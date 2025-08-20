VIP
Democrat Delusions: Variety Writer Wants the Fascist Fantasies In His Head Reflected on...
Fearing Trump Will Secure Peace Between Russia and Ukraine, Susan Rice Dusts Off...
Dana Loesch Shreds The Left On Mail-In Ballots Like Only She Can
VIP
Transatlantic Trash Talk: France Critiques the U.S., Americans Shrug It Off on X
Alec Baldwin Asks If Trump Is Going to Federalize the NBA
A New Document Casts Serious Doubt on Hundreds of Commutations Issued by the...
Bret Baier Proves No One Is Above the Law in Trump's Washington DC
TDS On Steroids: Watch As Unhinged Liberal Confronts Trump Supporters Simply Trying to...
VIP
Newsom Family Photo Looks Like Nazi Propaganda
Peter Baker's Misleading Narrative: Comparing DC's Restaurant Week to Regular Days to Spit...
Joy Reid: Trump Admin Deporting All the Black and Brown People So They...
That Thing That Never Happens... ICE Rescues Ten Children in Nebraska Sex Trafficking...
Man Balks at Cost of ‘Honorary’ Stealth Bomber Flyover for Putin
TikToker Says Group of 'Loco' Marines Is Patrolling CA to Get Rid of...

CNN Analyst Among Those Whose Intelligence Security Clearances Were Revoked by DNI Tulsi Gabbard

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on August 20, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard revoked the security clearances of more than three dozen current andvformer intelligence officials. Among those is CNN analyst Beth Sanner (more of her in a bit). Gabbard said the clearances are being revoked because the holders have betrayed their Constitutional oaths and put their personal interests above those of the nation. 

Advertisement

Here’s Gabbard’s announcement. (READ)

(post continues) ...doing so, they undermine our national security, the safety and security of the American people and the foundational principles of our democratic republic.

This is why, at @POTUS' direction, @ODNIgov directed the revocation of the security clearances of 37 current and former intelligence professionals who have abused the public trust by politicizing and manipulating intelligence, leaking classified intelligence without authorization, and/or committing intentional egregious violations of tradecraft standards.

Our Intelligence Community must be committed to upholding the values and principles enshrined in the US Constitution and maintain a laser-like focus on our mission of ensuring the safety, security and freedom of the American people.

Sounds good to us.

As stated earlier, one of those losing their security clearance is CNN National Security Analyst Beth Sanner. Here she is, last month laughably claiming that talking about the Russian Collusion Hoax was helping Russia. (WATCH)

Recommended

A New Document Casts Serious Doubt on Hundreds of Commutations Issued by the Biden Admin. (a Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Yoink! Goodbye security clearance! So well-deserved.

Commenters are very specific about who shouldn’t have security clearances.

So sweet, we got a cavity. It was worth it.

Posters are confused about why these security clearances remain after these holders leave government service.

Advertisement

Not only does the revocation hurt their ability to attack President Donald Trump, but it also hits their pocketbooks. Many of these former intelligence officials are employed because of their security access. Well, not anymore. Too bad, so sad.

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax.

Help us continue to report on their blatant corruption and attacks on President Trump. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CIA CNN DONALD TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY TULSI GABBARD RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A New Document Casts Serious Doubt on Hundreds of Commutations Issued by the Biden Admin. (a Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
TDS On Steroids: Watch As Unhinged Liberal Confronts Trump Supporters Simply Trying to Enjoy a Coffee
Amy
Dana Loesch Shreds The Left On Mail-In Ballots Like Only She Can
RickRobinson
Fearing Trump Will Secure Peace Between Russia and Ukraine, Susan Rice Dusts Off Discredited Hoax
Warren Squire
Bret Baier Proves No One Is Above the Law in Trump's Washington DC
RickRobinson
Alec Baldwin Asks If Trump Is Going to Federalize the NBA
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

A New Document Casts Serious Doubt on Hundreds of Commutations Issued by the Biden Admin. (a Deep Dive) Aaron Walker
Advertisement