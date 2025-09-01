Scott Jennings Grapples With CNN Dems Who Now FAVOR Separating Kids From Their...
The Lincoln Project Confuses Trump with Biden In Hilariously Off the Mark ‘Not...
On the Record: Trump and Leavitt Have Two Choice Words to Describe Margaret...
VIP
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Says He's Proud of the Flag as Long...
Say Wut? Goldilocks Democrat Complains that Trump Has Made Washington, D.C., TOO SAFE
Dublin City Council Debating What to Do About Citizens Flying Irish Flags
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Keeps It Classy at People’s Conference for Palestine
Rosie the Pivoter: Ireland-Based O’Donnell Offers 'Apology' for Blaming MN Trans Church Sh...
VIP
Abortion Laws Aren't the Culprit: The Kentucky Cheerleader Case and the Crisis of...
Smart Chicago Democrat Pressures Mayor Brandon Johnson to Drop Politics and Accept Trump’s...
Ghoul of the Nation: MAGA Remembers Third Anniversary of Biden’s Blood-Red, Hate-Filled 'E...
VIP
Home Depot Is the Latest Target of the Democratic Party's Bullying
Girl, BYE: Actress Robin Wright Is the Latest to Leave America for the...
Mother Nature Throws a Wrench Into Greta Thunberg's Gaza Flotilla Plans

Sheesh-Bop: Cyndi Lauper and Cher's Cringe ‘Girls’ Song Update Will Make Wish You Could Turn Back Time

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on September 01, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Eighties pop music icon Cyndi Lauper wrapped up her farewell tour at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday night. It was a star-studded affair with guest appearances by Joni Mitchell, John Legend, and SZA. The most notable guest was arguably Cher, who guested on Lauper’s ‘Girls Just Want to Have Fun,’ but some say the duo ruined the song by making it into a political anthem.

Advertisement

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Turning a happy pop song into a misguided political screed is always a downer.

Commenters cringed at the altered lyrics. But some were confused that they had stumbled upon the easiest version of the Twister party game.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

They definitely aren’t popular at Pearl Harbor.

Commenters said Lauper and Cher need to stick to entertaining and leave lectures out of their lyrics.

They would never sing that song in fundamentalist Muslim countries.

Posters couldn’t help but notice that Lauper and Cher are 72 and 79, respectively.

Advertisement

We can’t say we’re going to revisit it anytime soon. We respect our eyes and ears too much for that.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD MUSIC PRO-LIFE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Scott Jennings Grapples With CNN Dems Who Now FAVOR Separating Kids From Their Illegal Alien Parents
Warren Squire
On the Record: Trump and Leavitt Have Two Choice Words to Describe Margaret Brennan of CBS News
Warren Squire
The Lincoln Project Confuses Trump with Biden In Hilariously Off the Mark ‘Not Running the Country’ Post
Warren Squire
Say Wut? Goldilocks Democrat Complains that Trump Has Made Washington, D.C., TOO SAFE
Warren Squire
'A Supremely Dishonest Person': Chris Rufo BURIES David French For Lying About Cracker Barrel
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement