Rosie the Pivoter: Ireland-Based O’Donnell Offers 'Apology' for Blaming MN Trans Church Shooting on MAGA

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:30 PM on September 01, 2025
AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

Trump-deranged, Ireland resident Rosie O’Donnell is offering an apology of sorts to MAGA for being completely wrong on the identity of the trans shooter who recently murdered two children at a Minneapolis Catholic church. She blamed it on being ‘emotional.’

Here’s more. (READ)

Rosie O'Donnell apologizes to 'MAGA' for assuming that the trans extremist who shot up the Catholic church in Minneapolis was "one of u."

O'Donnell admitted she was being "emotional" and spoke without enough facts and details.

"I was re-traumatized by this ... I spoke emotionally without enough facts and details. I assumed - I'm sorry - I was wrong," she said in a comment on TT.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Trump lives rent-free in O’Donnell’s head; it’s a mobile home.

The majority of posters fall where you expect. They don’t forgive her.

They Think They're the Good Guys! Lefty Daughter Says She's Cut Off Her MAGA Parents (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Maybe if she had just said she was wrong and stopped there, but of course, she had to keep speaking and falsely blame the NRA.

A few others saw beyond that and took O’Donnell’s apology to be genuine.

Any lesson learned was probably forgotten when she stopped recording the video. We’ll hear more rash ‘emotional’ conclusions from O’Donnell in the coming weeks and years.

