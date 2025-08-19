MS RIP: MAZE Delivers the Perfect Memorial Video Parody for the ‘Departing’ MSNBC (WATCH)

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:25 AM on August 19, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

We’re going to miss MSNBC. Ok, we know MSNBC is not going away (yet). MSNBC is just undergoing a rebrand to MS NOW. But for giggles, let’s pretend they are. Twitchy favorite MAZE has created the perfect memorial video. So grab a loved one and shed a tear as we fondly remember MSNBC

So many memories… (WATCH)

Pour out one for MSNBC.

MSNBC’s rebrand wasn’t a choice. Now that it is no longer part of NBCUniversal, they can no longer use the ‘NBC’ name in their branding. Posters say the name change doesn’t undo MSNBC’s years of self-inflicted damage.

As many lies as there are stars in the sky. Goodbye, MSNBC!

Many posters spent the day laughing at the new MS NOW logo. It was so low energy that it reminded us of Walmart’s recent logo switch.

That much better logo conveys exactly what we’ll be getting watching MS NOW.

Posters all seemed to have a favorite memorial moment.

It helps to remember the good times when grieving.

Commenters hope the MS NOW switch means renegotiated, lower salaries.

This seems likely.

But, before we worry about that, let’s focus on what we’ve lost.

Thanks, MAZE, for that emotional but mostly hilarious tribute to MSNBC. RIP.

