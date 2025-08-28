Lack of Talent Show: DNC Proposes Midterm Elections National Convention to Highlight Crazed Candidates

There could be a DNC disaster brewing, and MAGA is begging for it to happen. Top Democrats are reportedly wanting to hold a rare national convention before the coming midterm elections as a showcase for the party’s, um, 'talent.' It’s okay to laugh out loud; we certainly did.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Scoop: Senior Dems want to hold a rare national convention before the 2026 midterms to showcase candidates.



DNC chair Ken Martin has been quietly pushing the idea this week.



Such “mini-conventions” used to be common but not in recent decadeshttps://t.co/1icLHWgOsS — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) August 27, 2025

I’d think the less people really know about democrats the better. It’s a mess. — NWK+ (@25GoDawgs) August 27, 2025

Laughable. Desperate, but laughable. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 27, 2025

A “Lack of Talent Show”? — BongBong (@BongBong) August 27, 2025

They should do it like The Gong Show! BONG!

Naturally, MAGA is giddy about the Democrat Party showing off its up-and-coming communists and racists to the entire nation in one big production.

They should do it. And televise and livestream. — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) August 27, 2025

Do it before midterms, please! Definitely "showcase" those in power! — MrGarbage (@GarbageDudes) August 27, 2025

Welcome to the DNC pic.twitter.com/Rg6mPBdNrS — Feisty Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) August 27, 2025

America really needs to be reminded of the Democrat Party’s love of segregation and illegal aliens.

Posters know this proposed convention would soon devolve into a contest of Democrats trying to see who can be the most outlandish and insane.

I mean, if they assemble that much crazy in one place at one time, the crazies are going to reflexively try to out-crazy each other.



I honestly cannot see how this would be helpful for Dems, but if this is how they want to spend the limited cash they actually have... — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) August 27, 2025

Ummmm thats a terrible idea

The crazies will take it over and create so many campaign ads for Republicans they won't be able to recover — Deepdownsouth (@TimMont81408968) August 27, 2025

Agenda



Land acknowledgment

Lineup: AOC, Crockett

Breakout Session: How I learned to love illegal immigration and crime

Keynote Speaker: Mamdani — Inglewood Jack (@Inglewoodjack99) August 27, 2025

That’s exactly how it would go down.

Of course, there will have to be a land acknowledgement. If you’re unfamiliar, that’s where Democrats claim land was stolen from Native Americans, but then refuse to give it back. It’s a ridiculous, empty virtue signal.

Are they going to have one all-encompassing land acknowledgement at the beginning of the event, or will each candidate do an individual acknowledgement before their presentation? — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) August 27, 2025

There had better be land acknowledgements!! pic.twitter.com/hRGrfSQ31o — Sensible Bosh (@BoshSensible) August 27, 2025

Advertisement

You know what would mitigate the need for this? If they would just be a little less insane and be a tad bit constructive and responsive to the actual needs of the American ppl.



Rather than being just the anti-Trump party. — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) August 27, 2025

They have no ideas to put forward.

And a showcase of candidates crying, “We hate Trump!” isn’t going to move the needle. We know that. Believe me, we know. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) August 27, 2025

That’s what would be so great about a DNC showcase. Democrats would get to loudly declare their Trump hate while showing how irrational and crazy they are. America needs to see it to know exactly what they’ll get if they vote blue in 2026. Nothing but madness.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.