Rosie the Pivoter: Ireland-Based O’Donnell Offers 'Apology' for Blaming MN Trans Church Shooting on MAGA

Trump-deranged, Ireland resident Rosie O’Donnell is offering an apology of sorts to MAGA for being completely wrong on the identity of the trans shooter who recently murdered two children at a Minneapolis Catholic church. She blamed it on being ‘emotional.’

Here’s more. (READ)

Rosie O'Donnell apologizes to 'MAGA' for assuming that the trans extremist who shot up the Catholic church in Minneapolis was "one of u." O'Donnell admitted she was being "emotional" and spoke without enough facts and details. "I was re-traumatized by this ... I spoke emotionally without enough facts and details. I assumed - I'm sorry - I was wrong," she said in a comment on TT.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

NEW: Rosie O'Donnell apologizes to 'MAGA' for assuming that the trans extremist who shot up the Catholic church in Minneapolis was "one of u."



O'Donnell admitted she was being "emotional" and spoke without enough facts and details.



"I was re-traumatized by this ... I spoke… pic.twitter.com/KtZGiIXSDF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 31, 2025

"I spoke emotionally without enough facts and details." That pretty much sums up Rosie's career. Those are the only job requirements for being a host on ABC/Disney's "The View." — M. Meyers (@MMeyers376121) August 31, 2025

She literally left the country and still can't get the president out of her mind. — Chris J (@Simbastinks) August 31, 2025

Trump lives rent-free in O’Donnell’s head; it’s a mobile home.

The majority of posters fall where you expect. They don’t forgive her.

I don't forgive her. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) August 31, 2025

Neither do I. She can take her opinion and her mountainous cold sore and peddle it elsewhere. — Mags WV (@mags_WV) September 1, 2025

TDS stage 5 causes cold sores. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 31, 2025

Absolutely not

She's been full of crap so long an admission of one leap of stupidity does not make sense let alone get forgiveness.



Rosie, we acknowledge your statement but can't pretend you're a reliable person. — dankbubba, #TRUMP2024 #MAGA (@dank1j) August 31, 2025

All should have learned by now to give it 24hrs for all of the fat to fry off. — Prof Suggon Deez (@Prof_Sugon_Deez) August 31, 2025

I don’t accept her backhanded apology. It was insincere, and she is still spewing misinformation. — MakeAmericaGreatAgain (@MAGA_Nation108) August 31, 2025

Maybe if she had just said she was wrong and stopped there, but of course, she had to keep speaking and falsely blame the NRA.

A few others saw beyond that and took O’Donnell’s apology to be genuine.

I give her credit for apologizing — BeppiButler (@BeppiButler1) August 31, 2025

I wonder how much how much it hurt to finally admit that her side runs on emotions…. Leading to false assumptions that paint targets on the wrong people. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) August 31, 2025

Her post angered people, and her apology seems sincere and should be accepted.



But it won't be enough for those who are angry at her for the other things she has said, things for which she has not apologized for. — Stating The Obvious (@Stating3Obvious) August 31, 2025

I’m delighted Rosie actually experienced a lucid moment where she was able to acknowledge her longstanding emotionally-driven, lack-of-research-based social media input. — KE Eastman (@KEE91781) August 31, 2025

Will she use this as a learning opportunity? I highly doubt it. — Mike01876 (@Mikem01876) August 31, 2025

Any lesson learned was probably forgotten when she stopped recording the video. We’ll hear more rash ‘emotional’ conclusions from O’Donnell in the coming weeks and years.

