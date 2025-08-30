Obscene Scene: DOJ Employee Who Shot Middle Finger at National Guard Troops Fired by AG Pam Bondi

A female Department of Justice employee got the thumbs down for shooting the middle finger at National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. Attorney General Pam Bondi fired DOJ paralegal Elizabeth Baxter for making the obscene gesture at troops that was captured on camera.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

🚨 BREAKING: Attorney General Pam Bondi just FIRED a DOJ staffer who was caught on camera flipping off National Guard troops



FAFO!



“Based on your inappropriate conduct towards National Guard service members, your employment with the Department of Justice is hereby TERMINATED”… pic.twitter.com/rnd5veWwjB — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 30, 2025

I voted for this. — @amuse (@amuse) August 30, 2025

78 million of us did! — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 30, 2025

Government employees disrespecting our troops will not be tolerated.

Posters say the ousted woman suffered from a well-known ailment common among Democrats.

Boom!



She found out! 😂



I wonder if she learned her lesson... I doubt it. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) August 30, 2025

TDS is incurable — Bruce (@Bpeters1558) August 30, 2025

Nah. These people are not savable



Just fire them and let them wallow in their own misery for the rest of their lives. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 30, 2025

I still pray for them. I have to have hope. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) August 30, 2025

She might take offense at your prayers.

Commenters say, ‘One down, so many more to go.’

Tens of thousands of woke bureaucrats need to be fired. — Divisive Content (@DivisiveContent) August 30, 2025

It’s insane how many woke bureaucrats Obama and Biden managed to cram into these agencies. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 30, 2025

They were all about a bloated government, and they certainly added the fat 🐷 — RealBungalowMo (@BungalowMo13) August 30, 2025

Keep removing the rot.. — ☘️Holy Grail☘️ (@CubsWin1776) August 30, 2025

It’s an incredibly difficult task given the rot runs so deep. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 30, 2025

FAFO!! No more of this BS being tolerated!! — WickedAfterlife (@WAServers) August 30, 2025

The derangement runs so deep that the removal will be an ongoing process all the way to the end of President Donald Trump’s term and beyond. At least we know one former DOJ employee is now using her finger to scroll through job listings.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.