Sheesh-Bop: Cyndi Lauper and Cher's Cringe ‘Girls’ Song Update Will Make Wish You Could Turn Back Time

Eighties pop music icon Cyndi Lauper wrapped up her farewell tour at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday night. It was a star-studded affair with guest appearances by Joni Mitchell, John Legend, and SZA. The most notable guest was arguably Cher, who guested on Lauper’s ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun,’ but some say the duo ruined the song by making it into a political anthem.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Watch as Cher and Cyndi Lauper, both dressed as pimples/maxi pads/Japanese flags, sing “Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights.” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/GAQd7EdPH8 — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) September 1, 2025

Cher joins Cyndi Lauper for ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun’ in epic Hollywood Bowl surprise https://t.co/vEtp9y4ri7 pic.twitter.com/1edRbpsLF6 — New York Post (@nypost) September 1, 2025

Omg... Childhood ruined. Thanks a lot Cindy.😬 — nahnee forssen (@NahneeForssen) September 1, 2025

Turning a happy pop song into a misguided political screed is always a downer.

Commenters cringed at the altered lyrics. But some were confused that they had stumbled upon the easiest version of the Twister party game.

I thought they were wearing twister mats — tonib (@tonib1234) September 1, 2025

I remember the twister mat having different colors.??? — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) September 1, 2025

Twister Sisters — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) September 1, 2025

What about the other twister colors? These outfits are racist pic.twitter.com/J0JR2RSAha — KungFuDiscoSpy (@KungFuDiscoSpy) September 1, 2025

They definitely aren’t popular at Pearl Harbor.

Commenters said Lauper and Cher need to stick to entertaining and leave lectures out of their lyrics.

My daughters have whatever these hags believe they don't have...every right that all Americans have...every opportunity as all other Americans.



They don't need any by-gone, has-been singers to tell them what they have or don't have. — Donny Jepp (@DonnyJeppCT) September 1, 2025

Birthing Persons just wanna have fun — Dovregubbeng (@KDovregubbeng) September 1, 2025

Someone please enlighten me... What fundamental rights don't girls have everywhere except in moslem countries? — Major In Pain (@spikeman785021) September 1, 2025

This is monumental. People don’t realize the pull these two ladies have in the Muslim world. Check mate muzzies — glenn longoria (@glennlongoria4) September 1, 2025

They should take that show to the Middle East — Rick (@Shockvalues) September 1, 2025

They would never sing that song in fundamentalist Muslim countries.

Posters couldn’t help but notice that Lauper and Cher are 72 and 79, respectively.

The nursing home was lit that night! — Gunner90 (@gunner947947) September 1, 2025

Talent night at the shady rest home? — Davidleemarson (@Davidleemarson1) September 1, 2025

Retirement homes are providing wigs now? — Aziliz Lenoir (@AzilizWilliams1) September 1, 2025

Nice to see two washed up, bitter old hags find a gig. — JoS (@Jostradamus517) September 1, 2025

Songs with a political message. Can't think of anything more joyless. — Roger Orne (@OrneRoger) September 1, 2025

I don’t want to watch that ever again. — Creature of Habit2 (@CreatureHabit2) September 1, 2025

We can’t say we’re going to revisit it anytime soon. We respect our eyes and ears too much for that.

