Scott Jennings Triggers CNN Dems by Saying Illegal Aliens and Criminals Should Be Arrested in Chicago

The Democrat Party continues painting itself into the most bizarre corners we could ever imagine. The party is now firmly pro-illegal alien, pro-separating children from their illegal alien parents, and even pro-criminal. Republican commentator Scott Jennings entered this Democrat madhouse on Monday on CNN’s The Arena. He naturally triggered the Democrats present by uttering common sense. Not again, Scott!

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Scott Jennings triggers CNN panel by saying criminals and illegals in Chicago will be ARRESTED - "Amazing to watch Democrats go all in for violent criminals and illegal aliens!" JENNINGS: Aren't they one in the same? If you're here illegally, you're a CRIMINAL. PANELIST: No, that's not - no. JENNINGS: What, why?!HOST: It's a civil offense... JENNINGS: Oh my gosh. If you're here breaking US immigration law, why shouldn't you be deported?

Here’s the full infuriating exchange. (WATCH)

🚨 BREAKING: Scott Jennings triggers CNN panel by saying criminals and illegals in Chicago will be ARRESTED - "Amazing to watch Democrats go all in for violent criminals and illegal aliens!"



JENNINGS: Aren't they one in the same? If you're here illegally, you're a CRIMINAL.… pic.twitter.com/m6yR8Sit5M — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 1, 2025

So sick of the fake news and how they stick up for the Dems — Norma T (@NormaVibe) September 1, 2025

They’re one and the same.

President Donald Trump has so broken these fools that they truly are the pro-criminal party now. Posters see it.

Liberals right now pic.twitter.com/VhawuvtZSz — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) September 1, 2025

A political movement hinging on illegals and criminals (one and the same) is a choice. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 1, 2025

They are not only choosing illegal aliens and criminals over their own constituents, they’re choosing them over all Americans.

Jennings was clearly frustrated. He’s tired of explaining that entering the country illegally (duh!) is a genuine crime.

“Being here illegally is just a civil issue.”

Yeah, and trespassing is just “walking in the wrong place.”



If you break U.S. immigration law, you get arrested and deported. Chicago’s sanctuary circus doesn’t override federal law. — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) September 1, 2025

Entering the US illegally is a federal crime not a civil penalty under 8 USC Section 1325. it’s not a civil privacy it’s a misdemeanor crime. — Theresa 🇺🇸🦬🏈 (@ny4carrie) September 1, 2025

It’s a criminal offense.

Enough with the lies. — ThymeLess (@thymeless77) September 1, 2025

Democrats will die on this hill. — Thomad Lund🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) September 1, 2025

And they’re willing to sacrifice who knows how many American lives on it as well. All because they hate Trump more than they care about America and its citizens.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.