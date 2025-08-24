Try, Try Again: AP Reporter’s Failed Multiple Audio Takes Uploaded Instead of Final...
Illegal Alien Mom Sentenced for Sex Trafficking Her 12-Year-Old Daughter to Illegal Alien...
George Conway Asks Who Is Going to Tell Trump to Leave the White...
Mom Speaks Out After a 6-Foot-Four Boy Awarded Coveted Spot on Girls’ Volleyball...
More Than 1.5 Million Sign Petition Calling for 'Fair Sentencing' of Illegal Trucker...
Foreign Investor Snatching Up Malibu Lots That Are Still in Ruins
VIP
UK Woman Jailed for 'Inciting Racial Hatred' Freed Early from 31-Month Sentence
VIP
Lying About Abortion Laws Puts Women's Lives at Risk
Uber Lawsuit: Biotech CEO Sues After Being Knocked Out by Dog Hating Illegal...
Daily Mirror Puts Another Fake Starving Gaza Child on Its Cover
Busted: John Bolton's Mustache Prime Suspect in Hilarious (And Scary-Good) AI Video
Karen Bass Tells Los Angeles Residents to Conserve Power Because CA's Energy Grid...
Hakeem Jeffries Explains Why Texas Republicans Passed Redistricting Maps 'In the Dead of...
That Ship Has SAILED, Ron! Filipkowski Is BIG MAD We're 'Ignoring' Trump's Health...

CNN’s Abby Phillip Claims There’s No Evidence Obama or Biden Sought Political Retribution Against Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:56 AM on August 24, 2025
CNN

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has released proof that President Barack Obama was instrumental in pushing the Russian Collusion Hoax. We know President Biden and other fellow Democrats maliciously went after President Donald Trump to imprison him or keep him from running for president again. But per CNN’s Abby Phillip, we have no proof either Obama or Biden sought political retribution against Trump.

Advertisement

You have got to be kidding! (WATCH)

She’s a Democrat, not a journalist.

Posters note that the evidence is right in front of Phillip's face if only she would choose to open her eyes to it.

Phillip is going to push back on anything that she feels is a threat to her Democrat Party.

The faces of her CNN panel guests tell a different story, especially Ben Ferguson's, who directly challenged Phillip’s partisan nonsense.

Recommended

Try, Try Again: AP Reporter’s Failed Multiple Audio Takes Uploaded Instead of Final Edited Story
Warren Squire
Advertisement

He did.

Posters wonder how Phillip could say something so clearly false. Other posters provide the answers.

Phillip is quickly becoming a soft-spoken version of crazed former MSNBC host Joy Reid. Phillip’s CNN NewsNight has horrible ratings, so a firing of Phillip or cancellation of the failing show could be on the near horizon.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABBY PHILLIP BARACK OBAMA CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Try, Try Again: AP Reporter’s Failed Multiple Audio Takes Uploaded Instead of Final Edited Story
Warren Squire
More Than 1.5 Million Sign Petition Calling for 'Fair Sentencing' of Illegal Trucker Who Killed Three
Brett T.
Mom Speaks Out After a 6-Foot-Four Boy Awarded Coveted Spot on Girls’ Volleyball Team
Brett T.
Illegal Alien Mom Sentenced for Sex Trafficking Her 12-Year-Old Daughter to Illegal Alien for $250
Brett T.
George Conway Asks Who Is Going to Tell Trump to Leave the White House
Brett T.
A Story In Three Parts: Jarvis Shares Moment Lefty Author Joyce Carol Oates Learns About Cracker Barrel
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Try, Try Again: AP Reporter’s Failed Multiple Audio Takes Uploaded Instead of Final Edited Story Warren Squire
Advertisement