Leak Speak: JB Pritzker Gorging Himself on Insider Info About Possible Law Enforcement...
Tammy Duckworth: Bombing Drug Boats Leads to U.S. Military Occupation of Dem Cities...
VIP
Historical Histrionics: MSNBC’s Eddie Glaude Weeps Tears of Soy Over 'Manly' Department of...
Pro-Choice Researcher: Abortion Significantly Increases Risk of Mental Health & Substance...
Jasmine Crockett Claims Trump's Hand Is About to Fall Off in Sad Health...
Eswatini Bound: ICE Informs Kilmar Abrego Garcia He Will Soon 'Deport' to Bless...
Justice is Coming: Victim's Parents' Emotional Reaction to DC Murder Suspects Being Arrest...
VIP
The Islamization of America Ends Badly for Us All, but Even Worse for...
FFS! U.K. Media is Dead Set on Making Sure a PEDOPHILE'S 'Preferred Pronouns'...
BUSTED: ICE Finds 450 Illegals In Workplace Raid at Georgia Hyundai Plant
PBS's Leftist Gamble Backfires: 100 Staffers Dumped After Trump Yanks $500M Lifeline
Never Forget: It's Been 53 Years Since Palestinian Terrorists Took 11 Israelis Hostage...
Anarcho-Tyranny: NYPD Officers Tell Assault Victim to Call 911 Instead of Helping Him...
VIP
Egypt Points the Finger at Israel, But Hangs a 'Closed' Sign for Gaza’s...

Pet to the Polls: California Woman Facing Six Felonies for Her Registered Canine Casting Votes

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:43 AM on September 06, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

'In California, they're registering the dogs, they're registering the cats. They're registering the pets of the people that live there.' A woman in Costa Mesa has been charged with illegally registering her pooch. Get this, the dog voted twice!

Advertisement

Here’s more background. (READ)

(post continues) ...primary.

62-year-old Laura Lee Yourex now faces six felonies.

One felony count of perjury, one felony count of procuring or offering a false or forged document to be filed, two felony counts of casting a ballot when not entitled to vote, and one felony count of registering a non-existent person to vote.

Per OC DA office:

“Proof of residence or identification is not required for citizens to register to vote in California elections nor is it required to cast a ballot in state elections. However, proof of residence and registration is required for first-time voters to vote in a federal election.  As a result, the 2022 primary ballot cast in Maya Jean’s name (the dog) was challenged and rejected. The 2021 election to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom was voted down by 61.9% of voters.

The woman also posted photos of her dog on social media with an “I voted” sticker.

Recommended

Jasmine Crockett Claims Trump's Hand Is About to Fall Off in Sad Health Hoax Attempt
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Who knows? This is why mass mail-in balloting and voting without ID is disastrous for our elections.

The woman was pretty brazen. She not only talked about her dog voting online but also published pictures.

Well, every dog has its Election Day.

One posters say Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren once bragged about her dog going to the polls.

Advertisement

Poor animal.

Despite the seriousness of the threat to election integrity, you can’t blame commenters for having fun with the situation.

Don’t forget pet cemeteries. Lassie, Old Yeller, and the Shaggy Dog are itching to vote Democrat.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM VOTER ID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jasmine Crockett Claims Trump's Hand Is About to Fall Off in Sad Health Hoax Attempt
Warren Squire
PBS's Leftist Gamble Backfires: 100 Staffers Dumped After Trump Yanks $500M Lifeline
justmindy
Eswatini Bound: ICE Informs Kilmar Abrego Garcia He Will Soon 'Deport' to Bless the Rains Down in Africa
Warren Squire
Leak Speak: JB Pritzker Gorging Himself on Insider Info About Possible Law Enforcement Coming to Chicago
Warren Squire
Tammy Duckworth: Bombing Drug Boats Leads to U.S. Military Occupation of Dem Cities on Election Day
Warren Squire
The WNBA's Golden Goose Is Cooked As Caitlin Clark Announces She Is OUT for Rest of the Season
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jasmine Crockett Claims Trump's Hand Is About to Fall Off in Sad Health Hoax Attempt Warren Squire
Advertisement