Pennsylvania Couple Purchases Home with a Surprise Swastika Built into the Basement’s Tile...
Wigged Out Maxine Waters Wants to Invoke 'Article 25' to Oust 'Crazy' Trump
Fewer Student Visas, Cheaper Rent, More College Spots for Americans: Democrats Weep for...
Obscene Scene: DOJ Employee Who Shot Middle Finger at National Guard Troops Fired...
Lincoln Project Doesn’t Think Trump’s Heart Will Last Until the End of His...
VIP
Democrats Will Never Be the Normal Party Again
From Hat Snatcher to Hero: Polish CEO’s Infamy Meets Tennis Star’s Kindness at...
VIP
Unhinged Lib Who Laughed at Church Shooting and Called for More ID'd
CNN Panelist Offers Proof That Trump Has Dementia; Scott Jennings Says to Run...
The Atlantic: Too Many in Government Have Committed Mortgage Fraud to Make Them...
Sen. Tina Smith Dares RFK Jr. to Go to Annunciation School and Say...
It Happened AGAIN: German Girl Dead After Iraqi Migrant Pushed Her In Front...
Seattle Mayoral Candidate Continues Dem Tradition of Blaming Corporate Greed Instead of Th...
Mayor Jacob Frey's Campaign Manager Thinks It's Insulting to Pray for Children Who...

Troll Toll: Jasmine Crockett Posts Rant on X Decrying All the Attention She’s Getting from MAGA. Oh No!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on August 31, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrat Jasmine Crockett, who lives for attention, is complaining she’s getting too much. Well, too much from MAGA accounts on X. She recently posted a rant decrying all the MAGA accounts that follow her just to troll. Seriously, is there any other reason to follow her?

Advertisement

Here’s the post. (READ)

(post continues) ...life…""I’ve got a long list of people I WILL NEVER FOLLOW because I truly don’t want to see anything they have to say… starting with anyone who considers themselves to be MAGA!"

It's getting to her!

She’s angry at MAGA for the spotlight she's placed on herself. That’s too funny!

Of course, no one is making her stay on X or post as frequently as she does.

Recommended

Pennsylvania Couple Purchases Home with a Surprise Swastika Built into the Basement’s Tile Floor
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Bluesky is a sad echo chamber for Democrats and other deviants.

Posters have noticed a trend with Democrats. They never grow up.

Democrats are notoriously theater kids as well.

One poster found one positive in Crockett’s crazed rant.

Advertisement

With her enormous fake eyelashes, all she has to do is blink rapidly, and she’ll hover like a hummingbird. Well, maybe not like she did before she put on weight like AOC. You might want to grab a parachute, Jasmine.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JASMINE CROCKETT MENTAL HEALTH WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pennsylvania Couple Purchases Home with a Surprise Swastika Built into the Basement’s Tile Floor
Warren Squire
Fewer Student Visas, Cheaper Rent, More College Spots for Americans: Democrats Weep for Boston Landlords
justmindy
The Atlantic: Too Many in Government Have Committed Mortgage Fraud to Make Them All Felons
Brett T.
Lincoln Project Doesn’t Think Trump’s Heart Will Last Until the End of His Term
Brett T.
Hot Fudge Sundae With a Side of Senility: Biden’s 'Double Dippers' Outing Proves He’s Past His Prime
justmindy
CNN Panelist Offers Proof That Trump Has Dementia; Scott Jennings Says to Run on That
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Pennsylvania Couple Purchases Home with a Surprise Swastika Built into the Basement’s Tile Floor Warren Squire
Advertisement