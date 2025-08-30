Wigged Out Maxine Waters Wants to Invoke 'Article 25' to Oust 'Crazy' Trump
Obscene Scene: DOJ Employee Who Shot Middle Finger at National Guard Troops Fired by AG Pam Bondi

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:00 PM on August 30, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

A female Department of Justice employee got the thumbs down for shooting the middle finger at National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. Attorney General Pam Bondi fired DOJ paralegal Elizabeth Baxter for making the obscene gesture at troops that was captured on camera.

Here’s more. (READ)

Government employees disrespecting our troops will not be tolerated.

Posters say the ousted woman suffered from a well-known ailment common among Democrats.

She might take offense at your prayers.

Commenters say, ‘One down, so many more to go.’

The derangement runs so deep that the removal will be an ongoing process all the way to the end of President Donald Trump’s term and beyond. At least we know one former DOJ employee is now using her finger to scroll through job listings.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE DOJ DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN MILITARY PAM BONDI

