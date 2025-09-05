Nazi Germany, Not Germane: Scott Jennings Watches as Rana Foroohar Draws from the Long-Dry ‘Hitler’ Well

‘Nazi! Nazi! Nazi!’

Regardless of the subject, the Democrat Party has two playbooks. Any Republican opponent or policy must be compared to Hitler and the Nazis or 'The Handmaid’s Tale.' Thursday, it was Hitler and the Nazis on CNN’s NewsNight, that’s where Scott Jennings watched the network’s global economic analyst, Rana Foroohar, expectedly draw from that long-dry well.

Have a look. (WATCH)

CNN's Rana Foroohar says businesses and their refusal to speak out against President Trump and his administration is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s and 1940s.



How many elections do Democrats have to lose before they stop comparing Trump to Hitler? pic.twitter.com/aajmn0Wth2 — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) September 5, 2025

It's an overused, nearly meaningless Nazi comparison. — Lee S (@OHhitman) September 5, 2025

People like this are why we are so divided. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) September 5, 2025

You can’t have a serious discussion with them because everything they don’t like is Hitler and Nazi Germany. It’s exhausting.

Posters correctly assessed why Democrats keep bringing up Nazism. They have nothing of substance left to offer.

You'd think they'd have stopped with the Nazi comparisons by now, but they are clearly out of arguments. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) September 5, 2025

That’s all they’ve got. It is a false analogy, but that’s all they’ve got. — __Under Construction ____ (@ReliabilityComp) September 5, 2025

Just so tired so this is all these people have is calling people names. If you don't agree with them they call your names it's not going to work. — Jeffrey P Jordan (@jeffpjordan) September 5, 2025

Yes...this is getting very old and I would think most Americans are fed up with it. — Coach Ric (@JolricRic) September 5, 2025

Sane Americans just stop listening and tune them out.

Democrats who see Hitler everywhere contend there’s only a tiny corner of goodness left in America, and it’s coincidentally occupied by just them. Isn’t that something?

just claim everyone who disagrees with you is a Nazi pic.twitter.com/Uc8lRKBlQC — Craig Iskowitz (@craigiskowitz) September 5, 2025

Why does CNN continually air these phony propaganda peddlers?? — W D Hatfield (@Notalibtwit) September 5, 2025

They’re brought on precisely to fill airtime with false Nazi analogies. It’s really that simple.

Democrats have been comparing Republicans to Nazis for decades. They’ve really ramped it up as President Donald Trump has stacked up victories. Commenters say it’s clearly a losing strategy.

Just proves that they have nothing left to argue. Trump is winning and they feel that the only way to defeat him is to make him out to be a monster. Good luck with that. — Matthew C Allen (@mallen8507) September 5, 2025

Democrats have no substance. They do not propose they criticize. — Curtis Creighton (@CurtisCc9754) September 5, 2025

Foroohar’s comparison is absurd. Democrats lose elections repeatedly yet still invoke Hitler. Reality-check: criticizing Trump isn’t a Nazi analogy, it’s desperation disguised as rhetoric. — For God & Country🇺🇸 (@RhombusReport) September 5, 2025

Always double down NO reflection of their shortcomings or the will of the people! Textbook definition of INSANITY - Doing the same failed things over and over expecting a different outcome! — Michael Wright (@mdwrightjr007) September 5, 2025

How many Hitlers are there? We need a Democrats' "Field Guide to Hitlers" to be able to identify them all and be able to tell one from the other. — Fight Club Party (@ForeverTrump777) September 5, 2025

It would just be a picture book with photoshopped images of every Republican in Nazi uniforms. No genuine content or arguments, just pictures.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

