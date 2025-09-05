Ex WH Spox Didn't Look Thrilled When Being Brought In to Get Grilled...
Nazi Germany, Not Germane: Scott Jennings Watches as Rana Foroohar Draws from the Long-Dry ‘Hitler’ Well

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:37 PM on September 05, 2025
meme

‘Nazi! Nazi! Nazi!’

Regardless of the subject, the Democrat Party has two playbooks. Any Republican opponent or policy must be compared to Hitler and the Nazis or 'The Handmaid’s Tale.' Thursday, it was Hitler and the Nazis on CNN’s NewsNight, that’s where Scott Jennings watched the network’s global economic analyst, Rana Foroohar, expectedly draw from that long-dry well.

Have a look. (WATCH)

You can’t have a serious discussion with them because everything they don’t like is Hitler and Nazi Germany. It’s exhausting.

Posters correctly assessed why Democrats keep bringing up Nazism. They have nothing of substance left to offer.

Sane Americans just stop listening and tune them out.

Democrats who see Hitler everywhere contend there’s only a tiny corner of goodness left in America, and it’s coincidentally occupied by just them. Isn’t that something?

They’re brought on precisely to fill airtime with false Nazi analogies. It’s really that simple.

Democrats have been comparing Republicans to Nazis for decades. They’ve really ramped it up as President Donald Trump has stacked up victories. Commenters say it’s clearly a losing strategy.

It would just be a picture book with photoshopped images of every Republican in Nazi uniforms. No genuine content or arguments, just pictures.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

