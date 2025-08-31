Troll Toll: Jasmine Crockett Posts Rant on X Decrying All the Attention She’s Getting from MAGA. Oh No!

Democrat Jasmine Crockett, who lives for attention, is complaining she’s getting too much. Well, too much from MAGA accounts on X. She recently posted a rant decrying all the MAGA accounts that follow her just to troll. Seriously, is there any other reason to follow her?

Advertisement

Here’s the post. (READ)

🚨 HOLY CRAP! It's official - MAGA has BROKE Jasmine Crockett. She just can't take it anymore.



"YOU ARE MENTALLY ILL & a grade A loser if you follow someone just because you want to troll them on social. You clearly were never liked in school & probably have no friends in real… pic.twitter.com/kwC1aehMlJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 29, 2025

(post continues) ...life…""I’ve got a long list of people I WILL NEVER FOLLOW because I truly don’t want to see anything they have to say… starting with anyone who considers themselves to be MAGA!" It's getting to her!

She’s crashing out. 🤣 — The Outlaw Patriot (@OutlawPatriotX) August 29, 2025

She sure talks a big game. She brought the attention on herself. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) August 29, 2025

She’s angry at MAGA for the spotlight she's placed on herself. That’s too funny!

Of course, no one is making her stay on X or post as frequently as she does.

My favorite part is how it seems like the left acts as if they’re forced to use this platform 🤣 — Cee Ðu₿₿ (@chrisjustdoesit) August 29, 2025

If it weren't for hate-followers, sister, you'd be alone here on X. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) August 29, 2025

Bluesky literally lasted 2 weeks. The only ones left are the literal bottom of the barrel. — SsCrypto01 (@cryptolord420x) August 29, 2025

Bluesky is a sad echo chamber for Democrats and other deviants.

Posters have noticed a trend with Democrats. They never grow up.

"You were clearly never liked in school."



Why does everything always come back to school for the Left? It's like they never matured past 12th grade. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 29, 2025

That is correct mentally and emotionally but you went too high on the grade. It’s Jr. high. Middle School. — Lainey 🇺🇸❤️👏 (@2024Lainey) August 29, 2025

Democrats are notoriously theater kids as well.

One poster found one positive in Crockett’s crazed rant.

At least she wants us to pray! 🤣 — Canis Americanus (@NoTurdsHere) August 29, 2025

So now the left is asking us to pray…after they nixed any use of prayer recently. If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. This is what happens when you realize you’ve lost. — PB (@PeeBee3981) August 29, 2025

When a politician melts down like this in public… you know the pressure is working. 🔥



If MAGA wasn’t over the target, she wouldn’t be cracking. — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) August 29, 2025

Advertisement

Crockett is trying hard to be the most divisive and repulsive person in DC politics.

She may be succeeding. — SpicyPatriot (@SpicyPatriot25) August 29, 2025

She better hang on tight to her wig and lashes because she’s in free fall. Good Lord. 🤣☠️ — Erikaaa (@ErikaC47) August 29, 2025

With her enormous fake eyelashes, all she has to do is blink rapidly, and she’ll hover like a hummingbird. Well, maybe not like she did before she put on weight like AOC. You might want to grab a parachute, Jasmine.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.