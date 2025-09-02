Scott Jennings Triggers CNN Dems by Saying Illegal Aliens and Criminals Should Be Arrested in Chicago

Penguin Out! Jerry Nadler Will Not Seek Re-election and Will Waddle Away From...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:30 AM on September 02, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

The Democrat Party continues painting itself into the most bizarre corners we could ever imagine. The party is now firmly pro-illegal alien, pro-separating children from their illegal alien parents, and even pro-criminal. Republican commentator Scott Jennings entered this Democrat madhouse on Monday on CNN’s The Arena. He naturally triggered the Democrats present by uttering common sense. Not again, Scott!

Start here. (READ)

Scott Jennings triggers CNN panel by saying criminals and illegals in Chicago will be ARRESTED - "Amazing to watch Democrats go all in for violent criminals and illegal aliens!"

JENNINGS: Aren't they one in the same? If you're here illegally, you're a CRIMINAL.

PANELIST: No, that's not - no.

JENNINGS: What, why?!HOST: It's a civil offense...

JENNINGS: Oh my gosh. If you're here breaking US immigration law, why shouldn't you be deported?

Here’s the full infuriating exchange. (WATCH)

They’re one and the same.

President Donald Trump has so broken these fools that they truly are the pro-criminal party now. Posters see it.

They are not only choosing illegal aliens and criminals over their own constituents, they’re choosing them over all Americans.

Scott Jennings Grapples With CNN Dems Who Now FAVOR Separating Kids From Their Illegal Alien Parents
Warren Squire
Jennings was clearly frustrated. He’s tired of explaining that entering the country illegally (duh!) is a genuine crime.

And they’re willing to sacrifice who knows how many American lives on it as well. All because they hate Trump more than they care about America and its citizens.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

