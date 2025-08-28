VIP
Chuck Todd Says Those ‘Posing’ as Cabinet Members Looked Like Hostages to Trump
Understanding How Democrats Lied About The Minneapolis School Shooting To Push Their Narra...
John Harwood: Morons Who Saw Harris as the Dangerous Choice Probably Don't Know...
Keith Olbermann Says 'Trump Might as Well Have Shot Those Kids in Minneapolis...
VIP
The Democratic Party Covered Itself In Glory Today
Daily Beast Upset That MAGA SEIZES Upon Reports That School Shooter Was Transgender
OMISSION: ABC News 'Reporter' Leaves Out Crucial Info About What Was Written on...
Prayer Likened to Letting a House Burn Down With a Fire Hose in...
Scandal: National Guard Members in DC Spotted Picking Up Trash
We're Not In Kansas Anymore! NO ONE Is Happy About Proposed Modern Adaptation...
Doctor Says Myocarditis Was a 'Very, Very Small Price to Pay' for the...
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Is Mad We Noticed the Gender Ideology of Alleged...
Lawsuit Alleges Shell Fired White Staffers for 'Weaker' Diversity Hires In DEI Purge
Newsom’s Power Couple Cash-In: Governor’s Wife Nets $300K from Donors Tied to His...

Lack of Talent Show: DNC Proposes Midterm Elections National Convention to Highlight Crazed Candidates

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on August 28, 2025
Meme

There could be a DNC disaster brewing, and MAGA is begging for it to happen. Top Democrats are reportedly wanting to hold a rare national convention before the coming midterm elections as a showcase for the party’s, um, 'talent.' It’s okay to laugh out loud; we certainly did.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

They should do it like The Gong Show! BONG!

Naturally, MAGA is giddy about the Democrat Party showing off its up-and-coming communists and racists to the entire nation in one big production.

America really needs to be reminded of the Democrat Party’s love of segregation and illegal aliens.

Posters know this proposed convention would soon devolve into a contest of Democrats trying to see who can be the most outlandish and insane.

Recommended

John Harwood: Morons Who Saw Harris as the Dangerous Choice Probably Don't Know They're Morons
Brett T.
Advertisement

That’s exactly how it would go down.

Of course, there will have to be a land acknowledgement. If you’re unfamiliar, that’s where Democrats claim land was stolen from Native Americans, but then refuse to give it back. It’s a ridiculous, empty virtue signal.

Advertisement

That’s what would be so great about a DNC showcase. Democrats would get to loudly declare their Trump hate while showing how irrational and crazy they are. America needs to see it to know exactly what they’ll get if they vote blue in 2026. Nothing but madness.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Harwood: Morons Who Saw Harris as the Dangerous Choice Probably Don't Know They're Morons
Brett T.
YIKES: Lefty Swift Fans on Reddit Are NOT Coping Well
Amy Curtis
'What Americans Do You Mean?' Scott Jennings ENDS Abby Phillip's Latest Attack on D.C. Crime Clean Up
Amy Curtis
King of the Threads Drew Holden DEMOLISHES WaPo's Poll of D.C. Residents Outraged by Trump's Crime Policy
Amy Curtis
OMISSION: ABC News 'Reporter' Leaves Out Crucial Info About What Was Written on Minneapolis Shooter's Gun
Amy Curtis
Keith Olbermann Says 'Trump Might as Well Have Shot Those Kids in Minneapolis Himself'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

John Harwood: Morons Who Saw Harris as the Dangerous Choice Probably Don't Know They're Morons Brett T.
Advertisement