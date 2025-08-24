CNN’s Abby Phillip Claims There’s No Evidence Obama or Biden Sought Political Retribution Against Trump

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has released proof that President Barack Obama was instrumental in pushing the Russian Collusion Hoax. We know President Biden and other fellow Democrats maliciously went after President Donald Trump to imprison him or keep him from running for president again. But per CNN’s Abby Phillip, we have no proof either Obama or Biden sought political retribution against Trump.

🚨 WOW. It’s official: CNN’s Abby Phillip may be the least aware news host on cable.



“There is no evidence that there was some top down order of political retribution in either the Obama or the Biden administrations."



pic.twitter.com/CliWyUTB8e — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 23, 2025

Is she serious? — MAGA Scotty (@MAGAScotty) August 23, 2025

She’s unbelievable. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 23, 2025

She’s a Democrat, not a journalist.

Posters note that the evidence is right in front of Phillip's face if only she would choose to open her eyes to it.

Apparently she doesn’t keep up with the news or read Tulsi Gabbard’s press releases. — Mike01876 (@Mikem01876) August 23, 2025

She is a belligerent liar. pic.twitter.com/W06DjW580K — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) August 23, 2025

Total gaslighting. No refuting evidence, skip the challenge of evidence, just look directly at it and deny it exists. I wonder why people don’t trust the media 🤔 — Hay Man (@HayMan7140) August 23, 2025

It boils down to, it's fine for Democrats do it to Trump with no evidence of a crime but it is a threat Democracy if Trump wants those responsible to be held accountable — Slow (@SlowLaneLodge) August 23, 2025

Phillip is going to push back on anything that she feels is a threat to her Democrat Party.

The faces of her CNN panel guests tell a different story, especially Ben Ferguson's, who directly challenged Phillip’s partisan nonsense.

"They put themselves on the list." Perfect. — Stanley Ridgley (@StanleyRidgley) August 23, 2025

Ben Ferguson handled it masterfully. — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) August 23, 2025

He did.

Posters wonder how Phillip could say something so clearly false. Other posters provide the answers.

How could she state this plainly with a straight face? How? — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 23, 2025

She’s a moron! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) August 23, 2025

Moron would be a step up. — Kip Murphy (@KipMurphy01) August 23, 2025

She is an activist. Zero journalistic integrity. She is a result of an education system that indoctrinated. — Kate (@kate_p45) August 23, 2025

Lying comes easily to leftists. — SuperDuperElite (@SuperDuperElite) August 23, 2025

She’s gonna joy Reid herself right out of a job 🤣 — Nick (@n_i_ckkk) August 23, 2025

Phillip is quickly becoming a soft-spoken version of crazed former MSNBC host Joy Reid. Phillip’s CNN NewsNight has horrible ratings, so a firing of Phillip or cancellation of the failing show could be on the near horizon.

