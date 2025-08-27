Celebrity Cringe: CBS Reporter Fangirls Over Engagement Announcement for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift Engaged: Is This the End of Sad Girl Era?
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:25 AM on August 27, 2025
AP Photo/George Walker IV, File

Musical mega-star Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs announced their engagement on Tuesday. For people with lives, this was greeted with a shrug or a quick ‘Good for them!’ However, for a crazed section of society, this was a historic event on the same level as Paul Revere’s midnight ride.

Advertisement

That brings us to CBS News White House reporter Olivia Rinaldi fangirling on-air over the nuptial news. (WATCH)

Based on when she graduated from college, Rinaldi is roughly 28 years old. She’s acting like a teenager.

Commenters are wondering if this celebrity engagement is really as huge as some are making it out to be.

Recommended

Sluagh-Ghairm! 'Young Queen of Scots' Trends As 14-Year-Old Lass Bravely Defies a Would-Be Predator
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We wouldn’t be surprised if Rinaldi pulled off a mask to reveal that she is James Comey. He’s a huge Swiftie.

With so many women taking their cues from Swift, does this mean many will emulate her and also walk down the wedding aisle?

Lots of babies, both girls and boys, will be named ‘Taylor.’

Advertisement

The big question many want answered is why this engagement is resonating with so many adults.

Do we know yet if their wedding will be by land or by sea?

