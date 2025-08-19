MS RIP: MAZE Delivers the Perfect Memorial Video Parody for the ‘Departing’ MSNBC (WATCH)

We’re going to miss MSNBC. Ok, we know MSNBC is not going away (yet). MSNBC is just undergoing a rebrand to MS NOW. But for giggles, let’s pretend they are. Twitchy favorite MAZE has created the perfect memorial video. So grab a loved one and shed a tear as we fondly remember MSNBC.

So many memories… (WATCH)

Lol. RIP MSNDC! — NotWokeAWAKE (@Awakeartistk) August 18, 2025

Sad day in America 😎 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) August 18, 2025

whomp whomp pic.twitter.com/n5j3sA8Plw — MA for MAHA 🇺🇸 (@AdmissionsTruth) August 18, 2025

Pour out one for MSNBC.

MSNBC’s rebrand wasn’t a choice. Now that it is no longer part of NBCUniversal, they can no longer use the ‘NBC’ name in their branding. Posters say the name change doesn’t undo MSNBC’s years of self-inflicted damage.

Total brand destruction pic.twitter.com/TSNoA3ULGz — Brian Kennedy (@Brian_Kennedy) August 18, 2025

No, they already DID that part. This is just dancing on the grave. — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) August 18, 2025

Those were the days! — Lizzzyy (@LizLatelyyx) August 18, 2025

As many lies as there are stars in the sky. Goodbye, MSNBC!

Many posters spent the day laughing at the new MS NOW logo. It was so low energy that it reminded us of Walmart’s recent logo switch.

That much better logo conveys exactly what we’ll be getting watching MS NOW.

Posters all seemed to have a favorite memorial moment.

"This is raising eyebrows" 🤣😆🤣 — Geezus Man (@GeezusMan) August 18, 2025

lol, "raising eyebrows". 😂 — Tiffanie Tx (@tiffanie_tx) August 18, 2025

That one had me chuckling too 😆 — Tim 🇺🇸 (@oregonduck101) August 18, 2025

It helps to remember the good times when grieving.

Commenters hope the MS NOW switch means renegotiated, lower salaries.

Hopefully all the talking losers have their contracts renegotiated — Rand (@Rand1818A) August 18, 2025

This seems likely.

But, before we worry about that, let’s focus on what we’ve lost.

Hilarious tribute to MSNBC the leader in Fake News. — Alexandra (@Alexandra282072) August 18, 2025

Thanks, MAZE, for that emotional but mostly hilarious tribute to MSNBC. RIP.

