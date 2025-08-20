CNN Analyst Among Those Whose Intelligence Security Clearances Were Revoked by DNI Tulsi Gabbard

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard revoked the security clearances of more than three dozen current andvformer intelligence officials. Among those is CNN analyst Beth Sanner (more of her in a bit). Gabbard said the clearances are being revoked because the holders have betrayed their Constitutional oaths and put their personal interests above those of the nation.

Here’s Gabbard’s announcement. (READ)

Being entrusted with a security clearance is a privilege, not a right. Those in the Intelligence Community who betray their oath to the Constitution and put their own interests ahead of the interests of the American people have broken the sacred trust they promised to uphold. In… pic.twitter.com/23DUNuVAi0 — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) August 19, 2025

(post continues) ...doing so, they undermine our national security, the safety and security of the American people and the foundational principles of our democratic republic. This is why, at @POTUS' direction, @ODNIgov directed the revocation of the security clearances of 37 current and former intelligence professionals who have abused the public trust by politicizing and manipulating intelligence, leaking classified intelligence without authorization, and/or committing intentional egregious violations of tradecraft standards. Our Intelligence Community must be committed to upholding the values and principles enshrined in the US Constitution and maintain a laser-like focus on our mission of ensuring the safety, security and freedom of the American people.

Sounds good to us.

As stated earlier, one of those losing their security clearance is CNN National Security Analyst Beth Sanner. Here she is, last month laughably claiming that talking about the Russian Collusion Hoax was helping Russia. (WATCH)

CNN "National Security Analyst" Beth Sanner on the list.



About time. This malicious clown uses her CNN platform to launch legacy media propaganda narratives — like accusing the Trump admin of by aiding Russia by disclosing Russia Hoax intel docs:pic.twitter.com/Uac1Sac7Fu — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 19, 2025

“Trump is doing the work of our adversary Russia by exposing plot against him by American Deep State operatives using cooked up intel"



- Beth Sanner, former security clearance holder — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 19, 2025

Yoink! Goodbye security clearance! So well-deserved.

Commenters are very specific about who shouldn’t have security clearances.

Anyone who is a regular on the legacy media attacking Trump should have their clearances revoked. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) August 19, 2025

💯 Bolton is still salty AF about his getting pulled. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 19, 2025

Yeah that one was sweet — Mystified By All (@MystifiedByAll) August 19, 2025

So sweet, we got a cavity. It was worth it.

Posters are confused about why these security clearances remain after these holders leave government service.

Now all these hacks have is pure speculation.



How it should be. Why these people with no legitimate ties to government, doing the talk show circuit, retain these clearances for so long is mind boggling. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 19, 2025

Revoke every single one of them. Let’s see if the Sanner’s of the world retain their cushy propaganda press sinecures. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 19, 2025

It makes absolute no sense to me why ANYONE who is no longer in some government role should continue to have security clearance. — RD (@rodericdeane) August 19, 2025

Tulsi gets it. Get rid of every single one. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 19, 2025

They make money on it. That’s the only reason. — Sawmill Will (@sawmillWill) August 20, 2025

Not only does the revocation hurt their ability to attack President Donald Trump, but it also hits their pocketbooks. Many of these former intelligence officials are employed because of their security access. Well, not anymore. Too bad, so sad.

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax.

