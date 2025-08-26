Jeffrey Toobin Whips Out Ridiculous ‘Unprecedented’ Take on Trump and the Dems Who Tried to Jail Him

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! John Bolton Only Makes Himself Look WORSE Lashing Out at...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:40 PM on August 26, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Rip Van Toobin just awoke from his ten-year political slumber. CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin is shocked that President Donald Trump is exposing the crimes of the Democrats who have been trying to imprison him for a decade. Toobin says it’s 'unprecedented.' 

Advertisement

He whips out his ridiculous take here. (WATCH)

You’ll recall that Toobin was exiled from cable ‘news’ for a while for masturbating during a Zoom call.

His brief absence has many posters wondering if he had another kind of stroke, too. Years and years of Trump being pursued and prosecuted by Democrats have apparently slipped his mind.

Advertisement

Wow, that’s a lot of precedent against a president.

Some posters have different start dates for when ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats went after Trump. The truth is, it began when he announced his candidacy in June 2015.

Advertisement

He’s just tossing out whatever he can, hoping it sticks.

Commenters are still shocked that Toobin was asked to return to TV after what he did.

Toobin’s reputation precedes him. We don’t take him seriously even when he’s not making ridiculous takes like he just did. We’re sure the ones on the receiving end of his infamous Zoom call traumatically turn off CNN whenever he pops up on their screens. They’re uncomfortably familiar with the precedent he set.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement