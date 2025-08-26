Jeffrey Toobin Whips Out Ridiculous ‘Unprecedented’ Take on Trump and the Dems Who Tried to Jail Him

Rip Van Toobin just awoke from his ten-year political slumber. CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin is shocked that President Donald Trump is exposing the crimes of the Democrats who have been trying to imprison him for a decade. Toobin says it’s 'unprecedented.'

He whips out his ridiculous take here. (WATCH)

CNN's @JeffreyToobin on Trump Admin prosecuting prominent Democrats: "This criminal crusade against political adversaries is completely unprecedented in, in, in all of American history." pic.twitter.com/I0e8njavwx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 26, 2025

Yup. Unprecedented. Never happened before 🥴🥴🥴 — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) August 26, 2025

….if history started in 2025 — Razor (@hale_razor) August 26, 2025

You’ll recall that Toobin was exiled from cable ‘news’ for a while for masturbating during a Zoom call.

His brief absence has many posters wondering if he had another kind of stroke, too. Years and years of Trump being pursued and prosecuted by Democrats have apparently slipped his mind.

Absolutely unprecedented. Never been done before UNTIL

Joe Biden had his Attorney General Merrick Garland and special prosecutor Jack Smith go after former and current President Trump and those who worked for him to STOP Trump from ever becoming President again. Just stop. pic.twitter.com/UGNUSYSjis — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) August 26, 2025

Except for all those actions against Trump and his associates, he means? — Steve Salerno ... ᴀs Eᴅᴇɴ sɪɴᴋs ᴛᴏ ɢʀɪᴇғ. (@iwrotesham) August 26, 2025

and don’t forget russia delusion it’s going on 10 years — jj (@jj64619953) August 26, 2025

Thank you for that reminder. The Fake Russia Collusion hoax has been peddled for ~ 10 years and it was all LIES. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) August 26, 2025

Wow, that’s a lot of precedent against a president.

Some posters have different start dates for when ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats went after Trump. The truth is, it began when he announced his candidacy in June 2015.

The Precedent was set when Trump announced his plans to run again, and immediately Democrats ran to prosecute. — RandomGuyOnTw1tter (@PaulConfer) August 26, 2025

Jeffrey Toobin has no memory of the last 8 years. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) August 26, 2025

Wow, 9 years in a coma and he is back on the air. That's incredible. — Ramius (@_Ramius_) August 26, 2025

The absurdity of that statement is mind boggling. Democrats spent all their energy on a criminal crusade against their political adversary since Trump descended the escalator in 2015. — michael urban (@Michael_Urban65) August 26, 2025

He's yanking our chain, right? — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) August 26, 2025

He’s just tossing out whatever he can, hoping it sticks.

Commenters are still shocked that Toobin was asked to return to TV after what he did.

Pure BS from a perv. It’s amazing who CNN will put on TV these days. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) August 26, 2025

JT is a joke & pervert. Why is he allowed on TV. — Sherly Salisbury (@SalisburySherly) August 26, 2025

Who can even look at this guy without laughing. Straight from the "I saw what you did on Zoom" files. — Neal Fondren (@NealFondren) August 26, 2025

Toobin’s reputation precedes him. We don’t take him seriously even when he’s not making ridiculous takes like he just did. We’re sure the ones on the receiving end of his infamous Zoom call traumatically turn off CNN whenever he pops up on their screens. They’re uncomfortably familiar with the precedent he set.

