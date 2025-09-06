Pet to the Polls: California Woman Facing Six Felonies for Her Registered Canine Casting Votes

'In California, they're registering the dogs, they're registering the cats. They're registering the pets of the people that live there.' A woman in Costa Mesa has been charged with illegally registering her pooch. Get this, the dog voted twice!

Here’s more background. (READ)

NEW: The Orange County, CA DA’s office has charged a Costa Mesa woman w/ illegally registering her dog to vote in California and casting mail in ballots in her dog’s name. The dog’s vote was successfully counted in the 2021 recall of Governor Newsom, but was rejected in the 2022… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 5, 2025

(post continues) ...primary. 62-year-old Laura Lee Yourex now faces six felonies. One felony count of perjury, one felony count of procuring or offering a false or forged document to be filed, two felony counts of casting a ballot when not entitled to vote, and one felony count of registering a non-existent person to vote. Per OC DA office: “Proof of residence or identification is not required for citizens to register to vote in California elections nor is it required to cast a ballot in state elections. However, proof of residence and registration is required for first-time voters to vote in a federal election. As a result, the 2022 primary ballot cast in Maya Jean’s name (the dog) was challenged and rejected. The 2021 election to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom was voted down by 61.9% of voters. The woman also posted photos of her dog on social media with an “I voted” sticker.

One must now wonder - how many animals will be successfully voting on California’s redistricting measure (Prop 50) this fall? 🤔 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 5, 2025

Who knows? This is why mass mail-in balloting and voting without ID is disastrous for our elections.

The woman was pretty brazen. She not only talked about her dog voting online but also published pictures.

Here’s the dog with the I voted sticker and ballot! pic.twitter.com/8ktArPYzfL — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) September 6, 2025

Apparently she has more than 1 dog registered… pic.twitter.com/U7E8tLU1FB — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) September 5, 2025

Well, every dog has its Election Day.

One posters say Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren once bragged about her dog going to the polls.

In 2020, Elizabeth Warren endorsed voter fraud and said her dog will be voting Democrat.



"Bailey is definitely going to vote..."



After I highlighted her comments, Warren called me a “right-wing troll.”



Look at what just happened in California:

pic.twitter.com/UBZhUNz4iW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 5, 2025

Her dog probably did, she so corrupt. — Tia Digel 🇺🇸 (@tiadigel) September 6, 2025

Poor animal.

Despite the seriousness of the threat to election integrity, you can’t blame commenters for having fun with the situation.

the "Bark the Vote" campaign is going to be very interesting! ;-) — Sister Toldjah 💙 (@sistertoldjah) September 6, 2025

pic.twitter.com/Ulpzo8RaBT — America First Patriot Living In NEWSOM SHI*HOLE (@DoTheRightWing) September 6, 2025

pic.twitter.com/Yel6dKazeJ — 30 Helens Agree: Now With 100% Less Give a Shit! (@30_Helens_Redux) September 5, 2025

The mail ballot whisperers will be hard at work. — Jeff Reisig (@jeffreisig) September 5, 2025

As long as CA has mail in ballots , animals, dead people, and non Californians will be voting. — Elizabeth Burns (@eburns24_burns) September 5, 2025

They should cross check the voter rolls with the animal shelters addresses. — Pmdiet (@Pmdiet13) September 6, 2025

Don’t forget pet cemeteries. Lassie, Old Yeller, and the Shaggy Dog are itching to vote Democrat.

