get” anything, he knows his party is falling off the cliff and is trying to stop them. This isn’t about being right, it’s about damage control. Always keep in mind he’s one of the biggest liars in our faces ever…”he’s more than COGENT, the best Biden ever!” — Chris H (@hpv6rpzp4w) September 9, 2025

If Scarborough is trying to save the Democrat Party from itself, he certainly has his work cut out for him. Getting them to side with Trump and turn away from being pro-crime, pro-illegal alien, and pro-narco-terrorist couldn’t be accomplished with even a million Joe Scarboroughs.

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is returning Washington, D.C. to the American people by locking up violent criminals and restoring order.

