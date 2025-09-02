Scott Jennings Grapples With CNN Dems Who Now FAVOR Separating Kids From Their Illegal Alien Parents

Democrats are now in favor of separating children from their deported illegal alien parents. Republican commentator Scott Jennings learned that eye-opening lesson on CNN’s The Arena on Monday. Illegal aliens have been deported to their home in Guatemala, but an activist judge is siding with Democrats and keeping their children in the U.S. despite their foreign parents wanting to be reunited with them.

Dems are suddenly IN FAVOR OF child separation as soon as the Trump administration attempts to reunite children with their deported parents in Guatemala.



What are we even talking about right now? pic.twitter.com/jTI2fT3uco — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 1, 2025

🚨 CNN MELTDOWN: Democrats now defending keeping kids separated from deported parents.



Scott Jennings is torching the panel calling out their twisted, tangled narratives. — WavesImpact💫 (@WavesImpact) September 1, 2025

Democrats can’t keep their narratives straight. They just transition them at will. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 1, 2025

It’s standard now that the Democrat position must always be in opposition to President Donald Trump’s common sense one.

One poster tried to defend the Democrat position, but the children are not charged with any crimes; the Trump administration simply wants them back with their families in their native country.

To answer your question…. Due process. — Keeping It Real (@UncleJsBand85) September 1, 2025

Due process for what? Since when is kids being sent where they belong when their parents are not present a matter for "due process" rather than simply the only appropriate resolution to the situation? — pentamom65 (@pentamom65) September 2, 2025

Many of the kids are fearful their lives are in danger if they return. — Keeping It Real (@UncleJsBand85) September 2, 2025

So we keep unaccompanied minors who are here without any parental authority, whose government wants to take responsibility for them, in a foreign country? Isn't that kind of like kidnaping? — pentamom65 (@pentamom65) September 2, 2025

These children's alleged problems with their parents do not sound like something the U.S. should get involved with.

One poster says the Democrats are being ruled by their emotions instead of approaching the issue logically. You don't say?

It’s perfectly illustrates the difference between logical thinking and emotional thinking. — The Grif (@xTheGrifx) September 2, 2025

These CNN dimwits are try so hard to oppose what everybody knows is right.

They just can't admit how reuniting these children with their families is the right thing to do.

Liberals are just some of the most darkened souls. Behind every debate line is their true agenda: CONTROL! — Bobby Cullari (@rwclary_phoenix) September 1, 2025

Can they ever find themselves on the right side of any issue? — Rob Sullivan (@Niatross68) September 1, 2025

That would be - NO. Final Answer — ElectionWatch24 🇺🇸 (@electionwatch24) September 2, 2025

Democrats must oppose Trump at all costs, no matter how stupid or evil it makes them appear. The solution seems simple: return the children to the Guatemalan government and let them deal with their own citizens, both adults and children.

