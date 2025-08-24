Dem Maxwell Frost Laughably Claims MAGA Voters Are Confessing to Him that They Regret Voting for Trump

Young Democrat (by political standards), Maxwell Frost, was on MSNBC lying to fellow party members Jonathan Capehart and Eugene ‘Soul Glo’ Daniels on Sunday. The Florida Democrat laughably claimed that MAGA voters were coming up to him at his town halls and confessing to him that they regretted voting for President Donald Trump. Sure, that’s happening.

Here’s Maxwell. (WATCH)

🚨 LMAO! Democrat Congressman Maxwell Frost is now proclaiming that MAGA Republicans are coming to his town halls en masse and telling him they “REGRET” voting for President Trump.



Of course — he doesn’t have any proof of this ‘growing phenomenon.’



pic.twitter.com/H8MQ1tynvw — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 24, 2025

Things that never happened again — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) August 24, 2025

I'll take "Things that did not happen" for $500 Alex. — Larry LaBate (@xmethuselahx) August 24, 2025

I would love to meet one of them🤣🤣 — Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) August 24, 2025

You'll have to step inside Maxwell's wild imagination.

Commenters couldn’t stop laughing at the absurdity of it all. No MAGA voter would ever want a repeat of the last four years.

I have thousands of tooth fairies, unicorns and dragons coming to my town halls all saying the same thing. — Bucking Fitches (@buckingfitch50) August 24, 2025

They are trying really hard. They forget that we all lived through Biden/Harris. No one will forget that nightmare for a very long time. — Jennifer Zeller (@ZellerZelle18) August 24, 2025

No.

No we won't. — Bucking Fitches (@buckingfitch50) August 24, 2025

Every day was a new nightmare. — Jennifer Zeller (@ZellerZelle18) August 24, 2025

Which is why Maxwell’s imaginary regretful MAGAs are so laughable. MAGA voters are not suddenly embracing mass illegal immigration, transgenderism, socialism, and all the other nightmare fuel the Democrat Party has to offer.

Posters note that Democrats think if they keep spinning these crazy tales, they will become reality. Democrats have learned nothing.

Sure, this fantasy is irritating; I've heard it before, and can only watch, sound off, but the silver lining is that the Leftists still don’t get it, and America wins. — drcycle (@Drcycle143) August 24, 2025

LIARS - all three of them.

Mom taught me that if I didn't challenge a lie that I knew for sure was a lie, that I was "allowing the lie to continue". I know hundreds of people who are MAGA and not one has expressed regret. — Cal Murphy aka anothermagauser - Am Yisroel Chai (@AnotherMagaUser) August 24, 2025

do they ever tell the truth...first off he doesnt have "thousands" coming at all — 🇺🇸*•.¸♡ Ҝiм ♡¸.•*🇺🇸 (@Kim_4VOLS) August 24, 2025

Thousands huh? Suuuuure. — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) August 24, 2025

It's comical watching the left attempt to sell this BS narrative. No one is buying. — RealityCheck (@jatony57) August 24, 2025

This is the new dem strategy? 😮‍💨🤣 — Wayne Kimbell (@wayne_kimbell) August 24, 2025

If it is, we’ll hear it on a dozen ‘news’ programs for the next few days, and then it will quickly disappear into the ether with all the other Democrat Party’s failed false narratives.

