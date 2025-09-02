The Lincoln Project Confuses Trump with Biden In Hilariously Off the Mark ‘Not...
Scott Jennings Grapples With CNN Dems Who Now FAVOR Separating Kids From Their Illegal Alien Parents

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:34 AM on September 02, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats are now in favor of separating children from their deported illegal alien parents. Republican commentator Scott Jennings learned that eye-opening lesson on CNN’s The Arena on Monday. Illegal aliens have been deported to their home in Guatemala, but an activist judge is siding with Democrats and keeping their children in the U.S. despite their foreign parents wanting to be reunited with them.

Check it out. (WATCH)

It’s standard now that the Democrat position must always be in opposition to President Donald Trump’s common sense one.

One poster tried to defend the Democrat position, but the children are not charged with any crimes; the Trump administration simply wants them back with their families in their native country.

These children's alleged problems with their parents do not sound like something the U.S. should get involved with.

One poster says the Democrats are being ruled by their emotions instead of approaching the issue logically. You don't say?

Democrats must oppose Trump at all costs, no matter how stupid or evil it makes them appear. The solution seems simple: return the children to the Guatemalan government and let them deal with their own citizens, both adults and children.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

