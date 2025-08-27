Celebrity Cringe: CBS Reporter Fangirls Over Engagement Announcement for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Musical mega-star Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs announced their engagement on Tuesday. For people with lives, this was greeted with a shrug or a quick ‘Good for them!’ However, for a crazed section of society, this was a historic event on the same level as Paul Revere’s midnight ride.

That brings us to CBS News White House reporter Olivia Rinaldi fangirling on-air over the nuptial news. (WATCH)

JUST IN: CBS news anchor ACTS LIKE A GRADE SCHOOL CHILD after finding out Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce.



THESE ARE THE PEOPLE HIRED TO REPORT AND ANALYZE NEWS.



Paying ATTENTION now?pic.twitter.com/Z0g8DvEftR — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 26, 2025

Highlights what a joke MSM reporters are when they start fan girling over T swift — Taco Breath (@troubadour210) August 26, 2025

What an embarrassment!! — GinnyM 🇺🇸🙏✝️ TRUMP WON - KARI LAKE WON (@PatriotXV11) August 26, 2025

Omg! This is pathetic and painful🤣🤣🤦‍♀️👀 — Kimmie (@kimmagagal2) August 26, 2025

Absolutely brutal. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 26, 2025

Based on when she graduated from college, Rinaldi is roughly 28 years old. She’s acting like a teenager.

Commenters are wondering if this celebrity engagement is really as huge as some are making it out to be.

Does anyone actually care that they are engaged? I sure don't. pic.twitter.com/SiPQNtB8JZ — Maligator 🇺🇸 (@Maligator559) August 26, 2025

Yes. People do.



There are millions of grown adults like Rinaldi who hang onto everything Swift says and does. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 26, 2025

Bizarre, to say the least. — RP 🇺🇲 (@RealRPinNYC) August 26, 2025

And James Comey. 😂 — Maligator 🇺🇸 (@Maligator559) August 26, 2025

We wouldn’t be surprised if Rinaldi pulled off a mask to reveal that she is James Comey. He’s a huge Swiftie.

With so many women taking their cues from Swift, does this mean many will emulate her and also walk down the wedding aisle?

So… does this mean angry liberal white women are finally going to stop being miserable, get married, and be happy? — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) August 26, 2025

Millions of liberal Swifties just got the 'ok' to get married. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 26, 2025

I know many people think you are joking and this is silly, but as someone who knows a few Swifties in real life, all of their boyfriends are in trouble. If she gets pregnant there is going to be a baby boom. — Crackyflipside (@crackyflipside) August 26, 2025

Lots of babies, both girls and boys, will be named ‘Taylor.’

The big question many want answered is why this engagement is resonating with so many adults.

Why do adults care about celebrity news? — Sam white (@samwhite087) August 26, 2025

I don't think we realize how many grown adults there are in this country who are like this.



Wild. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 26, 2025

"I feel like Paul Revere right now."



Seriously messed up that these people bring us the news. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 26, 2025

People have to calm down — Lil Moe (@lilmoemusic) August 26, 2025

Sir, you just watched Paul Revere give a news report on CBS. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 26, 2025

Do we know yet if their wedding will be by land or by sea?

