Dem Maxwell Frost Laughably Claims MAGA Voters Are Confessing to Him that They Regret Voting for Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on August 24, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Young Democrat (by political standards), Maxwell Frost, was on MSNBC lying to fellow party members Jonathan Capehart and Eugene ‘Soul Glo’ Daniels on Sunday. The Florida Democrat laughably claimed that MAGA voters were coming up to him at his town halls and confessing to him that they regretted voting for President Donald Trump. Sure, that’s happening.

Here’s Maxwell. (WATCH)

You'll have to step inside Maxwell's wild imagination.

Commenters couldn’t stop laughing at the absurdity of it all. No MAGA voter would ever want a repeat of the last four years.

Which is why Maxwell’s imaginary regretful MAGAs are so laughable. MAGA voters are not suddenly embracing mass illegal immigration, transgenderism, socialism, and all the other nightmare fuel the Democrat Party has to offer.

Posters note that Democrats think if they keep spinning these crazy tales, they will become reality. Democrats have learned nothing.

If it is, we’ll hear it on a dozen ‘news’ programs for the next few days, and then it will quickly disappear into the ether with all the other Democrat Party’s failed false narratives.

Editor's Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

